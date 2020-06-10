We choose the best web browser for Android and we recommend 10 other good alternatives.

The web browser is an essential tool on your Android, the one that allows you to browse the Internet from your mobile or tablet. In the Google Play Store you can find dozens of different browsers, each with its advantages and disadvantages. To facilitate your search, we have selected the 11 best web browsers you can use on your Android.

The competition is tough and it is difficult to select the best browser of all, but in this article we will talk about what we consider to be the most complete option. If you are not convinced by the idea, we propose 10 other great web browsers for Android as an alternative to our choice. Let’s go there!

Google Chrome, the best web browser for Android

After analyzing the web browsers available for Android, we have selected Google Chrome as the best -or the most complete-. With a design that perfectly follows the lines of Material Design, Chrome is a tool packed with features that make it easy for you to browse the web. As an outstanding feature we choose the synchronization of tabs, bookmarks and history on the different devices on which you use your Google account.

Quick and easy to use, Chrome also has other Google services like Search and Translator integrated. The company pays special attention to its browser, and this is reflected in the new functionalities that are coming to the tool. For example, for a few months you can activate Google Chrome dark mode for better navigation while in low light environments.

The Google browser also has a basic mode, to save data while browsing, and download of web pages, to be able to view them in full without needing an internet connection. Also, by activating specific flags, you can make Chrome go faster. In short, Google Chrome is a very complete tool with which you can navigate quickly and easily.

Another 10 good browsers for Android as an alternative

Google Chrome is for us the most complete browser of the moment for your Android, but there are other options in the Play Store that have a lot to offer you. The competition for Chrome is tough, and we will check it below with the best alternatives.

Microsoft Edge

Much attention should be paid to Microsoft Edge, which has emerged as one of the best web browsers thanks to the features received in recent months, surpassing even Mozilla Firefox as the second most used browser. Like Chrome, Edge offers a full sync across all devices in which you use the browser with your personal account.

Thanks to the mode InPrivate, you can browse privately without fear of history or temporary files being saved. In addition, Microsoft Edge also bets on privacy by blocking the crawlers of sites that you do not access directly, so you can control your personal data.

If you have not yet made the jump to the Microsoft browser because you have all the information in Google Chrome, we remind you that you can import all your bookmarks, passwords and other data to Edge. In addition, you can also continue using the Chrome extensions that you like so much and even play its particular hidden game.

Mozilla Firefox

Another of the great classics in terms of Android browsers is Firefox. Mozilla’s open-source platform has had its edition for Android for years, even receiving one of the most important updates in its history, called Firefox Quantum.

In addition to a renewed design, its greatest strength is the privacy and security protection systems, with the blocking more than 2,000 default trackers who want to get your data. You can always install Mozilla add-ons to block ads to enjoy more comfortable browsing.

Thanks to the blocking of those trackers that slow down browsing, Firefox is capable of offering you a faster navigation. In addition, it has shortcuts to quickly access pages such as Wikipedia or Amazon. In conclusion, despite losing the second most used browser position, Mozilla Firefox is still a good browser for Android.

Opera

If your main concern when browsing the web is security and privacy, Opera is an option that you should consider. Thanks to the integrated ad blocker, you will be able to browse more comfortably and quickly. Also, if you don’t want to share information about your location and identity, you can turn to free and integrated VPN with which the service has.

Night mode, private browsing mode, comfortable reading to power adjust text size, home screen shortcuts, and sync Among all the devices on which you use Opera are some of the other functions of this browser that you can download and use for free.

DuckDuckGo

Those who seek to preserve their privacy and keep their sensitive data safe above all else should give DuckDuckGo a try. Like Firefox Focus, it is a browser whose main priority is to ensure the privacy of users. Still, as we verified in its analysis, it is a very functional browser that for some could be the perfect substitute for Google Chrome.

Through its Privacy Protection, DuckDuckGo blocks all hidden trackers it detects and shows you the degree of privacy of each of the pages you visit. In short, it is a browser focused especially on security that wants to give you the privacy you deserve.

Mint

Launched by Xiaomi in late 2018, and one of the protagonists of our analysis table, Mint came to become one of the best lightweight browsers that exist.

Among its functions, we find the possibility of activating a dark theme, a mobile data saving mode and synchronization of bookmarks between devices. Further, navigation is very fast and the user experience when using the browser is one of the best that we have recently tested.

Samsung internet

With over a billion downloads on the Play StoreWe can affirm that Samsung Internet has become one of the most popular Android browsers in recent years.

The South Korean company’s application is a Google Chrome-based browser, with all the features of the Big G browser, and cool additions like a built-in QR code reader, Amazon price comparison or payments through Samsung Pay. And yes, it is compatible with all Android smartphones despite having been created by Samsung.

Opera Mini

Not everyone has a high-end phone, nor an unlimited data rate. So there is Opera Mini. It is a very light Android browser, which lacks unnecessary functions and integrates only the essentials. In addition, it has several data saving systems that allow reducing bandwidth consumption when browsing the Internet, such as Smart Browsing mode.

Like Chrome, it allows you download complete web pages for offline viewing. In addition, Opera Mini has other outstanding functions such as night mode, smart file download, integrated video player and news channel.

Opera touch

Opera Touch, the brother of two of the aforementioned web browsers, has been specifically designed for those who are always on the go. With a ergonomic design for one-handed use, the browsing experience offered by Opera Touch is smoother and faster than in other browsers.

Opera Touch does not give up other necessary features in a tool of its type, such as private browsing and ad blocking to navigate more quickly and comfortably.

Brave Browser

Brave is an open source browser based on Chromium, the Google Chrome engine, whose developer company is founded by the co-founder of the Mozilla Project and creator of JavaScript. It is primarily focused on privacy, with tracking and security protection systems, and an experience optimized to reduce data and battery consumption.

Also, since the disappearance of Link Bubble, Brave Browser incorporates bubble navigation, to be able to access web pages from any application through floating bubbles.

If you are looking for a private browser, Brave Browser is the best option, and it is not that we only say it. According to a study called “Web Browser Privacy: What Do Browsers Say When They Phone Home?” Led by a professor at the University of Dublin, if you want the most secure and private browsing, you must use Brave Browser.

Dolphin Browser

Since the beginning of the Google operating system, Dolphin Browser has been one of the most used browsers by users. Today, although it is true that it has been relegated to the background by the rise of Google Chrome, remains one of the best, accumulating more than 50 million downloads in the Play Store.

It has a number of different functions, including gesture navigation, a download acceleration system, flash playback, plugin support, and much more.

