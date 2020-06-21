Although when we talk about social networks to everyone, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or even Twitter may come to mind, the truth is that there are other options that more and more users come to.

There is no doubt that the majority of users looking for alternatives to Facebook do so to put aside all the problems that have to do with Privacy of users, the use of personal data, algorithms used to show us what the network itself wants us to see or flee from the growing advertising within the social network. Meanwhile, other users complain about numerous problems when using the official version of Facebook on their mobile, such as excessive energy or battery consumption, memory consumption, etc.

Alternative social networks to Facebook

Regardless of the reason we have for wanting to leave the famous social network, these are some of your best alternatives:

Facebook Lite

For those who do not want to leave the Facebook environment but are looking for an alternative to the problems that the official social network app can generate on our mobile phone, one of the best options is Facebook Lite. About five years ago, Facebook Lite came to our country, a version of the popular app that promised to use less data and work much better even in the worst possible network conditions.

In this way, it would end some of the main problems of the Facebook app related mainly to the use of device resources and those that have to do with the network conditions of each moment. Download Facebook Lite for iOS or Android.

MeWe

MeWe is a social network that since launch seeks to establish itself as a social network based on privacy, something that on the other hand is what most users are looking for alternatives to Facebook. A social network that does not share user data with third parties to flood its walls or timelines with personalized advertising.

The content is displayed in rigorous chronological order, so no complicated algorithms are used to display what they want each user to see. Although preference is usually given to published images, gifs, polls and their particular animated selfies also play a leading role.

Along with the contacts, there are also user groups at MeWe, which can be public or private and bring together different people with the same interests or hobbies. Download MeWe for iOS and Android.

It

For many it has become one of the great alternatives to Facebook and hence it is estimated that it can have close to 4 million users today. One of the main characteristics of Ello is that it eliminates advertising and user data is not shared with third parties for different advertising purposes.

In the beginning it was a closed social network that could only be entered by invitation, but later it became a network open to everyone. It has a fairly minimalist design, which is somewhat attractive to many users, but one of the biggest drawbacks is that it does not allow you to chat privately with other users of the social network itself. Register with It.

Vero

Although it is approximately five years old, the truth is that the Vero social network has achieved greater popularity in the last two years. As of today, it is estimated that it has about three million registered users.

Among its main advantages as an alternative to Facebook is that it offers a timeline without filters and that it is free of advertising. The absence of ads makes the creators of Vero offer the social network as a payment option, however it is now possible to download the app for iOS or Android devices completely free of charge. However, it is expected that it will be paid again in the future, although you could also get your income through a series of commissions for the sale of products through the social network.

As far as the operation is concerned, Vero offers a news timeline like the one that other social networks may have, but the truth is that it has certain details of its own, such as said timeline does not use any algorithm to show what interests you the most. Users see, the most recent ones are simply shown first and in strict chronological order. In addition to friends, in Vero we can classify other users within the network itself as Followers, Instagram type, Acquaintances or even close Friends. Download Vero for iOS and Android.

Diaspora

If we look for alternatives to Facebook in search of greater privacy, Diaspora may be our best choice. It is a social network developed in 2010 by four students and supported almost from the beginning by an important community. It currently has some 50,000 active users, does not support advertising and the data can be hosted on a private server. The truth is that it is not a social network with a large number of users but the truth is that its operation closely resembles that of Facebook.

Diaspora users can make their own posts, status notifications, comment on other posts and images, use hashtags, or tag their posts. Furthermore, there is no obligation to register with a real name. It allows us to find people with the same interests or likes, it is possible to link our profile with that of Facebook and it also offers a tool for chatting, as happens with Facebook Messenger. Register with Diaspora.

Friendica

In this case, it is an open source social network that is supported by a large community of users and developers with the aim of becoming one of the alternatives to Facebook. It offers the possibility of installing your own server or accessing public servers. In addition, it allows the connection between social networks to have all our contacts at hand.

As far as the operation is concerned, in Friendica it is possible to create events and groups of users with the same interests as Facebook, but without a doubt the biggest drawback is its installation, since it requires certain knowledge to be able to successfully complete all the process. Register at Friendica.

Minds

Minds is an open source social network that offers encrypted communications and designed for those users who seek the greatest possible privacy in this type of environment. An alternative to Facebook promoted by Anonymous that was launched for the public a few years ago and which has as its motto privacy and freedom of expression on the Internet. It has its app available for iOS and Android devices completely free of charge.

This decentralized social network encourages content creation through a token-based rewards program. It also has its own blogging platform, it allows you to create user groups, channels, video and image sections, it has a main content wall and a digital wallet.

It also offers the possibility of accessing exclusive content through a premium plan, Minds Plus. A quite particular experience in which we will not find any advertising.

Nextdoor

It is a curious social network that despite having a long journey, arrived in our country just a couple of years ago. Contrary to Facebook, which stands out for being universal, Nextdoor has been thought of as a very local social network. Specifically, it is a network to be in contact with our neighbors, to be aware of everything that happens in our neighborhood or with all the people who live near us.

We could say that it is like one of those Facebook groups in our city or town, but on a small scale and on a separate social network. Its objective is to strengthen relations and communications between neighbors, expose problems, propose ideas, arrange meetings, etc.

Very useful also when you lose something in the area and request help, share a car for commuting to work with neighbors, etc. Nextdoor is available for iOS and Android devices.

Facebook wrappers

For those who are fed up with the Facebook app because it slows down their mobile a lot or quickly depletes the phone battery but do not want to completely abandon Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, another alternative is to use some of those known as Facebook wrappers.

They are nothing more than apps designed to wrap or integrate the web version of the famous social network in app format and that the experience is much better than with the Facebook app itself. Many people use the web version of the network on their mobiles, but the truth is that sometimes it can be somewhat uncomfortable. Therefore, we can use any of these wrappers.

The most popular are Metal for Facebook, a very light app, which does not contain any type of advertising and which also replaces Messenger, since it allows you to send and receive messages. Folio is another of the great acquaintances among lovers of Facebook wrappers, since it offers an experience almost identical to that of the social network app. It has a very similar design and offers basically the same functions. In this case, it also allows integration with other networks such as Instagram or Twitter.

Friendly and Swipe are two other interesting wrappers. The first of them offers an interface and management very similar to that of Facebook, it includes a dark mode and the possibility of highlighting or hiding posts on the wall based on certain keywords. For its part, Swipe offers other interesting options such as blocking using a PIN, support for notifications, a battery saving mode, etc.