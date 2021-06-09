The best wallpapers of Loki, the new Disney + series

Change the aesthetics of your home screen with the best free Loki wallpapers that you can download.

We recently updated our list with the best wallpapers for your Android mobile and now we bring you the best wallpapers of Loki, the new Marvel series on Disney + that premieres today on the streaming platform.

Whether you are Marvel fans or simply want to give your smartphone, tablet or PC a new look, then we are going to explain how you can download it for free the best wallpapers of Loki, the God of Deception.

Customize your Android with Loki wallpapers

After the great success of the series Scarlet Witch and Vision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney has just released on its streaming platform, Loki, a series that focuses on the adventures of Thor’s brother, the so-called God of Deception.

The series is located just after Loki has stolen the Tesseract in the movie Avengers: Endgame and places our protagonist in the Temporal Variation Agency who recruits him to be one of his agents. From this moment on, Loki will be tasked with keep under control all the timelines of the Multiverse.

The same day of its premiere on Disney + we bring you best Loki wallpapers so you can customize all your devices with some of the best images of the Marvel character.

On these lines we leave you a gallery with a small sample of the best Loki wallpapers, but do not worry because at the end of this article you will have a direct link to a folder in Google Drive, in which we have saved the complete collection of wallpapers of the God of Deception in its original resolution.

To download any of these wallpapers, all you have to do is access shared folder on Google Drive and from the mobile application or the web version of the Google cloud, click on the image that interests us and then press the button Download.

Once this is done, you will have downloaded the selected wallpaper on your mobile or on your computer and you will only have set that image as default wallpaper of the device in question.

