We live in an NBA completely dominated by three-point shooting. It is worth taking a look back and talking about the best ever in this launch category that first started in the 1979/80 season. In that campaign, the first for Magic and Abdul Jabbar winning a ring for the Lakers, the triples barely knew 3.1 percent of all pitches made.

Little by little, not surprisingly, it was used more and, for example, a decade ago it already accounted for 22.2 percent of total releases. What has happened in the last five years is crazy. Stephen Curry’s Warriors have changed basketball as we knew it and the triple has become the shot of choice for coaches and many players. Today you can’t succeed in the NBA without having a good three shot. In fact, last year 35.9 percent of the shots made in the league were triple and it looks like it will continue to rise.

If we talk about shooting percentages of three, these are the best in history:

1. Steve Kerr (45.4%)

2. Hubert Davis (44.1)

3. Stephen Curry (43.6)

4. Jason Kapono (43.4)

5. Steve Novak (43.0)

6. Kyle Korver (42.9)

7. Steve Nash (42.8)

8. Joe Harris (42.7)

9. B.J. Armstrong (42.5)

10. Klay Thompson (41.9)

Despite the fact that Steve Kerr leads the table of percentages, there is no doubt that the best triple player in history is his pupil Stephen Curry (Kerr’s data is after 1599 shots and Curry’s after 5739 shots). Men like Korver (5685 shots and a 42.9% success rate), Klay Thompson (4291 and 41.9%) or JJ Redick (4474 and 41.6%) also deserve to be considered among the best in the history of the league.

It is worth mentioning in position number 20 José Manuel Calderón with a 40.7% success rate after 2260 triples executed.

