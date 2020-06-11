smart home through a robust family of & nbsp; displays and speakers. The best thing is that, regardless of whether you use a Amazon Echo, & nbsp;Echo Spot, & nbsp;Dot, & nbsp;Show& nbsp; o Input, you have access to the powerful virtual assistant Alexa. If you still don’t know & nbsp; What it can do for you, we’ve put together the best tips and tricks for the Amazon Echo. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Amazon has strived to offer multiple alternatives for your smart home through a robust family of displays and speakers. The best thing is that, regardless of whether you use an Amazon Echo, Echo Spot, Dot, Show or Input, you have access to the powerful virtual assistant Alexa. If you still do not know what it can do for you, we put together the best tips and tricks for the Amazon Echo. echo.amazon.com or the accompanying mobile app for devices iOS and Android. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Once you have your Alexa device up and running on your Wi-Fi network, there are still a few more things it could do before launching, either using echo.amazon.com or the mobile app that does it. Accompany for iOS and Android devices. With more than one account on your Echo, you can not only share content like music and movies, but you can also collaborate on shopping lists, to-do lists, and calendars. If you can’t remember the account you’re signed in, ask “Alexa, what profile am I using?” To switch to yours, say “Alexa, switch profiles.” It is that easy. If your partner has musical tastes diametrically opposed to yours, fear not: Alexa can now recognize your voice and will play songs from your playlist, and not from your partner. You’ll want to make sure of this by setting up a voice profile, which involves completing a series of prompts. After configured, Alexa will recognize your voice on all connected Echo devices, as well as any third-party device that supports Alexa. Customize your Alexa experience Alexa Settings More Alexa, activate the bartender skill” With over 10,000 recipes to choose from, you’ll be a professional behind the bar. Don’t waste any more time. “Data-reactid =” 86 “> Previously, if you wanted to add a new skill, you had to do it manually, using the accompanying mobile app. Fortunately, now you can easily add a new skill just using your voice If you want to learn how to be a mixologist in your free time (for example), you can simply say “Alexa, activate the bartender skill.” With more than 10,000 recipes to choose from, you will be a professional behind the bar. Don’t waste any more time . Alexa Skill Blueprints. From creating quizzes or games, to leaving instructions for the babysitter, the alternatives that Amazon offers you are practically endless. You can even publish the functions you create in the Alexa library and, once approved, allow other users to use them. “Data-reactid =” 87 “> If you wish, you can also create your own skills using the Alexa Skill platform Blueprints: From creating quizzes or games, to leaving instructions for the babysitter, the alternatives offered by Amazon are practically endless, you can even publish the functions you create in the Alexa library and, once approved, allow other users to use them . Improve your Alexa privacy

When your hands are busy chopping onions or baking a cake, Alexa can be a great help in the kitchen, whether you need a timer for 10 minutes or turning ounces into cups. If you’re deciding what to do for dinner, and you find you don’t have coriander (for example), you can ask Alexa to add it to your shopping list. Do not worry; You can also cancel the order, if you realize that you did have coriander. You can also ask Alexa for a substitute ingredient, in case you are missing just one (if I don’t have butter… olive oil, or canola?) If your kids are asking for too many cookies, you can disable the voice request, or request a confirmation code.

Other features are also very useful when it comes to preparing meals. The Food Network skill, for example, gives you access to an extensive library of recipes. You can ask Alexa a series of questions to help decide what sounds best (or most convenient) for dinner. Just say, “Alexa, ask the Food Network for recipes on TV right now” or “Alexa, ask the Food Network for Alton Brown’s recipes.”

