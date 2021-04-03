The best ways to take advantage of chickpeas to lose weight



Chickpeas are a low-glycemic food rich in slow-absorbing carbohydrates, ideal for suppressing appetite and controlling excess calories.

The current nutrition trend invites us to base our diet on the consumption of superfoods, which are those that shine for their nutrient density. The good news is that quite contrary to what many people think, it is simply seasonal, fresh and completely healthy ingredients, which have the immense virtue of being accessible and easy to integrate into the daily diet. Undoubtedly, legumes belong to the category of the most valued foods, such is the specific case of chickpeas that have been positioned as a powerful ally to accelerate weight loss.

Chickpeas are probably the most famous variant of legumes and have the great advantage of being able to be consumed in hot and cold preparations. They’re a superb nutritional addition to anyone’s dietBesides that they combine very well with numerous ingredients and their texture makes them the perfect culinary ally. Their nutritional value makes them unique, they are characterized by being a magnificent source of proteins of vegetable origin, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, folates, niacin, vitamin B6 and vitamin E. Without a doubt, one of its greatest qualities It lies in their high content of soluble and insoluble fiber, which gives them great properties to improve digestive and intestinal health, and also makes them a basic addition to lose weight faster.

What are the slimming benefits of eating chickpeas?

1. They are low in calories and very nutritious

It is no coincidence that chickpeas are the most consumed legume in the world and the reason is that they are full of benefits. Its low caloric intake is striking, especially in relation to the impressive amount of nutrients per calorie. For more context: According to the nutritional analysis of MyNetDiary, 1/2 cup of chickpeas provides 106 calories, 5 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein and very good amounts of folic acid, potassium, magnesium and iron. Incredible!

2. Satiating and ideal to control appetite

One of the greatest slimming benefits around chickpeas is its satiating power. Being so rich in fiber and protein, they are the perfect addition to any weight loss plan and not only have the ability to keep us satisfied for longer They suppress the appetite! Integrating the consumption of a daily portion of chickpeas in the diet can make a very significant difference in body weight. In principle they are ideal for consume fewer calories throughout the day and also thanks to their slow absorption carbohydrate content, they provide energy and help fight anxiety about eating caloric and fatty foods. Chickpeas have also been shown to help slow the rise in blood sugar after meals, thanks to their soluble fiber content. They are a good choice for diabetics!

3. They benefit intestinal health

Good digestion is considered the basic starting point for good health and the main reason is that it is directly related to the correct assimilation of nutrients. The good news is that chickpeas are one of the most beneficial foods for digestion and the main reason is related to its fiber content also serves as a prebiotic (food for healthy bacteria in the intestine). Additionally, when properly prepared (that is, with a previous soak) they are a great ally to reduce abdominal inflammation, accelerate intestinal transit and combat constipation.

4. They are rich in choline

Chickpeas are also a nutritional treasure for their high choline content, an essential water-soluble nutrient that is often grouped with B vitamins and is associated with great health benefits. In general, it is a substance that helps improve sleep, muscle movement, learning and memory. However it contributes great advantages in weight loss in principle for its ability to promote the burning of body fat, its positive effects on metabolism and its virtues to reduce chronic inflammation.

5. They are a low glycemic index food

The glycemic index ranks foods based on how much our blood sugar levels rise. In such a way that one of the most basic recommendations on good blood sugar controle, is to avoid the consumption of foods with a high glycemic index and thus to avoid a drastic increase in blood glucose. The good news is that chickpeas are the perfect dietary addition for all types of people, with a special emphasis on prediabetics and diabetics. According to Harvard Medical School, chickpeas have a glycemic index of 10, which is significantly lower than other legumes including black and white beans, soybeans, and lentils.

The best ways to take advantage of them and lose weight:

Chickpeas are simply perfect to create all kinds of healthy dishes, especially they are a great alternative in vegetarian diets. Additionally, its texture is ideal for use them in very varied and light presentations, which will keep your meals low in calories. Here are some ideas:

– Homemade chickpea hummus. Accompany with crudités of vegetables, it will be the perfect healthy snack and snack.

– Roasted chickpeas. They are a great addition to creating all kinds of salads. Delicious!

– Chickpea ceviche. The perfect summer dish, add your favorite vegetables, olive oil, coriander and vinegar. Cooler and lower in calories impossible!

– Pizza crust. Nowadays we are all looking for healthier options of our favorite foods and the chickpea crust for pizza is the clear example, you will not regret it!

– Vegetarian burgers. Chickpeas are the perfect ingredient to prepare vegetarian burgers, they are the ideal alternative to red meat, very nutritious and low in calories.

– Cookies and brownies. Today we have the immense advantage of having delicious vegetarian and low-calorie recipes, chickpeas are simply ideal to use in all kinds of baked products.

