Few legends in the world of sports have lived with defeat as much and have built their place in tennis as much as they have since. Novak Djokovic. This statement is very strange to talk about who is on the way to winning more than anyone, but this was true for the Belgrade during the so-called ‘lead years’ of men’s tennis, those of a two-headed dictatorship that also passed over Novak. Arrived at the elite in 2007, with a final of the US Open, and until January 2011 seeing how only a great one was named after the number 1 in the world –Australia 2008-, that period of continuous defeat and endless dictatorship is an inseparable part of a tennis player who has dominated the second decade of the millennium as only the greatest have done.

In recent weeks, we have asked ourselves at the ‘Break Point’ which version has been the most decisive of those who, precisely, prevented Novak from being who he was before time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, with Novak it is more difficult to establish at what point in his career the best Djokovic could be singled out. In this sense, as with the Swiss, there are two years that stand out, in titles and dominance, above all others: 2011, the year of the Balkan explosion, and 2015, a season in which surely more factors came together to see the so-called ‘prime’ of today’s number 1 in the world.

As with comparisons of two versions distanced in time, we must weigh the plus of experience and learning that the latter can argue in their favor, while energy and physical fullness, the positively unconscious and warrior factor, are at your own expense. of the youngest of the ‘Noles’ compared.

Lets start by the beginning.

The context in which things happen should not be separated from that first great version. As we were introducing, Djokovic is a player punished by Roger and Rafa, making the defeat-starvation ratio of titles directly proportional. So, in part, it all came at once. Once Novak started to win, he didn’t want to stop, but surely he couldn’t have done it if he wanted to. His was an inertia that took 43 games to stop. Somehow it was completely consistent that when the dam opened, it would overflow. Novak has in those days a debt with himself that is charged with a waste of physical and gestural energy of the one who is young and has waited too long. The Serbian’s sharp fang and most devastating looks are cited in a period when Novak is more fire than ever. All the time. Run, defend, attack and celebrate cathartically.

Being decisive the change in diet that saw him yield five rounds with incredible resistance and freshness, that Djokovic is one that takes to its peak both the physical component and the rhythm in his game, which will have to wait to know his best version. Novak still has a lot of margin in certain shots or aspects of the game, but he compensates overwhelmingly based on first-level background shots, the result of his natural talent, and a defense, counterattack and growth in the mental and competitive that speak that was to come.

It is that indebted Djokovic who explains such a waste of victories and submission, but not the one who leaves as a legacy the point of greater tactical and technical maturity that he will reach later. That is why, after an inevitable blackout after the US Open, exhausted from so much victory and adrenaline production, over time, the Serbian, who is not going to leave the top-3 status anymore, he is going to experience a period calmer, less devouring. In 2012, 2013 and 2014 only one major will win per season. Another lapse of time that will give way to the final Djokovic.

With many accumulated seasons, Djokovic continues that need among the best for making differences. The figure of the ‘supercoach’ appears, without removing the main coach, and Novak finds in Boris Becker that tactical and mental plus with which to shore up the less exquisite areas of his game, the case of service and the endgame. With the German on his side, we are witnessing the consummation of a tennis player who is already 28 years old, the perfect age, and who has on his side physical validity, control of emotions, ability to adapt and regulate, and control game tactic completely elevated.

For establishing differences but not comparisons, this Djokovic who ends up lifting two titles, Wimbledon and US Open, and who takes off in the winter and spring of 2016, until the Olympic Games, is a Novak who walks more than runs, who yields less track , who seems not to accelerate while drowning with medium blows to the corners, which reaches a degree of balance and clarity in his game, may be unusual in the history of tennis.

Understanding that it has not been as long as it happened between the 2006 and 2017 Federer, knowing that the physical factor is not as important in favor of the former, and that the improvements implemented, internal and external, played in its favor, perhaps we could establish yes, that of 2015 is a more complete Djokovic. In other words, the 2015 Djokovic could be momentarily the competitive fire of the past but also the reflective ice that the passage of time, still not limiting with his physique, granted him.

What do you think? Was the 2011 Djokovic better or the 2015 one?

.