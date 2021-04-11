The best tweets after the decision of the Justice on Toni Cantó

The best tweets about Toni Cantó. (Photo: TWITTER: CHEMAPIZCA)

Unless the Constitutional Court says otherwise, Toni Cantó, former deputy of Ciudadanos and UPyD, will also be a former PP candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid.

Justice has removed him from the Isabel Díaz Ayuso list for being “ineligible”, as he has been registered in Madrid since March when the legal term ended in January.

The PP has announced that it will present an appeal to the Constitutional Court against this decision, but on Twitter they have already given a good account of the news, with a large number of tweets on the matter:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

He sang: “I am not going to assess whether Abascal wore the skirt too short”

Ayuso, on Cantó: “Electoral lists are like tables at weddings”

Justice removes Toni Cantó from Ayuso’s list for 4-M

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.