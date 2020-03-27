We launch our weekly section with the best wallpapers for your mobile. There are many of you who ask about the wallpapers that appear in our reviews, those that we use in our day to day and that we have carefully selected. Although a good magician never reveals his tricks, in this case the merit is not ours, and over the weeks we will show you, not only our favorite mobile wallpapers, but the places where you can find some of the Better quality images that you will find throughout the Internet, to be able to use them as wallpaper on your mobile phone, tablet, computer or any other device.

Every week, we will update this article to bring you new background images, along with their corresponding download links and the recommendation of a source of wallpapers where you can discover hundreds of new wallpapers. The themes are varied, so you will find backgrounds of all kinds and in different sizes and resolutions so that they adapt perfectly to the panel of any device.

Before continuing, we remind you that we also have a complete guide with personalization tricks on Android, as well as other selections of wallpapers that may interest you:

Mobile wallpapers: our favorites

Week of 03/23/2020

Do you want to give a change of scenery to the home screen of your mobile? This week, we selected twelve other wallpapers that we have selected over the past few days. As always, you can download them at their maximum resolution from the Google Drive folder that we link below.

Week of 03/16/2020

We are still quarantined, but we do not forget one of our favorite sections. At the end of the day, give a change of scenery to mobile home screen It can be a good way to be entertained for a while.

Week of 09/03/2020

Not even in the week that the COVID-19 virus has finally been classified as a pandemic by WHO did we miss our appointment with the best wallpapers for mobile. Here we are, once again, to choose our 12 favorite background images this week.

Week of 02/03/2020

And we once again select our favorite mobile wallpapers, in the same week in which we have been able to thoroughly analyze the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Precisely this week’s collection includes the wallpaper used in our review, which as always you can download through the Google Drive folder that we link below these lines.

Week of 02/24/2020

The coronavirus has not been able to deal with us – yet – and here we are again, to select the wallpapers for mobile Most attractive we have found in what should have been the week of Mobile World Congress 2020.

Week of 02/17/2020

We continue to update our weekly top of screen for mobile. On this occasion, we celebrate the launch of the first preview version of Android 11 with a couple of wallpapers inspired by the new edition of the operating system.

Week of 10/02/2020

In the week of the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress 2020, we did not miss our appointment with the best wallpapers.

Week of 02/03/2020

It is time to give a change of scenery to the home screen of our mobile or tablet. As usual, we select a total of twelve new wallpapers that we have saved in a Google Drive folder that you can access from the link under these lines.

Week of 01/27/2020

Before finalizing the first month of the year, we did not forget to collect our favorite wallpapers, with 12 high resolution photos that you can download totally free to use on your mobile.

Week of 01/20/2020

And once again, we return with our favorite wallpapers for mobile. As usual, we select 12 high-resolution images that you can download from the Google Drive folder that we link under these lines.

Week of 01/13/2020

With the CES 2020 doors already closed, it is time to return to normality, and incidentally give a change of scenery to the home screen of our smartphone, tablet or any other device with a screen.

Week of 06/01/2020

This year, the Three Kings bring wallpapers. Once again, we select the best background images that we have found in the last days. All of them, perfect for the home screen of your mobile.

Week of 01/30/2019

We start the new year 2020, and welcome you with one more selection of mobile wallpapers that we have been able to find surfing the net in recent days. If it is your first time in this compilation, remember that in order to download the funds at their maximum resolution You must access the Google Drive folder that we link under these lines.

Week of 12/23/2019

And at last it came, the last Friday of the year, but we did not miss our appointment with the best wallpapers for mobile. In this latest selection of 2019 wallpapers, as always, we again choose the best background images we have found throughout this week.

Week of 12/16/2019

Here we are again, on the penultimate Friday of 2019, to update our weekly top of wallpapers for mobile. As always, all of them can download at the highest quality from the Google Drive folder that we link just below these lines.

Week of 12/9/2019

Once again, we return with our selection of best mobile wallpapers with twelve high resolution images that you can use as wallpaper on any of your devices. It is also one of the last collections of funds for this year 2019.

Week of 2/12/2019

We entered fully in the last month of the year, and after having selected a total of 31 Christmas wallpapers for your mobile, we returned with our weekly selection of wallpapers.

