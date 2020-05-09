Android browsers are there to give and give away. A simple search on Google Play is enough to find hundreds and hundreds of them, not all equally good. The most used, and by far, is Google Chrome. The Big G pre-installs it on all Android devices and, although some manufacturers choose to implement their own alternatives, Google’s has no rival to overshadow it, at least in user volume.

However, there are people who like to get out of the Google ecosystem and try third party alternatives. To facilitate the search, we wanted to make a small selection of the best browsers to analyze them, see their pros and cons, and finally opt for one or the other.

What do we ask of a web browser?

Frankly, a browser is what it is and the operation is exactly the same regardless of the name or the developer. All browsers have a search bar in which the user must enter the URL or term to obtain the results. So far so good. However, there are a number of requirements that, at least in our opinion, must be met to make the experience as complete as possible. These are as follows:

Make it cross-platform and sync: Most people have a mobile and a computer, so it is useful to be able to use a browser on the mobile whose history, saved passwords and bookmarks are synchronized between both clients.

That you have privacy and security options: There is only one better thing than surfing the net, and that is to do it safely. If a browser wants to be considered “the best”, it needs to allow the user to freely configure the security options.

That allows to change the search engine: Although Google is the most used search engine in the West, there are many other engines focused on different types of users. Being able to choose is always a plus.

Make it fast: Not all browsers are the same fast. Depending on the number of plugins they have and the optimization of the application, there will be browsers whose operation is more fluid than others.

That is not too heavy: We agree that almost all Android phones already have a good amount of internal storage, but there are still devices with 16 or 32 GB of memory. That the browser weighs little is a point to consider.

Have an intuitive interface: that is, it is simple to use and all accesses are easily identifiable. Also, if it is designed so that it can be used with one hand, even better.

Let it have dark mode– Dark mode is becoming an increasingly demanded requirement by users. Infinity of applications are starting to implement it gradually, so it is appreciated that the browser allows you to activate it and favor its use at night.

Our selection of candidates

Google Chrome

We start with the giant among the giants. Google Chrome is the most popular browser, That’s right. It has a fair amount of cool features, and since it also has the largest market share on desktop systems, it’s a very worth considering option. In fact, there we have the first positive point, and that is that thanks to the Google account we can synchronize all our navigation between mobile and computer.

It should be noted that Google Chrome allows modify the search engine (you can choose Gooogle, Yahoo !, Bing and DuckDuckGo), store passwords and automatically log in, set payment methods and shipping / billing addresses and modify the home page to open the website that we want when starting the browser .

Chrome comes pre-installed on all mobiles, so it is usually the default option for many users.

Regarding privacy functions, Google Chrome allows you to activate secure browsing, in a way that restricts access to dangerous websites, and check the no-follow option, which sends a request to the web so that it does not track you. That will translate into ads less tailored to your interests, but ultimately it will depend on how the website in question interprets it. You can also disable cookies and block third-party cookies, the execution of JavaScript and, finally, it has a Misleading or invasive ad blocker.

Regarding usability, Google Chrome is easy to use with one hand on small mobiles, although it would be appreciated if all accesses like open tabs, the settings or the search bar are placed in the lower area. The experience is smooth, although it can be a bit rougher on lower-end or less powerful devices. It has no dark mode, although we know that it is on the way and in the testing phase.

Google Chrome

Firefox

We move on to the next one, which could not be other than Firefox, the browser developed by Mozilla. Like Chrome, Firefox has mobile applications and desktop systems that can be synchronized with each other thanks to the Firefox account, so everything you do on the desktop will be available on the smartphone and vice versa.

Regarding functions, Firefox allows modifying the home page and the language, enable full screen navigation (which hides the notification bar to make the experience more immersive) and compact tabs, so you can see at a glance all the ones you have open and quickly return to one of them.

One of the most interesting points of Firefox is the possibility of downloading and installing external Add-ons

In the same way, you can choose different search engines. By default Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Twitter and Wikipedia come, although you can add as many as you want by holding down the search bar and pressing the “+” icon. However, where Firefox stands out is in the privacy section, since it allows you to activate the option of not tracking both in normal and incognito mode, reject cookies and clean private data when closing the application.

Also, a point to take into account are the accessories or extensions. Firefox allows download different add-ons from your own store to improve the browsing experience, change the browser theme, add an invasive ad blocker, etc. It is a very particular function and that will surely be liked by many users. Unfortunately, it has no dark mode.

Firefox

Firefox focus

And now that we talk about Firefox, we can not stop talking about one of its latest releases such as Firefox Focus. It’s about a browser completely focused on privacy and to point searches, which can be a positive point and, at the same time, a negative point. Positive, because it is private (in fact, it is like constantly browsing incognito mode); Negative, because it doesn’t sync with Firefox desktop and can be a bit tricky to use.