John Velasco / Digital Trends

Geneva For Alexa, it allows you to control these devices with your voice. However, you must enable it before you can reap the benefits. Simply request it saying: “Alexa, enable Geneva skill” Then you will have to link your GE Wi-Fi Connect account, but once this is done, you can ask Alexa several useful questions, as well as ask her to activate or deactivate various household appliances. You can say “Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat my oven to 400 degrees” or “Alexa, ask Geneva if my clothes are dry” (all of this, in English). “Data-reactid =” 116 “> If you own an appliance GE Wi-Fi Connect, preparing meals is now even easier. Geneva’s ability for Alexa allows you to control these devices with your voice. However, you will need to enable it before you can reap the benefits. Simply request it by saying: “Alexa , enable Geneva skill “. Then you will have to link your GE Wi-Fi Connect account, but once this is done, you will be able to ask Alexa several useful questions, as well as ask her to activate or deactivate several household appliances. You can say” Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat my oven to 400 degrees ”or“ Alexa, ask Geneva if my clothes are dry ”(all in English).

Several other devices have recently announced that they have, or are compatible with, Alexa integration. For example, the LG Instaview Smart Refrigerator is a refrigerator with a display and built-in Alexa speaker, which means you can literally ask your refrigerator what to make for dinner.

IFTTTYou can configure a series of triggers to establish support and functionality. IFTTT has even curated a full catalog of command triggers specifically for Alexa. Also, you can buy a smart hub or Echo Plus, which is an Echo with a built-in smart hub, to connect your devices. “data-reactid =” 118 “> To get the most out of your smart home devices, it’s often best to use Alexa-compatible devices. However, it is possible that You already own some smart devices that don’t work with Alexa out of the box. Fortunately, there is an indirect way to pair them. If your device doesn’t support Alexa, but supports IFTTT, you can configure a number of triggers to establish support and functionality. He has even curated a full catalog of command triggers specifically for Alexa.Also, you can buy a smart hub or Echo Plus, which is an Echo with a built-in smart hub, to connect your devices.

Start your morning with Alexa

Alexa is more than willing to help you start and end your day, especially now that the alarm-clock Echo Spot is available. The small, round device with a display shows the time and weather, and you can set it to automatically dim at night. The Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Led Clock has a display timer right on the front that adjusts to the lighting in the room. By saying “Alexa, set an alarm,” you will be asked to specify a time, and so you can set an alarm-clock at 7 a.m. for all days, specific days of the week, weekends or only Thursdays. You can even set your alarm to wake you up with Bruno Mars, Eminem, Metallica, or whoever you want to listen to in the morning. Depending on which device you have, you can configure and disable alarms with your voice, through the screen (only Spot and Show) or in the application. Forgot what time should you get up tomorrow? Just ask, “Alexa, what time is my alarm set?”

Dot& nbsp; and other Amazon devices can also tell you what’s written in your Google Calendar, or you can add an event yourself. Alexa is not only compatible with Google Calendar, but also works with your Outlook calendar, Microsoft or Apple. & Nbsp; If you are late, you can also call a Uber or Lyft with Alexa. “data-reactid =” 121 “> When the alarm goes off in the morning, you can ask Alexa for traffic, weather and news information. The Echo, Spot, Dot and other Amazon devices can also tell you what is written in your Google Calendar, or you can add an event yourself. Alexa is not only compatible with Google Calendar, but also works with your Outlook, Microsoft or Apple calendar. If you are late, you can also call an Uber or Lyft with Alexa.

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Philips HueFor example, it works specifically with Phillips Hue lights to help you control the lighting in your home. Just say, “Alexa, turn on Relax in Bedroom” and your room lights will dim or brighten based on your preferred settings. “Data-reactid =” 142 “> There are also many products to help Alexa adjust the atmosphere in your room When you’re ready to go to bed, you can ask Alexa to turn off the lights and turn down the thermostat, or just establish a routine to do all of these things at once, saying, “Alexa, good night.” Of course, you should have enabled specific Alexa-compatible devices to do so Philips Hue, for example, works specifically with Phillips Hue lights to help you control your home lighting Just say, “Alexa, turn on Relax in Bedroom” and your lights Rooms will be dimmed or lit according to your preferred settings.

