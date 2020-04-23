In Google Play there are many and very good apps to find recipes and learn to cook. In fact, at Andro4all we have already produced a list with the best ones that can be downloaded currently. And, although many of them include dishes and recipes intended for people vegan or vegetarianThere are also apps that only include recipes of this type.

This time, we have selected a total of five vegetarian and vegan recipe apps, where you can find new dishes, share ideas with other people or that will simply help you cook in a healthier and more sustainable way.

Vegamecum

It is probably the best-known app among all of its categories. Vegamecum collects a large selection of recipes 100% suitable for vegans, made with vegetable ingredients and free of dairy or eggs. **

The pp offers the option of see the process of preparing each recipe step by step. In addition, it offers nutritional information on the dishes, and among its functions includes an integrated shopping list where to list those ingredients that will be necessary to prepare next dishes.

Vegamecum is can download totally free, although it includes ads and in-app purchases.

Veganized

Another fantastic option available to be downloaded totally free is Veganized. This app promotes the vegan lifestyle through the kitchen responsible for dishes made with 100% vegetable ingredients. In addition, it includes both own recipes and those of other members of the community, with which it will be possible to share our dishes, get ideas or share our experience.

Its great advantage over other apps is the possibility of plan dishes for each day of the week, based on our nutritional needs calculated according to age, sex, weight or daily physical activity.

Vegansui

As interesting as the previous ones, although something less known is Vegansui. This vegan cooking app stands out for its Advanced search engine, which allows you to find dishes based on plant ingredients quickly and easily. In addition, there is the possibility of download food or allergens to find the most suitable recipes.

Its peculiarities include a vegan christmas recipe category, as well as the possibility of searching for recipes based on preparation time or your difficulty. It also has a category of simple and quick recipes that can get us out of more than one predicament in certain situations.

Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes

We conclude this selection with one of the most famous apps in the “Food and drink” category on Google Play, with more than half a million installations. The app brings together hundreds of vegetarian and vegan recipes available completely free of charge, and divided between breakfasts, appetizers, first or second courses, salads or garnishes. In addition, it includes a section of fast food dishes.

Each of the recipes has its nutritional information, as well as a detailed procedure that will help us to follow the preparation of the recipe step by step. It also includes the option to search for recipes without gluten, lactose or eggs.