Firefox focus it has all the security and privacy options there are and for having activated by default. Blocks ad crawlers, analytics, social and other content crawlers, allows to block web feeds and JavaScript execution, delete cokies and block screenshots.

Firefox Focus is very private, but may be too short for some users

The bad thing is does not allow to have multiple tabs open at the same time or a search history to access. To exit the tab you have to press the trash icon, and that completely erases the history and all the private data. The only solution to take advantage of it is to add shortcuts to the websites of common access on the home screen, which can be somewhat tedious for some users.

However, if you are a user who does not usually browse the Internet too much and who cares more about privacy than the other added functions, Firefox Focus may be an option to consider.

Firefox focus

Brave

Brave is a Chromium based browser, which is the source code that Google Chrome drinks from. However, its interface is quite different and somewhat more accessible. Starting with the sync, Brave has a desktop client, but the sync feature is in beta. Everything is said, the good thing is that you do not need an email or anything like that, just scan a QR code from the mobile app.

Regarding the functions, one that is interesting is the possibility of set up a different search engine for each tab type (Google for the standard tab and Yahoo! for the private one, for example). Being based on Chromium it has many Chrome functions, such as the storage of passwords, payment methods and addresses, but Brave has added many more related to privacy.

Brave, in a nutshell, is like using Chrome without using Chrome

Some of them are HTTPS Everywhere, which enforces the secure connection when accessing a website whenever it is available, closing tabs when exiting, protection mode against crawling, blocking both general and regional advertisements. That should serve to improve the loading times of the web.

Another interesting aspect is that in the main window it shows you how many ads and trackers have you blocked and how many HTTPS updates you’ve gotten, as well as how many seconds you’ve gained thanks to browser optimizations. Finally, when it comes to usability, it is appreciated that the toolbar is placed at the bottom, which allows better use with one hand. Still, it can be disabled and repositioned above.

Brave

Microsoft Edge

We left Mozilla and went to Microsoft, which a while ago launched Edge, a spiritual substitute for Internet Explorer, on Google Play. As with Google and Chrome, Mozilla and Firefox, Edge has a sync system with Edge for Windows 10, so all your bookmarks and history will be available on both systems. You only need to have a Microsoft account.

Before talking about the functions, it should be noted that the first thing Edge does as soon as you open the application is ask you if you want to set it as default. He is not the only one who does, but it would be appreciated if before he assaulted you, he let you use it for a while to decide. That said, Edge has a very different interface than what we’ve seen so far, coming closer to the Windows 10 feature than Google Chrome or Android. It will depend on the personal tastes of each user.

If you use Edge in Windows 10, the mobile version is a very important option to consider

Now yes, speaking of the browser options we have the possibility to change the search engine to Bing (default), Yahoo! o Google, autofill forms, addresses and cards, translate pages in other languages ​​into, in our case, Spanish, and establish which page opens when starting a new tab. Regarding privacy, Edge allows you to activate a ad blocker from the settings and activate the non-tracking request, but little else.

The interface is comfortable to use, since all accesses have been placed in the lower area and they can be easily reached with one hand. As a positive point, Edge has dark mode that can be activated from the settings, although it does not modify the design of the web pages, only the interface of the browser itself. If a page has a white background, with dark mode on it will still have it.

Microsoft Edge

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo has a browser focused on those users who use the DuckDukGo search engine. It does not have synchronization between computer and mobile, which will be an advantage for some and a disadvantage for others. As a browser that ensures privacy, DuckDuckGo does not allow you to change the search engine, since that would go against its own principles.

Your options are pretty basic. By default it comes with dark mode activated, although if you want you can activate the clear mode from the settings. It has autocomplete suggestions and a control panel from which to see if the connection is encrypted, as well as a flame icon that is used to clean all the browsing data with just one click.

Being able to configure DuckDuckGo as a search engine in other browsers, using the application seems unnecessary

Very private, no doubt, but with room for improvement. The loading of websites is a little slow and the application is not Spanish, only in English. It may be interesting for a certain niche of users, but the truth is that for a more “general” use, the browser may be a bit short. In addition, DuckDuckGo can be configured as a search engine in all applications, so you can always use any of the other alternatives in this article with said engine activated by default.

DuckDuckGo

Samsung Internet Browser

Samsung Internet Browser is, as its name suggests, the browser that is factory installed on all the Korean company’s mobiles, which does not mean that it is not available on Google Play for any type of user, use the mobile you use . It does not have synchronization with the desktop client since there is no desktop client, but it does Synchronize history and bookmarks between various devices using a Samsung account.

If Samsung’s browser stands out for something, it is for its interface, which follows the lines marked by One UI. All the important accesses have been placed in the lower area And it is very easy to use with one hand, something that is appreciated seeing how it is growing and lengthening the size of mobile screens.

The dark mode of the Samsung browser works very well, since it not only affects the interface of the app

Among the outstanding functions of the application we have the possibility to download a external ad blocker or add Amazon Assistant, change the home page, hide the status bar to make navigation more immersive and add a button to go up the whole of the web quickly, as well as a side scroll bar similar to that of browsers desktop.

Speaking of privacy, Samsung enables smart anti-tracking, which automatically deletes cookies, both in normal and private tabs. And speaking of private tabs, one point in favor is that they allow you to configure a password lock, so that everything you have open there will be safe from outside eyes.

Samsung Internet Browser

Opera

We continue with Opera, another old acquaintance in this world of browsers. The company has a desktop client and it is possible to activate the synchronization between mobile and computer, so if you are already an Opera user you will be well served with its mobile app.

Turning to its functions, Opera comes well loaded. It allows you to save passwords and autofill data for payments and forms, something that is quite useful. The browser has a data saving mode and a Built-in free VPN that serves both for the mobile network and for when we are connected to WiFi. It also has an ad blocker, a cryptocurrency wallet (which not everyone will use but is there) and various interface settings.

Opera may be missing an interface facelift, but the option to use a VPN is interesting

The night mode stands out, which lowers the brightness and darkens the interface when we activate it. However, it is not activated on the websites, but only applies to the application itself. Again, if the background of a page is white, with dark mode on it will be too. You can also configure the design to be mobile or tablet and hide the toolbar, either always or when scrolling.

As for usability, there is no problem that we can put to Opera. All accesses in common use have been placed in the lower area and can be used without any problem with one hand. Just saying that access to the settings is not the classic icon with the three dots, but the Opera logo, which can be somewhat messy for some users who have not used the application before.

As negative points, by default, the app comes with news and Opera notifications turned on, so that, from time to time, you receive a notification about new products and services of the company or news that, until you have used the app for a few days, will not be of interest to you (or at least they have not been in our tests).

Opera browser

Kiwi

Kiwi is a standalone Chromium based application, so the interface we have is very similar to that of Google Chrome or Brave. There is no desktop client, so there is no synchronization of any kind. It is a pure and hard mobile browser, with all the advantages and disadvantages that this implies.

Among the functions included in the app, Kiwi allows change search engine by Qwant, StartPage or Google, although it adapts to the region and uses the most appropriate one. If you are in France, Yahoo! or Google France, for example. It has all the auto-complete settings of Google Chrome, such as payments or addresses, so nothing is missing. Note that in the settings you can translate any web page quickly.

It’s like a Google Chrome vitaminized with a fantastic dark mode and translator

As for privacy, there are several things that the application incorporates. Count with one annoying ad blocker, safe browsing, non-tracking request, possibility to deactivate AMP pages and anti-mining protection for cryptocurrencies. It is very complete in that sense.

The interface, as we said before, is very similar to that of Google Chrome, not to say that it is nailed. The accesses are up, so depending on the mobile you have it will be more or less difficult to use one hand, and navigation is fast and smooth. It has full dark modeThat is to say, it affects web pages, and allows videos and music to be played in the background, which makes Kiwi an app to take into account.

Kiwi Browser

Dolphin Browser

We are getting closer to the end and we do it with the help of Dolphin Browser, another “old dog” from Google Play. Since it does not have a desktop version, it does not have synchronization with the computer, but it can log into Dolphin Connect for history and bookmarks to be shared across multiple devices. In fact, this same function is used to save tabs in the cloud and access them from another mobile or tablet, very useful.

Dolphin has a very different interface to what we have seen so far, more accessible, simple and minimalist. It will not be for all tastes, but it is beautiful, to Caesar what is Caesar’s. It can be modified with themes (whose aesthetics are very little Asian) that have to be downloaded from the built-in store for such purposes in the app. Also has night mode, although it only affects the interface of the app.

Dolphin gesture system is really useful when you have configured it correctly

Regarding functions, Dolphin has an ad blocker, possibility of hiding the address bar and the menu, Flash player, option to change the search engine and a curious system of gestures that we can configure at will. For example, you can add a gesture so that making a G will open Google or so that making a Y will open YouTube. The same can be done with the volume buttons, which can be configured to scroll up and down. If you find few functions, you can add more with the Add-ons.

Privacy and security stand out for show security warnings when accessing malicious websites, block pop-ups and JavaScript execution and check the server security certificate. It is a very complete browser in every way. The only bad thing is that it has Dolphin notifications turned on by default, which can be a bit annoying at first, and the first thing it does is ask you if you want to set it as default.

