Many people spend a good part of their days typing. This assumes that, to a greater or lesser extent, your available time and earnings will depend on your finger and key ability. Well, if that is your case, and you want to improve your current performance, you better read on, because we are going to show you some of the best typing programs that you should use right now.

The idea of ​​these applications is that you learn to use all 10 fingers of your hands at the same time. This will get you to write what you want or need in much less time, and get more free hours a day, or more earnings every month. You will immediately notice that you can type faster than you thought.

Without further delay, we will then get to know these very useful programs.

Unmissable typing programs 2020

TypingMaster Pro

As of today, we could say that TypingMaster Pro is the most popular typing program. It has achieved that privileged position thanks to the ease of use for new users, as well as its results.

Its learning system is based on a total of 12 exercises. These are released as we solve the previous ones. But we also have many other interesting contents to optimize the incorporation of knowledge.

Of course, they advise us to practice every day if we really want to acquire these habits.

This paid software is priced at $ 9.89.

UltraKey

UltraKey is another good alternative if you want to start involving all your fingers in a typing process. The training is a little more varied than in the previous case, ideal if you get bored right away.

Its results also leave no doubts, as it becomes clear after reading the returns of its previous users. And another interesting detail is that its interface is even more intuitive than that of TypingMaster Pro.

The negative part is that we are only going to be able to use it in English, so keep that in mind.

It’s also a little more expensive: $ 19.95.

Mario Teaches Typing

Especially suitable for children, Mario Teaches Typing is a very old typing program. Anyway, we can still get it thanks to its original file, but not via the official website.

If you are looking for an app that is not only useful but also entertaining and free, you should give it a try.

Typing Instructor Platinum

Typing Instructor Platinum is the fourth proposal that we can make you within this field.

With a very attractive design, to which we can also change the color of the letters, it is a good way to enter the world of typing.

What we liked the most are its detailed instructions, which prevent us from getting lost or making serious mistakes. Whenever you have doubts or fail, this application will correct you in seconds.

Their prices range from $ 3.99 for a week, to $ 29.99 for the annual subscription.

Typesy

Are you one of those who prefer intensive courses? Then Typesy is perfect for you. Its creators ensure that it is the best current solution for those who want to learn in the shortest possible time.

With just a few minutes of practice per day, they promise, you’ll soon be a professional typist.

Its cost, which is paid once and for all, is $ 29.95.

