The best way to clean your mobile screen without damaging it | Technology

Cleaning the mobile is important, but more important is not to break it while doing it, and for this you must take into account some tips.

The mobile phone, like other electronic devices, is susceptible to getting very dirty throughout the day, and taking into account that These are devices that are constantly approaching the face, hygiene never hurts, and more in the times that run right now. But it is also important to know how to clean the mobile without damaging its screen.

There are certain actions, such as using hand sanitizer or compressed air that are not only not the optimal way to clean the mobile, but also they can also damage your screen, or make the performance of it noticeably worse.

Therefore, you must take into account what things you should do and what not to clean your mobile without damaging the screen or causing it to wear out.

What should you do to clean your mobile without breaking the screen

Mobile screens have evolved a lot in recent years, and not only in terms of technology and resolution, but also to its coating and its protection against water, so it is important not to damage that protection with certain chemicals. At least until the self-healing screens arrive.

If you are looking to disinfect your mobile while cleaning its screen, the best thing you can do is pass it a disinfectant wipe that contains around 70% alcohol, and that it is not abrasive, so that the screen can be cleaned correctly, but without deteriorating the oleophobic layer that many smartphones usually have on their surface.

But not only disinfection is important, but cleaning is also important, and if you are only looking to remove stains from your mobile screen, a microfiber cloth is a great option to do this, since it offers a very good result, especially in combination with distilled water, which leaves the mobile extremely clean.

On the other hand, if your smartphone has protection IP67 or IP68 against water and dust, You can also spray the mobile with water to clean it. It is not necessary to submerge it, and in fact it is not recommended, since even in resistant mobiles the warranty does not cover these damages.

What you should never do to clean your mobile

Although there are some very useful tips when it comes to cleaning your mobile, it is true that there are practices that can put its integrity at risk, and therefore you should never carry them out.

In the first place, it is to use any disinfectant gel that does not follow the previous indications on the mobile screen, since this can damage the integrity of the device, the best, as you have read before, is to use an alcohol-based gel around 70% and is non-abrasive.

On the other hand, it is not advisable to use any type of grease remover or glass cleaner, as it can also spoil the oleophobic layer that many smartphones carry on the screen.

Using compressed air is also a bad option, especially for the microphone, as it can make its performance worse and less sensitive. In fact, some companies like Apple actively advise against it.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Jacinto Araque.