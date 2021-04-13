The best virgin beaches in Europe that you can visit in Spain this summer

On the European continent, you can find high-quality beaches, surrounded by nature and where human action has not yet spoiled the unspoiled coastline. However, many of those beaches are located precisely in Spain.

In addition to the typical crowded and urbanized beaches, which have all the services, throughout our country you can find numerous corners with virgin beaches, which are worth visiting this summer.

Virgin beaches in Spain to visit this summer

Rodas beach is the longest in the Cíes Islands, in Vigo (Galicia). Specifically, this beach is located on the Island of Monteagudo. It stands out for its calm waters and its fine white sand. The grove surrounds the entire beach, so the natural landscape does not leave any of the visitors indifferent.

On the other hand, also in Galicia, you can find another virgin beach, this time in Pontevedra. It is a small cove of white sand that extends in a virgin and undeveloped environment. This is Con Negro beach, in O Grove.

In Fuerteventura there is the beach of Los Molinos, which belongs to the municipality of Puerto del Rosario. This beach, about 200 meters long, preserves all its essence and offers a beautiful picture with the little houses that surround the area. In addition, due to the characteristics of the water and the waves, it is perfect for surfers. There is also what is known as Mareas del Pino on this beach, which reveals caves that can be accessed on foot.

Also in Fuerteventura is the Castillo beach, specifically, in the town known as El Cotillo, within the municipality of La Oliva. It is also known as El Tostón beach, since it is located just after El Tostón Castle. It is another of the perfect beaches for surfing or windsurfing, due to its conditions.

Changing island, In La Graciosa, it is worth visiting Las Conchas beach, a virgin and wild beach where the tranquility, the fine sand and the turquoise blue water of the sea make this corner a perfect place to enjoy a day of disconnection.

Los Muertos beach, located in Almería, specifically in CarbonerasIt is a beach little traveled by tourists, since it is difficult to access from where you leave the car to the beach itself. However, it is worth getting there to see another of the undeveloped Spanish coastal paradises.