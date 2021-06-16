The best tubeless air conditioners to spend the hottest months of the year

Purchase criteria to choose the best tubeless air conditioner

The tubeless air conditioners They are becoming a must buy in many homes. But finding the model that fits our needs is not easy. That is why we want to tell you about the basic characteristics that you should pay attention to to make a smart purchase:

Cooling. In Spain, this parameter is usually measured in frigories / hour. Depending on the space you need to cool, you’ll be looking for tubeless air conditioners with a higher or lower cooling capacity. To give you an idea, rooms of 10 square meters will need about 21,000 frigories / hour, while a room of 20 m2 will require around 2,000 frigories / hour.

Functions and modes. In addition to cooling the room, These tubeless air conditioners have other functions such as humidifying. Plus, they have timers and ways to schedule your activity even at night.

Energy efficiency. Energy efficiency will tell us about appliance consumption. The most recommended efficiencies are A +, A ++ and A +++, which are indicated with a green label.

Noise. It is true that tubeless air conditioners make less noise than fixed installations, but they are not totally silent appliances. In that sense, you will have to assess what time you put your air conditioning on.

Size. These devices are especially compact, so we can transport them comfortably. The same does not happen with other air conditioners, which will be impossible to move.

What is a tubeless air conditioner?

A tubeless air conditioner is an appliance that uses a cold water or ice tank to cool the room.

Unlike the longtime models, does not have a condenser let it cool the air in the room. So in addition to consume much less, they will make less noise and take up much less space.

Differences between a tubeless, tube and fixed air conditioner

The main difference between tubeless air conditioners of those with a tube is in the condenser. The former do not need this component, since they cool the air thanks to an ice or cold water tank. For their part, fixed installations will need locate the condenser outside the house.

And like these air conditioners do not need any hot air evacuation system, are devoid of their characteristic tube.

Advantages of buying a tubeless air conditioner

It is clear that if we buy an air conditioner it is to cool our house during the hottest days of the year. But there are many others advantages that go hand in hand with this type of electrical appliance:

No installation. They are transportable.

His designs are more elegant than the other air conditioners. They are more economic. Many have the ability to humidify the environment. They are more ecological, because they do not use refrigerant gases.

They don’t need a lot of maintenance.

They renew the air of the environment.