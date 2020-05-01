The next May 3 is Mother’s Day, a holiday that in a few quinielas entered to celebrate as in 2020. Due to the confinement due to the health crisis by COVID-19 we will offer you some alternatives so that the family afternoon is as enjoyable as possible, and if they are accompanied by video games, doubly best.

Just dance It is a perfect game to enjoy with friends, but also with our brothers and parents. With its latest version for consoles we have a huge variety of songs, well known to all and in which there is no shortage of artists who have topped the international hit charts.

When we talk about video games in the company Mario Kart is a benchmark. Your version for Nintendo Switch content to stop a train. Dozens of characters, accessories for vehicles and of course endless circuits. Its modality for four players on a split screen has been a benchmark for years.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Nintendo

Nintendo’s experience with cooperative gaming is not only represented in Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. Animal Crossing is one more example of how the Japanese company is able to offer titles in which playing together can raise the levels of fun. Thanks to its simple control and mechanics that scale perfectly in complexity from minute one, we doubt that our mother is able to resist the charm of creating her own island and decorating it to taste.

It is difficult not to mention Super mario party when we talk about games to enjoy with the family. Few will be those who resist the charms of a board loaded with tests, each one more fun and varied than the previous one in which absolutely everything can happen. We have already warned you that siblings between brothers are guaranteed.