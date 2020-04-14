It has never been triple as important in the world of basketball as it is today. The game speeds up, the physical progression of the players makes it increasingly difficult to play in the paint and the teams choose to abuse the launch of three. It is increasingly common to see how at the end of games there is a team that has thrown more triples than two shots, in what is a real revolution that has been brewing for years. But, Who are the great triple specialists in the NBA? It is necessary to clarify that it does not have to be the player who scores the most times from this distance, so it is also necessary to consult the percentage.

And is that last week, Bring young surprised the planet by claiming that he looked ready to become a better shooter than Stephen Curry in one year. Reviewing the Warriors’ statistics, it is clear that he is one of the best, if not the best, marksman in all of history, having finished all his active seasons with more than 40% hit percentage and a large number of triples. thrown. If you consult the list of the players with the most triples in the NBA, there are only three players who exceed that percentage. They are Duncan Robinson (3.7 triples per game and a percentage of 44.8%), David Bertans (3.7 triples per game and 42.4%) and Karl-Anthony Towns (3.3 triples per game and 41.2%). So, could you say that these are the best triplistas in the NBA?

04/07/2020 01:04

We analyzed the percentages and total launches of both, trying to discern if the challenge set by the Hawks is viable in the short term.

The balance they treasure in terms of the number of shots scored and the total percentage, present them as accomplished specialists in a discipline from which names such as Seth Curry and JJ Reddick. The brother-in-law has a 45.3% success rate, but only scores 2.3 per game, while JJ Reddick rises to 2.9, with a percentage of 45.2%. It is curious to see how none of the respective leaders in each ranking holds notable records in the other. So, James Harden is the one who scores more triples (4.4 per game), but has a percentage of 35.2%. For his part, the percentage leader is George Hill, with a whopping 48%, but that only translates to 1.4 match. These are the top five players in each of the two rankings.

Highest triple scorers

one. James Harden: 4.4 triples per game

two. Damian Lillard: 3.9 triples per game

3. Buddy Hield: 3.8 triples per game

Four. Duncan Robinson: 3.7 triples per game

5. David Bertans: 3.7 triples per game

Better percentages of success in triples

one. George Hill: 48%

two. Seth Curry: 45.3%

3. JJ Reddick: 45.2%

Four. Duncan Robinson: 44.8%

5. Doug McDermott: 44.5%

