The best TV boxes to turn your TV into Smart TV

The TV box are devices that convert a conventional television without internet options into a Smart TV with Android operating system that displays on the screen an interface full of possibilities within reach of the remote control. Once connected and configured, they run a version of Android, with all the applications and features available in the Google operating system, so that the old TV multiplies its functions and becomes a multimedia player that allows you to stream the contents of the most popular platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube & mldr ;, play Android games as if it were a console, use all kinds of applications, use a mini wireless keyboard and view on the big screen the content of other devices (mobile, tablet , computer & mldr;). And all for a price well below what it would cost to replace your old TV with a smart one with all these built-in options. To facilitate the choice, we collect the best TV Box for less than € 70 so you can see your content in streaming from Youtube, Netfilx …

The TV Box Xiaomi TV Box S has been selected as the favorite of this analysis thanks to its excellent value for money and the evaluation of buyers, since it obtains a score of 4.3 stars out of 5 in more than 4,400 evaluations. Users highlight its excellent image quality and good value for money, key attributes to look at in a soundbar.

The best TV BOX for quality-price of amazon

T95 S1 Tv Box

This TV Box has Android as the operating system in version 7.1. Its Amlogic S905W Quad Core Cortex-A53 processor and its Mali-450,5-Core graphics GPU ensures that the system works smoothly and stably to play movies at 4K resolution thanks to its 2GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB EMMC storage. Flash, expandable via SD card. It also includes a mini wireless keyboard with 8 multimedia function keys.

In favor:

It includes a mini wireless keyboard. It has a Mali-450,5-Core GPU that allows you to play 4K and run games efficiently.

Against:

It has WIFI of a single band (2.4 GHz) Its 2GB of RAM and its storage of 16 GB may be insufficient in certain circumstances It has Android 7.1

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

It has the design of soft and minimalist lines characteristic of the brand, but the best thing is the possibilities that it hides inside. Xiaomi Mi Box S works with Android Oreo 8.1 and it comes with a very intuitive interface that makes it very easy to use to enjoy the content of all Android devices on TV (games, movies, social networks & mldr;).

It is compatible with Movistar +, Netflix, HBO & mldr; Mi Box S offers a high definition visual experience since it is capable of reproducing content in 4K HDR at 60fps with Dolby DTS sound, thanks to its quad-core CPU, its 2GB of RAM. It has Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity, which allows you to sync with game controllers, headphones or keyboards and external peripherals without the need for cables.

In addition, it has Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, HDMI 2.0 port, USB 2.0, digital audio output and support for DTS 2.0+ and Dolby Digital Plus.

In favor:

Bluetooth remote with voice search. Pressing the microphone button activates the Google Assistant to access content through voice. Excellent quality / price ratio. 4K resolution.

Against:

The 8GB of internal storage you have may fall short.

Bqeel U1 Max TV Box

This box delivers high-power performance. It comes with Android 9.0 operating system powered by a high-performance 64-bit Quad Core ARM Cortex-A53 Amlogic CPU, which makes it fast enough to run any video without any malfunction. Bqeel Android Box supports 4K and 2K up to 60fps, provides users with ultra-fast running speed and professional image processing capabilities.

The H.265 hardware decoding can save 50% of bandwidth resources and allows you to watch Netflix, Youtube, HBO, Amazon Prime, download games and applications in the Play Store and all with great image quality. The navigation menu is simple and it is possible to add custom shortcuts.

In favor:

It is very fast and easy to connect, with a guided and intuitive setup. The remote includes a mouse button with pointer function for more efficient navigation.

Against:

Its price is high compared to other devices.

Mecool KM9 Pro

The Android 9.0 operating system already pre-installed will allow you to take advantage of all its possibilities through a complete and intuitive menu: fast web browsing, playing the most prominent Android titles, playing multimedia content (YouTube, Netflix, HBO & mldr;) in 4K UHD format at 30 fps and interact with your favorite social networks.

The Amlogic S905W quad-core CPU, Mali-450 Penta-Core 750MHz GPU and 2GB RAM DDR3 / 16GB eMMC Flash memory allow you to run many games, play unlimited movies, TV shows, music without crashing or loading delays.

In favor:

Suitable for the main platforms such as Netflix, Movistar +, Amazon Prime, Kodi & mldr;

Against:

It is the most expensive device of all those analyzed.

T95 MAX Android

The first thing that stands out about this device is the design. With its hexagonal shape and the upper part with a honeycomb pattern, it is designed (contrary to what is usual) not to go unnoticed.

In terms of hardware, the TV Box T95 Max is equipped with an AH6 Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor that has a processing speed of up to 1.5 GHZ and a graphics card that allows decoding 4K high definition files including formats such as H.265 , H.264, Dolby Vision, HDR. With this TV Box you can enjoy all the Android 60 Marshmallow 64-bit applications and it already comes with several pre-installed such as Filmin, Facebook, Netflix, Skype and Kodi that gives access to television channels, series, movies and multimedia content of the net.

In favor:

It is compatible with 5 GHz WiFi networks, which makes it easy to navigate at high speeds.

Against:

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of May 4, 2021.