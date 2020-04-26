On March 26, the Chinese firm Huawei unveiled its new top-of-the-range terminals in 2020. The new Huawei P40 – we leave the analysis here – and P40 Pro – analysis in this link – come with a quite remarkable design and performance, although they are not the only benefits that must be highlighted.

As it already achieved last year with the P30 line, the new Huawei devices have an outstanding photographic section that has really left us with a very good taste in our mouths when trying it out. And it is that if what we are looking for is a terminal with which to be able to take incredible photographs during the day, at night, of objects near or far or selfies, Huawei’s phone is going to be one of our best options. That is why some of you have probably already done it or are thinking of doing it. Hence, we remind you of this video of our colleagues from Urban Tecno so that you can get the most out of your Huawei device, whatever the model.

The tricks that every owner of a Huawei mobile should know

Huawei has become, on its own merit, one of the most important firms in the technological landscape, although currently it is not having anything easy. As many of you already know, the confrontations against the US government by Donald Trump caused the rupture (it seems that it is already final) between Google and the Asian firm. That is to say, Huawei continues to manufacture Android smartphones but unfortunately these no longer have the Google service.

As we showed in both analyzes of the P40 series, this is the main problem of both terminals. Because in addition to not having Google services and not being able to use such essential apps as Gmail, YouTube or Google Maps, we do not have access to the Play Store so we will have to look for alternatives. Hence, these terminals and despite everything we liked when analyzing them, are difficult to recommend according to which user.

However, whether it is because you have a previous generation Huawei or because you sincerely give Google and its services the same and you love Huawei, the video that we have left a few paragraphs above will come to you general to get the most out of these great mobile and EMUI 10 devices, the customization layer of the Chinese brand.

From learning to operate the smartphone through gestures, adding extra security to our mobile terminal, using the EMUI safe to save our most personal photos and videos or to know how to make screenshots in the fastest and easiest way among many other tips. Definitely essential tricks for every Huawei user.

