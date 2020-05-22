If you’re one of those nostalgic people who, beyond having fun or not playing modern games, still misses spending an afternoon with one of their favorite Game Boy or Nintendo 64 titles, don’t worry. Just as there are emulators for Android, there are also others developed for the iOS operating system. So below, we are going to show you some of the best emulators for iPad and iPhone.

But first, let’s contextualize a bit for those who don’t know how this works. When we talk about an emulator, we are referring to a program or application that allows you to run software or video games on a different platform from the original, in this case being the original consoles, of course.

Thus, with any of the following emulators For iOS, you will be able to enjoy sagas such as those from Pokémon, Crash Bandicoot, Super Mario 64 or The Legend of Zelda on your smartphone.

The 5 best game emulators for iOS

With the above clarification, let’s review then the best emulators of old consoles for iPad and iPhone. Please note that they are not always compatible with all video game machines, so you should review them in particular. In any case, there will always be an emulator for your favorite console.

Delta (Game Boy, N64, SNES)

Delta is the emulator for iPhone that you have to use if you consider yourself a lover of Nintendo consoles. As popular as GBA4iOS, it is even more stable than that and, therefore, more recommended.

With this emulator you will be able to enjoy console titles such as Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. Also from the NES and SNES, the Nintendo 64 and the Nintendo DS.

Already within the games, it is possible to save the progress you have made, even storing them in the cloud through Google Drive or Dropbox. If you have a PS4 or Xbox One console, it is possible to connect it through this service. The same happens with Bluetooth peripherals, ideal for more comfortable gaming.

Its customization ability is not bad either. You can configure the function of each of the buttons that appear on the screen. And also modify the aesthetic aspect of the emulator to your liking.

Among the best emulators for iOS, this is one of the ones that receives the most updates.

Provenance (Nintendo, Sony, Sega, Atari)

Although the Provenance installation process is more complicated and requires a computer, it is really worth it. As old as it is efficient, its most important strength is the ability to emulate a wide variety of console games. Nintendo, Sega, Sony, Atari. Nothing escapes him.

As in the previous case, you can save all the changes or the scene you have reached. And, if you want, sync it with iCloud for a cloud backup. When you start the emulator, you have the possibility to choose if you want to download any of those copies to follow where you left off.

And don’t forget to connect wireless controllers to it if you want to enjoy it to the fullest.

iNDS (Nintendo DS)

While Delta is the best Nintendo emulator for iPhone, your particular Nintendo DS emulator requires a Patreon subscription. If you are looking for games from this console, it is best to trust iNDS. Basically, this platform will allow you to access Nintendo DS titles for free and directly.

Among the best aspects of this system is its enormous versatility to adapt to different generations of iPad and iPhone. From iPhone 5 to the latest model are enough to launch the application. And in each one, it will take advantage of the hardware to give you the best feelings.

And, since it has two screens, you can use it in a float on the initial screen of your devices. There are even options to modify its size and style. Or, better yet, to disable taps on the background screen and thus avoid quitting the game. It is a very well achieved product, undoubtedly.

Keep in mind, finally, that iNDS does not work on computers that have been Jailbroken.

PPSSPP (Sony PSP)

PPSSPP is among the best PlayStation emulators for iPad and iPhone. For many it has no competition within its field. Designed for Sony console games, you can also save your progress to avoid losing it and use cheats to advance levels.

But the most incredible thing about PPSSPP is that it allows us to transfer backups to a PSP to follow our games from there. If you have it, this could make a difference in your favor.

RetroArch (Atari, DOS, Genesis, PC Engine)

And we end with RetroArch, a kind of compilation of the best emulators for each console. One that we can also install on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android and, of course, iOS.

Among the consoles that we can emulate with it, there are Atari, DOS, MSX, Neo Geo Pocket, PC Engine, Sega Genesis, etc. And we were delighted that, for any of these, the gamepad is the same. That saves us time since we will not have to see how each one is used and constantly adapt.

You can set your favorite games to appear first when you open the application.

And, as if all this were not enough, with its Netplay function you can connect with your friends for multiplayer games. Yes, you read correctly, challenging your colleagues to use PC or Android.

Have you ever used an emulator? How has your experience been with him?