Dolphin Browser

Mint

And we end this analysis with Mint, the Xiaomi browser. Mint, like many other candidates on this list, does not have PC software, but allows you to log in with Google or Facebook for sembed bookmarks and history between devices. The interface is very similar to that of the Xiaomi applications, so if you use one of its devices it will not be difficult to use it.

As interesting functions, Mint allows you to activate a partial dark mode affecting only the interface, blocking ads, and reducing data consumption while browsing. It also allows you to set the incognito mode as default and change the search engine, having only two options: Google or Bing.

If you like MUI, Mint has a very similar aesthetic and works quite fast.

Regarding privacy and security, the truth is that Mint falls a little short. It allows not accepting cookies from websites, shows security warnings when there are problems with the website’s certificate, you can restrict the execution of JavaScript and block pop-ups, but little else.

Otherwise, it is a comfortable browser to use since all the important accesses have been placed in the lower area, making it easy to use with one hand. An interesting point is that, by clicking on the hamburger menu in the lower right corner, a menu with commonly used options is displayed, such as dark mode, incognito mode or ad blocker. Very useful, without a doubt.

Mint

Which browser do I choose?

As you can see, for alternatives it will not be. There are countless browsers, here we have only chosen the most popular and those that, in our opinion, are applications to consider. However, opting for one or the other is a decision that corresponds solely and exclusively to the user.

However, to help you out, in the following table you will see the different pros and cons of each application, as well as what we liked most about each of them and the aspects in which they could improve.

GOOGLE CHROME

FIREFOX

FIREFOX FOCUS

BRAVE

MICROSOFT EDGE

DUCKDUCKGO

SAMSUNG INTERNET BROWSER

OPERA

KIWI

DOLPHIN BROWSER

MINT

AVAILABLE PLATFORMS

iOS, Android, desktop

iOS, Android, desktop

iOS, Android

iOS, Android, desktop

iOS, Android, desktop

iOS, Android, desktop

Android

iOS, Android, desktop

Android

iOS, Android

Android

WEIGHT

116.6 MB

58.2 MB

50.7 MB

106.5 MB

199 MB

27.98 MB

132 MB

84.54 MB

101 MB

46.27 MB

39.81 MB

FOR WHAT?

To navigate easily and simply without having to download an additional browser.

To navigate without too many complications without having to go through Google.

To navigate in a timely manner and without a trace.

To easily navigate without having to learn to use another browser.

To surf the Internet and have everything synchronized with Windows 10.

To run away from Google and use a more private alternative.

For everything you would use Chrome without using Chrome.

For those who want to browse more securely with a VPN.

To surf the Internet and have a smooth experience.

For those who only access a few websites, since they can do it more easily with gestures.

For those who want a browser without too many complications.

FOR WHOM?

For all users, but especially for those who use Google Chrome on PC and the Google ecosystem.

Above all, for those who use Firefox on PC.

For those who do not surf too much and only make some inquiries from time to time.

For those who want a Chrome-like experience if using Chrome.

Mostly, for users who use Edge on the computer.

For those who already use DuckDuckGo and are accustomed to its operation.

For those who have a Samsung mobile and for those who want a fluid experience and endless options.

For those who use Opera on desktop and are looking for a similar mobile experience.

For those who want an experience like Chrome, but with more and better options.

For all those who like the design of Chinese and personal apps.

For those who have a Xiaomi mobile or like MIUI.

THE BEST

Integration with Google account, ideal if you are a browser user on PC.

Integration with Firefox account and download of plugins.

It is very easy to use.

Exceptional performance and well-suited interface for one-handed use.

Synchronization with Windows 10 and the design adapted to one hand.

It saves you having to configure DuckDuckGo as a search engine in another browser.

Private password tabs and dark mode.

Free VPN and location of settings.

Dark mode and built-in translator.

Its minimalist design and synchronization between devices.

Its minimalist design and speed.

IT CAN BE BETTER

Sometimes it feels a little heavy, especially on less powerful phones.

The aesthetics have room for improvement when compared to the rest of the alternatives.

Retrieving history or returning to a previously opened tab is impossible.

A somewhat more robust integration system is missing.

It is not the fastest browser and more privacy options are missing.

It is not in Spanish and it is a little slow.

You need a Samsung account to be able to activate the synchronization, something that you will not have unless you use a Samsung mobile.

Opera notifications and little interest in the news offered.

The Spanish translation has room for improvement and has no synchronization between devices.

Night mode does not affect the entire interface and aesthetics may not be liked by everyone.

Dark mode does not affect the entire interface and only two search engines (Google and Bing) can be configured.