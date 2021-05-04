The best tweets of the 4-M election night

The best tweets of the election night of May 4. (Photo: TWITTER: EL_GROUCHICO)

Percentages, seats, votes, tears, smiles, celebrations, sadness and even resignations.

An electoral night is good for many things, especially on social networks, where humor makes its way with much irony and sarcasm among those who follow the count from Twitter.

These are the best tweets of the election night of May 4 in Madrid, very focused on the debacle of Ciudadanos and the left:

Ayuso and Casado celebrate the victory of the PP on 4-M. Although, everything is said, it is not understood that he is the one who values ​​the results before her, who is the one who has won.

The ‘party’ at the headquarters of the PP. ‘Coronaqué?’ That is what the hundreds of supporters who have come to Genoa to celebrate Ayuso’s victory seem to think.

Iglesias announces that he is leaving politics after the 4-M results

Errejón and García value the results of the 4-M

Bal and Arrimadas after the bad result of Cs in the 4-M

Monastery being Monastery …

PP supporters celebrate Ayuso’s victory in Madrid … with an LGTBI flag that no one understands what he is doing there.

