The best way to cross the finish line

ORA blanket of tears covered the face of sprinter Derek Redmond in the midst of pain from a new injury that ended his Olympic dream. Despite the torture, he wanted to cover the distance of 400 meters on the track in Barcelona 1992 when his father jumped on the tartan to help him when he saw him go through that torment.

Derek was a promise of British athletics who was turned by luck when injuries rose to prominence on his résumé. At the age of 19, he burst as a 400-meter figure in 1985, but before traveling to Seoul to face the 1988 Olympics, an Achilles tendon injury ruined his participation.

Barcelona then appeared as a backwater opportunity. In the semifinals of the test he started from the center lanes. Shortly before exiting the second corner, his body failed again. He touched the back of his right thigh and knelt, hiding his face in pain.

The British luminary, who as a youth set a new record for his nation in the 400 meters, was left without an official record in Olympic history. All the runners in his heat had finished and he got up to try to complete the lap with small jumps and hardly supporting his stiff right leg.

He left the curve with gestures of suffering when several judges asked him to leave the track and suddenly Jim, his father, jumped from one of the bands avoiding security elements. He held him, comforted him and helped him cross the finish line while several officers wanted to prevent him from achieving that goal. He pushed them all aside so that his son would have at least that satisfaction.

Derek is accompanied by the abbreviation AC (he also competed) in his participation in that semifinal, without having an official time. His father’s intervention to conclude the test was not taken for the record to be disqualified.

I watched my son have a problem and it was my duty to help him, ”Jim recalled after that memorable day. “I went to help him get off the track so he wouldn’t hurt himself more, but he asked me to help him get to the line.”

Jim’s gesture echoed through all venues extolling the Olympic ideals. Two decades later he was invited by the organizers of the London Games to be part of the torch relievers of the 2012 jousts, which would cover 8,875 kilometers before lighting the cauldron.

The image of Jim helping Derek fulfill his fractured desire to reach the finish line transcended his time and was remembered by US President Barack Obama when the city of Chicago ran for the 2016 jousts that ended up going to Rio de Janeiro

Father and son reached an unforgettable place in history, despite the painful moment they shared on the tartan court of the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc.