Week of 11/25/2019

Our selection of weekly wallpapers does not rest, not even during Black Friday 2019. Like every Friday, here they are again the twelve best wallpapers for mobile that we have found this week.

Week of 11/18/2019

Before welcoming the week of Black Friday, it is time to change the style of the home screen of our mobiles with one of the new wallpapers that we select today.

Week of 11/11/2019

In the week of 11-11, we didn’t forget one of our favorite sections. Again, here we are to select the best wallpapers for mobile that we have found throughout the last days.

Week of 04/11/2019

We started a new month, the penultimate of the year, and here we return with one of the last selections of wallpapers of the week of this 2019.

Week of 10/28/2019

Not even in Halloween we rest from our mission to find the perfect wallpaper. If you were looking to give your home screen a change of scenery, you are in the right place.

Week of 10/21/2019

This week we were able to thoroughly analyze the Google Pixel 4 XL, Google’s last big bet, and as after each great analysis, here we are again to choose the best wallpapers from this past week, among which we include the wallpaper used in our review.

Week of 10/14/2019

We left behind the week in which we attended the presentation of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, two of the most anticipated phones of the year. And to celebrate, here we come back with some of our recently discovered favorite wallpapers.

Week of 7/10/2019

In the week we attended the launch of the new OnePlus 7T Pro, we returned another Friday to choose the best wallpapers that we have discovered over the past few days. As usual, they are all the work of independent artists who have published the photographs in the Unsplash image bank.

Week of 09/30/2019

We enter fully into the month of October, and we did not miss our appointment with personalization. Here is a link to the folder with the wallpapers selected this week.

Week of 09/23/2019

We welcome fall, and also the new OnePlus phone, the new OnePlus 7T that we have already been able to test. But one more week, here we come back to select the best wallpapers we have found in the last days.

Week of 09/16/2019

In the week in which we met the new Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, we did not forget to select our favorite wallpapers. This week, in addition, we could see the first original backgrounds of the Google Pixel 4.

Week of 08/26/2019

Now we have reached the last week of August, and half the world is already preparing to say goodbye to summer. That, however, does not prevent us from enjoying new and great funds for our terminals.

Week of 08/19/2019

We landed in the penultimate week of August, and before summer slips from our hands, here we are again to select the best wallpapers that you can use on your device.

Week of 12/08/2019

The third week of August leaves us with news such as the return of the historic saga of terminals HTC Wildfire. And as usual, before welcoming the weekend, we select our favorite wallpapers for mobile.

Week of 05/08/2019

Before ending the week in which we could finally meet the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10 +, and Huawei introduced HarmonyOS, its own operating system, we returned to our selection of wallpapers monthly, to choose the best background images we have found online in recent days.

Week of 07/29/2019

The month of August begins, and as usual we select the best wallpapers we have found in the last days In the net.

Week of 07/22/2019

On the last Friday in July, we returned again with our weekly section of wallpapers. On this occasion, we have discovered the great creations of designer Žan Černe, creator of ZheanoBlog.eu, where they frequently publish original and exclusive wallpapers.

Week of 07/15/2019

Before the end of the week and fully enter the final stretch of July, we recover our section of wallpapers for mobile with twelve new high-resolution photographs.

Week of 07/08/2019

In the second week of July we re-select the best mobile wallpapers we have found on the net. As always, they are twelve images we have chosen, all of them of high quality and available in high resolution.

Week of 07/01/2019

A new month begins, and how could it be otherwise, we update our selection of wallpapers again with twelve options perfect for any type of device.

Week of 06/24/2019

The first –and hot– summer week in half the world is over, and here we return with the best mobile wallpapers that we have been able to find online in the last days. As always, we offer a link to Google Drive under these lines, from where you can download the images in their highest available resolution.

Week of 06/17/2019

In the week when a part of the world welcomes summer, it is time to select our favorite wallpapers of the last days.

Week of 06/10/2019

We landed at the equator of the sixth month of the year, and in order not to break tradition we have returned to choose the best background images to use as wallpapers on our smartphones. All of them, of course, in high quality so that they are perfect even on mobiles with higher resolution.

Week of 06/03/2019

We welcome the month of June with a new selection of wallpapers chosen by the Andro4all teamPerfect for mobiles, tablets and any other type of device. This week, the images come from the artists who have decided to share their best creations with us through Unsplash.

