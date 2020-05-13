Almost 3 billion people use email worldwide: it is one of the largest communication channels we have, which forces any marketing professional to know how to function in the field of ’email marketing’.

The problem is that it is also a rapidly evolving area, which forces us to be aware of constantly changing trends, at the pace of new user habits, new regulations and new tools.

Today we are going to focus on the latter, and review some of the best available today:

Mailchimp

Probably most of the newsletters you receive in your inbox will be managed thanks to Mailchimp: has been the most popular email marketing tool for years, and it doesn’t seem like that will change for now.

It may be criticized that it is available only in English, as well as that its free version falls a bit short on capacity (it only allows 2,000 contacts, for example), but its paid version is already another song.

In addition, it allows us to create very complete subscriber profiles, with a lot of information besides your e-mail address, as well as store all of our interactions with them (That is, both general and specific shipments that we have created through segmentation).

And it not only provides detailed analysis of the results of our campaigns, but it allows us to integrate these with the Google Analytics tool. Finally, another of its notable functions is the possibility of creating ‘landing pages’ or ‘landing pages’ that we can publish online to attract subscribers.

Mailrelay

Mailrelay is a very popular tool in Spain; influences it your good technical support in Spanish (Logical, given that the only European office of the company is in Torrelodones). But if it stands out for other options, it is for your free plan, possibly one of the most powerful on the market: offers 15,000 subscribers and 75,000 mailings a month, and that without imposing the presence of your logo in emails.

In addition, a year ago he solved what had historically been one of his weakest aspects: his newsletter editor. From the old rich text editor to Word, which gave a somewhat ‘retro’ look to our emails, we have passed a powerful block-based ‘drag & drop’ editor.

Another good thing: the lots of tutorials in Spanish that they offer to novice users.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is a growing and highly scalable tool, which offers us various plans depending on our number of subscribers and the needs of our business (it has SMS delivery, for example) … except if you need to start with a free option as you start to grow your subscriber list: ActiveCampaign lacks it.

It also stands out for how careful your anti-spam policy, which guarantees a high deliverability (That is, a high percentage of your shipments do not end up languishing in the spam folder).

Its users highlight this platform your self-responders creation system, which allow to create graphically and easily automatic email flows and quickly detect inconsistencies in the conditional sequences.

Sendinblue

Sendinblue is another essential, powerful and intuitive tool, although quite unknown compared to its main rivals. Based in France, its users highlight its adaptation to European data protection regulations.

It should be noted that it not only allows campaigns to be sent by email, but also by SMS. Its free version does not limit the number of subscribers such as Mailchimp, but by number of emails sent per day (300).

Apart from that version, it has four progressively more complete rates (the cheapest for € 19 per month); the Premium version (€ 49) incorporates marketing automation tools, chat, landing page editor, Facebook ads, real-time statistics, heat maps and A / B tests.

E-Goi

E-Goi is a Portuguese platform with support in Spanish and that It is not sold as an email marketing tool, but as a multi-channel marketing tool: To the email, SMS and landing pages that other products on this list already offer, E-Goi adds functions such as e-commerce tracking, voice campaigns, push notifications (web and mobile), web advertising, etc.

It stands out in its integration with web content managers like WordPress, Prestashop, Joomla or Moodle. In addition, it also has an online form generator, to integrate them into our websites and help us attract subscribers.

When hiring rates, they offer the ‘balance load’ option, to pay only when we need to make a shipment (useful if we use email marketing occasionally). They only have a “free trial” option, yes.

There are many more options

The world of email marketing is very varied and, fortunately, harbors a lot of cross-platform competition. We did not intend to make an exhaustive list, so if you miss more options you can take a look at Mailify, Acumbamail, Aweber, Benchmark Email or InfusionSoft. OR, if you prefer to have your email marketing integrated into your WordPress website, your options should be plugins like MailPoet.