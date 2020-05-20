Netflix or & nbsp;Hulu. The same phenomenon is occurring with video game streaming services, which seek to offer an attractive alternative to buying games in physical or digital form. Many of them even allow you to do without one console. From alternatives such as Google Stadia, PlayStation Now or Project xCloud, we compare the best video game streaming services of the moment so that you can assess whether any meet your expectations. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The experience of going to a store to buy or renting a movie was in the past with platforms like Netflix or Hulu. The same phenomenon is occurring with video game streaming services, which seek to offer an attractive alternative to buying games in physical or digital form. Many of them, including , they allow you to do without a console. From alternatives such as Google Stadia, PlayStation Now or Project xCloud, we compare the best video game streaming services of the moment so that you can evaluate if any meets your expectations.

In addition to the fact that the cost of maintaining a subscription to a streaming service is significantly lower than constantly buying new games, whose prices are considerably high, streaming platforms also allow you to immediately enjoy the action without having to wait for the time they take. great installations or updates.

Admittedly, in the past, some streaming services like OnLive didn't work well, and that's because this type of platform isn't for everyone, but for gamers with a consistent good Internet connection and a penchant for jumping from game to game with no plans to playing the same title again is the perfect option.

For this reason, we present you with a list of some of the best video game streaming services that you can try right now, with some game recommendations so that you have an idea of ​​what you can play in each one.

Sony has some of the best front-line video games, but before you needed to have one of the company's consoles to play. Now, with PlayStation Now, you can enjoy a variety of exclusive PlayStation games from your PC or PlayStation 4.

For your computer, all you need is a DualShock 4 controller with a wireless adapter or mini USB cable, as well as a PlayStation Network account and at least 5 Mbps internet download speed. If you have a PlayStation 4 you need the same Internet speed on your console, and with a free 7-day trial version or a paid subscription, you are ready to have fun with the best exclusive PlayStation games.

For PS4 players, the PlayStation Now subscription includes full access to multiplayer support, even if you haven’t subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Your saved files will be compatible on both PC and PS4.

New games are added every month, and the full catalog now includes more than 600 titles. PlayStation Now costs $ 10 for a one-month subscription, or $ 25 for a three-month subscription. The annual cost is $ 60 dollars.

PlayStation Now could also receive an update, thanks to a partnership between its parent company, Sony, and Microsoft. The two firms will work to integrate Microsoft’s Azure cloud storage service, the same technology powered by Project xCloud, into Sony’s AI and streaming services. The impact that this will have on PlayStation Now is not yet clear, but the truth is that Microsoft’s data centers eclipse those used by PlayStation Now.

As we get closer to the next generation of consoles, Sony also plans to allow gamers to use PlayStation Now on more devices, including mobile platforms. Content quality, according to Sony, will reach 1080p and beyond, in line with services like Nvidia GeForce Now, but behind what Google Stadia and Project xCloud do.

GeForce Now (PC, Mac, Nvidia Shield) “data-reactid =” 49 “> GeForce Now (PC, Mac, Nvidia Shield)

Do you have a low-end Mac or PC, but want to play the latest AAA games? With GeForce Now, you can play the latest and greatest proposals from top production companies without worrying about your computer overheating or having to run Bootcamp.

GeForce Now is not a content service like many of the other services on our list. You have to buy the games you want to play through a digital store, such as Steam, Uplay, or Blizzard's Battle.net. Once you have installed the application on your machine, GeForce's cloud-based processors will let you run the game on any device, regardless of its specifications.

The service requires a higher Internet download speed than GameFly Streaming (25 Mbps minimum and 50 Mbps recommended) and you must have MacOS 10.10 or higher, or Windows 7 64-bit or higher to run it. An Ethernet connection or Wi-Fi connection using a 5 GHz router is required, and you can use a mouse and keyboard setting or one of several gamepads. Sessions are currently limited to four hours per player before you have to start a new session, to keep servers available to other players.

GeForce Now is compatible with a wide variety of games, although remember that you have to buy them to use them with the service. The list includes Assassins Creed Origins, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Injustice 2, Sid Meier's Civilization VI and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, to name a few. GeForce Now is currently in beta testing, and is free to users during the trial period. If you're interested, you can sign up for the waiting list on its official website.

Screenshot from Jump Games, where an older man and a girl are seen, along with a swordfish.

Plus

The game streaming services we mentioned focus mainly on big budget AAA games from top producers, but there are times when you might be more interested in a standalone game created in a small studio, and Jump is the perfect service. to do it.

Jump offers a latency-free streaming service that the company says is on par with what you might expect from a fully installed game on your device. Whether you are playing on a Windows PC, Linux PC, or Mac, you can play in the service's library of games.

The saved data is stored in the cloud, so you can always resume the progress of the game where you left off, even if you change devices. Another cool feature is that there are no microtransactions in any of the Jump games, and it is also compatible with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive glasses.

