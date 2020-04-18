1. Baby Minnie Crawls With Me

Between 6 months and the beginning of the yearBaby Minnie Crawls With Me is an ideal gift if the goal is to develop the child’s motor skills.

This version of the popular Disney doll will crawl all over the house and will allow, by imitation, the little one of the house to let loose in his movements, crawling and even trying to learn to walk to reach it.

Once they have reached Minnie, it has different buttons with which it makes animal noises, so that it can also be used to learn the environment, something fundamental now that they cannot leave the house.

Baby Minnie crawls with me

2. Chicco Treasure Island Construction Set

Another of the Toys R Us toys ideal for children to From 1 year is the Chicco Treasure Island Construction Set.

With 60 different pieces, the infant can develop a pirate ship with which to sail the 7 seas or a desert island in which to hide the treasure. It is one of those classics that allow your imagination to fly and move to a distant place full of adventure.

This toy has the Toys Block App available to download on the tablet and have a 3D experience.

The Treasure Island Construction Set also improves the manual motor skills of the little ones, being ideal for being at home. Of course, because it has small pieces, it is always recommended that they play under supervision.

Treasure Island

3. Play Doh Plasticine

The Pack 20 cans of Play Doh is another essential toy for a quarantine due to its great versatility and options for children to play. from 2 years and without age limit.

We are talking about a pack of 20 plasticine cans of different colors that we can find at Toys R Us online that has many possibilities.

Common in the last hour at school, playing with modeling clay allows children not only to develop their manual motor skills and imagination, but it is also possible to start from scratch every day with infinite possibilities.

Play Doh Plasticine

4. Foam 36 Rug with Letters and Numbers

Another ideal toy to pass quarantine is the 36-Piece Foam Carpet Letters and Numbers. Recommended for from 2 yearsIt is highly recommended for the year before your preschool classes begin.

Children can not only play to build this foam mat, ideal to carry out their activities on it without danger of falls, but they also have different letters and numbers that they can take out and enter until they become familiar with them.

The Foam Carpet is another ideal classic if we have enough space to put it at home. Specifically, this carpet from the Toys “R” Us Store has dimensions of 187×187 cm and a thickness of one centimeter, being suitable for indoors and outdoors.

Letter and Number Carpet

5. LEGO T. Rex Tower

If we are looking for the first LEGO for our children, the T. Rex Tower is a very good idea if they are a fan of dinosaurs.

Recommended for children from 2 to 5 yearsThis 22-piece set including a jaw-moving tyrannosaurus rex figure and an Owen Grady figure, set in the Jurassic World movie.

Ideal for adventure-loving children who will be immersed in the story of one of their favorite movies while building the stage with their own hands.

T. Rex Tower

6. Pepe and Mila’s bathroom

Confinement is also a good time to start your love of books. And if they also teach them things, much better.

Pepe and Mila’s Bath, a book by Yayo Kawamura, is recommended for older than 1 year and explains the daily routine before going to sleep.

One of the advantages of this book is that it can get wet, so that the little ones can put them in the bathroom and see how they are following the same adventure as Pepe and Mila, a nice dog and a cat, respectively, who will become their new best friends.

Pepe and Mila’s bathroom.