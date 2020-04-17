We cannot deny that Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands in the mobile technology landscape in its own right. Despite the fact that its latest mobile presented, the Mi 10 Pro reaches a price of 1,000 euros, The Chinese firm has always been characterized by having one of the best value for money on the market..

For this reason, there are not a few users who have a Xiaomi phone in their hands and we also know that there are many Xiaomi owners who read us day after day. For this reason, for all of them and thanks to our colleagues at Urban Tecno, We tell you six secrets to exploit your Xiaomi mobile to the maximum and that you surely did not know.

Get the most out of your smartphone with these simple tricks

The first trick has to do with the camera of our smartphone and is that despite the fact that the Xiaomi app may seem somewhat simple, hidden numerous secret settings. To activate them we just have to go to the File Explorer, Documents folder, DCIM and create within it a folder called Lab_options_visible as indicated in the video. In this way we will activate numerous really interesting experimental functions in the camera app.

The second trick is to activate a hidden menu on our Xiaomi device with various extra functions. To show it, we just have to install the free app Hidden Settings for MIUI from the Google app store. So easy and simple.

The third trick is one of those that we like, not only because it is easy but also because it is really useful. It is simply to order the icons on our desktop by shaking the mobile. In this way and with a single and quick gesture we will have all the computer apps and very nice. If you want more information, in this article we already tell you step by step how to do it. It has no loss.

We go to the fourth trick that consists of place a floating ball on the screen of our mobile that allows us to quickly access settings and other functions of the terminal. Despite the fact that it is true that many people may be bothered, there are not a few uses that we can give to this little ball, especially considering that it is fully customizable. To activate it we just have to go to the additional settings of our device and click on the floating option as indicated by our colleagues from Urban Tecno in the video.

The fifth trick will make our phone feel much faster and more fluid since it consists of forcing the graphics of our device so that when it comes to enjoying our favorite video games they look much better. To do this you just have to activate the developers mode and click on the Force4xMSAA option. If you do not know how to activate the developer mode, we leave you an article that explains it perfectly.

The last trick is perfect for all those who do not have powerful and / or last generation phones. It’s just about disable animations from the developer menu itself previously activated which will make our smartphone suffer less when opening and / or closing applications and when moving between different menus.

As we can see the Xiaomi phones have a lot of secret settings and they serve to get more out of our phones. What is your favorite trick?

Follow Andro4all