The only caveat with Jump is that the technology used, called “HyperJump,” uses the hardware on your local system to run games. This means that your system will have to be able to support it, although most of the games offered through Jump are not particularly demanding.

New games are added every month, and 70 percent of the proceeds go to developers whose games are included in the Jump library. You can try the system free for two weeks, and subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

Google Stadia is the bet of the technology giant in streaming game services. Available from November 19, 2019, it is a service that promises access from any device to titles with resolutions from up to 4K, even if you don't have a powerful gaming computer. It is enabled for those who bought a Founding Edition or a Premiere edition, while the Pro subscription plan will launch in the course of 2020.

Available to stream on devices including Android phones (and eventually iOS), laptops, tablets, and televisions through Chromecast Ultra, Google Stadia replaces a traditional game console. You have access to several of the service's largest AAA titles, including Mortal Kombat 11, Destiny 2, Borderlands 3, and Darksiders Genesis. Updates are handled on the server side so you never have to wait before playing.

Not all Stadia features are working yet, but the service promises a deep connection to YouTube and the Google Assistant. Those who see a streamer on YouTube will be able to instantly jump play with it or use a state exchange system to replicate their saved file and play from where it left off. They can start playing directly from YouTube ads in just five seconds and access the Google Assistant for tips on how to overcome the most difficult levels.

Stadia will receive exclusive games in 2020, with a few hundred titles added to the overall service, in addition to receiving new features. However, the service has a long way to go if it wants to compete with xCloud or with the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. That should happen eventually, as Google's in-house development staff is growing, led by veteran producer Jade Raymond. Also, she recently bought Typhoon Studios, creator of Journey to the Savage Planet.

Stadia is without a doubt one of the most robust game streaming services, but for now we suggest you wait until you receive a better selection of games. If you don’t have a traditional console, it’s a quick way to enjoy AAA titles, and if you don’t like it, you can unsubscribe at any time.

Honorable mentions“data-reactid =” 89 “> Honorable mentions

XBox login screen shot.

Plus

The other services on our list rely on streaming technology to bring you your games, but Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass works a little differently. Just by paying a subscription of $ 10 a month, Xbox Game Pass gives you access to more than 100 games, which you can download to your Xbox One’s storage device like you would any other digital game.

This means that with this service you will not have to worry if your home internet is slow or you lose the connection easily, since you will still be able to play without problems.

Xbox Game Pass may well have the best library of free games of any service on our list. You can find it from Rise of the Tomb Raider, up to Gears of War 4, and almost every notable Xbox One game you can think of are included through the program. To top it off, it has a selection of Xbox 360 games available through backwards compatibility and even third party games too.

Through Microsoft's 54 Azure data centers, xCloud will allow you to play via streaming a set of originally created titles for Xbox One or PC on any other device, such as phones and tablets. You can use your own Xbox console as a server through xCloud, without having to pay.

Unlike Stadia, which connects the control via Wi-Fi, xCloud does it via Bluetooth, which theoretically will translate into lower latency. Post-2016 Xbox One controls will be compatible with the device you use, though the service is limited to Android phones during its preview phase, and you’ll also have access to custom touch-control interfaces when playing on a mobile device.

Project xCloud is available for free during its preview phase, but only for those who sign up on the official website. During this period, there are more than 50 games available to play. A full launch is planned soon, though details of the business model have yet to be revealed.

Since xCloud uses the same backbone as Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Play Anywhere, you can save cross-platform data in the cloud. If you are playing on your Xbox One and you need to move, you can continue your progress on a cell phone or tablet.

One of the most technically ambitious services is Shadow, designed to give the device of your choice the power of a high-end gaming computer, be it another PC, a Mac, television, phone or tablet. As with Nvidia GeForce Now, you don't need to buy games to use Shadow. Instead, you can import your titles from stores like Steam, Origin, Epic Games Store or Battle.net and play them.

Shadow uses a GTX 1080 GPU for gaming in 4K at 60Hz or 1080p at 144Hz. It uses 12 GB of DDR4 RAM and gives you access to 256 GB of storage, so you can have several titles installed simultaneously. Unlike Google Stadia or Project xCloud, you will have to download and update your games, since with Shadow you finally remotely rent a high-powered gaming computer.

With the Shadow Ghost accessory, you can turn your TV into a Shadow device and provide it with Bluetooth connectivity, to connect your controls or keyboards. If you need to move, you can switch to another screen while still running the game on the previous screen, i.e. zero downtime between sessions. Although it recommends a 15 Mbps connection to achieve its best performance, it supports 4G LTE for playing on the go.

Shadow is more expensive than PlayStation Now and could advance the xCloud pricing structure. If you buy an annual plan, it will cost you $ 25 a month. If you decide to renew monthly, you will have to pay $ 35 dollars every month. If you want to try it before hiring, you can try it for 10 days for $ 10 dollars.