As for other features, real-time briefings are a great way to stay up-to-date on what’s going on. These summaries basically function as prerecorded updates, courtesy of popular broadcasters like NPR, BBC News, The Economist, and Slate, among others (including Digital Trends!).

Make a playlist with your voice

You can listen to anything on Amazon Music simply by asking Alexa to play it, as long as you have an Amazon Prime account. But those with Spotify accounts can sync with their Amazon devices, so TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Pandora will also play tunes, Internet radio, and podcasts. If you bought some MP3s and uploaded them to your Amazon Music Library, you can also listen to them.

Amazon Music To create a playlist, this will no longer be the case. Amazon Music listeners can have Alexa make a playlist by simply saying, “Alexa, add this to my playlist” or “Alexa, create a new playlist.” From here, you can ask the wizard to add songs to an existing playlist, or to create a new playlist based on the song that is currently playing. If you have a Prime Music or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you can instantly access this feature. “Data-reactid =” 147 “> And while you previously had to go to the Amazon Music app to create a playlist, it is no longer This will be the case. Amazon Music listeners can have Alexa make a playlist by simply saying, “Alexa, add this to my playlist,” or “Alexa, create a new playlist.” From here, you can ask the wizard to add songs to an existing playlist, or create a new playlist based on the song that is currently playing.If you have a Prime Music or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you can instantly access this feature.

Don’t forget that Amazon Echo was born to life as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can use your Echo device to listen to music or stream it to other speakers with better sound. The Echo’s input is specifically designed to be used with other speakers.

Kindle, you can find which ones are compatible with Alexa and ask the assistant to read them. “data-reactid =” 149 “> If you prefer to listen to audiobooks, you can do it with your account. It is not the same, but if you have a list of electronic books in your Kindle account, you can find which ones are compatible with Alexa and ask the wizard to read them.

Voice also controls your TV

A Fire TV device, a remote control and a cable on a piece of furniture.

Amazon Fire TV or Fire tv stick to Alexa (if you don’t have a Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa). When you’re done, you can ask Alexa to not only turn on the TV, but also search by genre or even actors. So when you say, “Alexa, show me movies with Brad Pitt ”, Your entire collection should appear. “data-reactid =” 171 “> You can connect your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick to Alexa (if you don’t have a Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa). When you have, you can ask Alexa not to just turn on the TV, but also search by genre or even actors, so when you say, “Alexa, show me movies with Brad Pitt,” your entire collection should appear.

Enjoy Alexa jokes and games

Reddit It has a nice summary of fun questions to try.) Do you want to choose your own adventure? Enable This function, then say: “Alexa, open the magic door” … and you will see what happens. “data-reactid =” 173 “> Once you have finished deciding which movie to watch, you can have a little fun with Alexa. The virtual assistant has games , jokes, surprises and fun answers to all kinds of questions, like where do babies come from? (Reddit has a nice summary of fun questions to try.) Want to choose your own adventure? Enable this feature, then say: “Alexa , open the magic door ”… and you will see what happens.

Fantasy FootballFor example, it allows you to follow all your favorite sports teams. You must enable it before you can use it. Then you can ask Alexa for scoreboard updates and specific information about your weekly game. “Data-reactid =” 174 “> There are also some skills for sports fans. Fantasy Football, for example, allows you to follow all your teams Favorite sports – you’ll need to enable it before you can use it, then you can ask Alexa for scoreboard updates and specific information about your weekly game.

Find My Phone, will help you locate your mobile device in case you go out the door without it. The next time you lose your phone at home, all you have to say is “Alexa, find my phone.” “Data-reactid =” 175 “> Another useful skill, Find My Phone, will help you locate your mobile device in case that you walk out the door without it. The next time you lose your phone at home, all you have to say is “Alexa, find my phone.”

If you ever think that you are missing something you have seen done in other Echos, you can ask: “Alexa, do you have any new features?” She will give you a summary of anything new that is available, which you can then download. You can also see new features through the app, but sometimes it’s nice that Alexa makes your life a little easier. That’s what it’s for, actually.