Week of 05/27/2019

In the last week of May, starring our review of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the smallest model in the S10 family, we returned with a new collection of mobile wallpapers, some of them from Unsplash, others captured by the Andro4all team – the image of the yellow building -, and others from the Video Game Skies page.

Week of 05/20/2019

Starring the United States government’s hard hit to Huawei, which could jeopardize the brand’s mobile division, this week has been one of the busiest of all 2019. However, here we are once again, with the best mobile wallpapers we could find.

Week of 05/13/2019

The week we got to know and thoroughly analyze the OnePlus 7 Pro, it deserves a few wallpapers to match. Beyond the wallpapers of the device itself signed by OnePlus, we select 12 other high-quality images, perfect for the screen of any device, whatever the size of your screen and resolution.

Week of 06/05/2019

We kick off the month of May with a new selection of wallpapers, as usual taken from the Wallpapers category of the Unsplash image bank.

Week of 04/29/2019

In the last week of April, we return to our section of best wallpapers for mobile, with a selection of 12 great images to use as wallpaper on any device. This time, some of the images come from Nomad, while others are from homegrown.

Week of 04/22/2019

Once Easter is over, it’s time to go back to work, and that means we go back to work again with a selection of new wallpapers for mobile. In order not to lose the habit, once again we have selected some of the best new images that we have been able to find on Unsplash. Of course, all of them are available in high resolution.

Week of 04/01/2019

As it could not be otherwise, we started the month of April with a new selection of mobile wallpapers. On this occasion we chose 12 other photographs, all of them from Unsplash, which will be perfectly as the background of the desktop screen of any of your devices thanks to its high resolution. To be able to download them all in their maximum size, as always, you will have to access the album that we offer you under these lines.

Week of 03/25/2019

Not even in the week starring the presentation of the new Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro did we forget one of our favorite sections. Once again, we update our selection with the best wallpapers we have found on the net.

On this occasion, the chosen wallpapers are the work of the artist Davy Evans, specialized in creating abstract images, and who has worked in the creation of graphic material for companies such as Apple or Dropbox, among others. This week’s 12 wallpapers belong to some of the projects published by the artist himself on his Behance profile.

Week of 03/18/2019

We welcome spring, and as each week we select the best mobile wallpapers that we have found surfing the net.

This time, just like the week before, the images come from the unsplash photo bankwhere we have found 12 great pictures, some of them spring-themed, all of them perfect to be used as a background on any device, be it tablet, computer or mobile. As always, in order to download the funds in maximum resolution, you will have to access the Google Drive folder that we link under these lines.

Week of 03/11/2019

We return one more week, after having been able to finally know and test Android Q, the latest version of the operating system that is already available in beta form, and which brings with it a number of new features. Now, as always, we have to give a new one to our home screen, through the best wallpapers we’ve come across in the network throughout the last days.

On this occasion, all twelve images come from Unsplash, one of the largest online image banks, where thousands of creators from around the world publish their best creations to the delight of millions of people. As always, we remind you that the gallery images on these lines have been transformed to reduce their size, and that for Download the wallpapers at their maximum resolution we offer you a Google Drive folder.

Week of 04/03/2019

This week, we select 12 other wallpapers for your mobile, all of them in high resolution and from the fantastic album of funds “Android Home Xperience” of Google Photos, which today includes hundreds of photographs of different styles, all of them perfect to bring to life the home screen of your smartphone.

As usual, You can see all the backgrounds in the gallery at the top. However, to be able to download them in their maximum resolution, you will have to access the album itself, or through the Google Drive folder that we offer you in the link below these lines.

Week of 01/28/2019

We have chosen a total of 22 completely free wallpapers for your mobile phone. The themes are quite different, although the look of them is quite similar, Osum style. To download and apply the wallpapers you just have to download them from the folder that you will find below.

When you download it, you will get a zip file that you must unpack from your file explorer. Once you unzip the file and have access to the folder you will find all wallpapers in PNG format, one of the best alternatives to preserve the original quality of the photograph. Choose the wallpaper you like the most and apply it to your phone, as easy as this.

As an extra recommendation, we advise you slightly blur the wallpaper, since in some cases the result is excellent. To do this, you just have to download an application like Blur Wallpaper, which will automatically detect the wallpaper you use and allow you to regulate its focus.

