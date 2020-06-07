video game they may end up isolating minors, unlike traditional board gamesIf parents get involved it can be a great opportunity to enjoy with the family. The best video games for kids will not only stimulate their minds, but will bring back fond memories if they share with their parents. To facilitate your task, we have selected the most appropriate titles, according to the age of the children. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Although the most rigid and structured argue that video games can end up isolating minors, unlike traditional ones board games, if parents get involved it can be a great opportunity to enjoy as a family. The best video games for children will not only stimulate their minds, but will also bring good memories if they share with their parents. To facilitate your task, we have selected the titles more appropriate, depending on the age of the children. $ 50 at Target“data-reactid =” 70 “> $ 50 at Target Yoshi’s Crafted World Yoshi’s Crafted World is one of the best video games for kids More

New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

The game features two new playable characters, Toadette and Nabbit, and both make the levels more accessible to the little ones. Nabbit cannot bear the damage of her enemies and Toadette can take a crown that turns her into a Peachette, giving her the ability to fly practically. It admits up to four players so that the whole family can participate together in this adventure.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch multiplayer games, with colorful and vibrant images, a simple control scheme and all the nintendo characters that you could want in a game. With its wide selection of themed tracks and battle modes, which squeeze out the awesome elements of the game, fun is guaranteed. “Data-reactid =” 140 “> As for racing games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the Easiest to play and the most fun. It’s one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch, with vibrant and colorful images, a simple control scheme and all the Nintendo characters you could want in a game. With its wide selection of themed tracks and the battle modes, which squeeze the impressive elements of the game, the fun is guaranteed.

Lego Games

LEGO They are a great starting point for young children looking to get started in video games. “data-reactid =” 164 “> LEGO The Incredibles came out just in time for The Incredibles 2, and LEGO DC Super-Villains arrived late last year. With a simple action game, cooperative puzzles, and scripts often true to movies, LEGO sets are a great starting point for young children looking to get started in video games.

Raymands Legends

More

It is perfect for Mario fans and for a family leisure night as it features cooperative games for up to four players. It’s the kind of multiplayer experience that kids, teens, and parents can enjoy at the same time. Available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Littlebigplanet 3

More

Super mario run

More

power ups (special powers), collect coins and eliminate enemies. It’s a good game to get kids started on the iconic franchise. & Nbsp; Its simple dynamics eliminates the need for fluent controls while kids experience the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom. It is available on iOS and Android. “Data-reactid =” 233 “> In the first Mario game for mobile phones, the character runs alone, so all you have to do is jump over the gaps, get power- Ups (special powers), collecting coins and eliminating enemies. It is a good game to start children in the emblematic franchise. Its simple dynamics eliminates the need for fluent controls while children experience the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom. It is available on iOS and Android.

Peggle 2

More

We know this premise may sound boring, but it really is one of the most addictive puzzle games out there. Bright and colorful images, impressive sounds and local multiplayer mode make this game ideal to enjoy with your children, regardless of age. Available to download on Xbox One and PS4.

Yoooka-Laylee

More

It’s all about getting items, mastering jumps, defeating the bad guys, and solving puzzles. After the adventure, you can play a series of competitive mini-games with up to four players. Available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

A Hat in Time

More

Sonic Mania Plus

Age 5+

Scribblenauts: Showdown

Scribblenauts: Showdown is one of the best video games for kids

Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best video games for kids

Snipperclips

Snipperclips is one of the best video games for kids

Rocket league

Rocket League is one of the best video games for kids

It has an arcade feel, making it easy to learn how to play, for both young children (probably up to five years old) and parents. Try to play Rocket League without getting hooked. It is available on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is one of the best video games for kids

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is one of the best video games for children

Unravel 2

Unravel 2 es uno de los mejores juegos de Switch

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

La mayoría de los niveles tienen lugar en una pequeña plataforma cuadrada que se puede inclinar o girar. Ni Toad ni Toadette pueden saltar, por lo que llegar al final de cada nivel requiere manipular el entorno. Los enemigos y otros obstáculos hacen que ese simple objetivo sea más difícil.

Serie principal de Pokémon

Los juegos de rol de Pokémon se han fortalecido desde 1996 y realmente no hay uno mejor que éste para que comiencen los niños. Estos juegos de rol por turnos siguen a un niño pequeño en su búsqueda para convertirse en el mejor entrenador de Pokémon del mundo. En el camino, capturas Pokémon para entrenar y usar en la batalla contra otros entrenadores.

En Nintendo 3DS, hay tres conjuntos de excelentes aventuras Pokémon para elegir: Pokémon X e Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby y Alpha Sapphire, y Pokémon Sol y Luna. Si tiene dos computadoras de mano 3DS (o 2DS), puede luchar entre sí para ver quién es el mejor de la familia (su hijo probablemente ganará).

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Terraria

Edad 10+

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses es uno de los mejores videojuegos para niños

Overcooked 2

Overwatch

Captura de Overwatch uno de los mejores juegos de Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Este juego tiene un gran bucle y utiliza imágenes de dibujos animados que lo ayudan a mantenerse dentro del ámbito de un juego que no es demasiado maduro. Además, el aspecto de construcción ayuda a enseñar creatividad y, quién sabe, tal vez les despertará un interés por la ingeniería o la arquitectura. Lo mejor de todo es que Fortnite es gratuito en consolas, PC, iOS y Android.

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank es uno de los mejores videojuegos para niños

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

X-COM. También es uno de los juegos más divertidos de los últimos años. Cada nivel tiene lugar en un campo de batalla basado en cuadrícula. Por cada turno mueves tus tres personajes, los estándar de Mario o las versiones de Rabbid, en un intento de despejar el área de Rabbids.” data-reactid=”808″>El extraño crossover de Mario y Rabbids es una versión extrañamente maravillosa del combate estratégico por turnos de X-COM. También es uno de los juegos más divertidos de los últimos años. Cada nivel tiene lugar en un campo de batalla basado en cuadrícula. Por cada turno mueves tus tres personajes, los estándar de Mario o las versiones de Rabbid, en un intento de despejar el área de Rabbids.

Portal 2

Stardew valley

Rare Replay

