The best Venezuelan prospect will say present at the 2021 Future Stars Game

The Venezuelan prospect of the Mets from New York, Francisco Alvarez, will say present in the coming Future Stars Game 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB – Big leagues).

The equipment for this Future Stars Game 2021 were revealed and in the National League team, the best Venezuelan prospect stands out among the receivers, I mean the Venezuelan Francisco Alvarez that belongs to the Mets of New York in MLB.

Within the organization of Mets, the Venezuelan Francisco Alvarez is one of the best positioned and thanks to his walk in the Minor League season of MLB, it will say present and safe as holder in the Future Stars Game 2021.

The Venezuelan with the high Class-A branch of the Mets has shown a lot of level in the 2021 Minor League season, putting interesting numbers that today make him part of a team of Future Stars that we will surely soon see in the MLB.

Here the report:

Mets prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty have been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game. – Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 30, 2021

In addition, it should be noted that Francisco Alvarez is the only Venezuelan who will say present Future Stars Game 2021, undoubtedly a prospect who has given much to talk about and will soon be a player from this country in the Big Show.

This 2021, the Venezuelan of the Mets he’s hitting .321 with 43 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs.