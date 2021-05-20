The best time to take a multivitamin is with lunch or dinner



Water soluble vitamins like vitamin C are best absorbed on an empty stomach.

In order for your body to have a maximum absorption of the vitamins you consume through supplements, it is necessary that you take them at the correct time; this depends on the type of vitamins and your meal times.

Vitamins need the help of other elements to be absorbed by your body. Water soluble vitamins like vitamins C and B vitamins require water to be absorbed, while fat-soluble ones such as Vitamins A, D, E, and K require fat or oil for your body to absorb.

Folic acid is a water-soluble form of folate (vitamin B).

Best time to take vitamin C and B vitamins

Water soluble vitamins are best absorbed on an empty stomach. Dr. Rodolfo Pérez-Gallardo recommends through Cleveland Clinic take the water-soluble vitamins on an empty stomach with a glass of water. If for some reason it was not possible, you can choose to take the vitamins two hours after eating.

Dr. Pérez-Gallardo points out that since it can be energizing, it is best to take vitamin B12 in the morning and sleep will not be affected. These vitamins are not stored by the body, it takes the amount it needs and eliminates the rest through urine.

Best time to take vitamin D and other fat-soluble vitamins

To help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins, they must be consumed after eating foods that contain fat. Fats can be in small amounts and from healthy foods like yogurt or cooked with olive oil. Dr. Pérez Gallardo also indicates that a little low-fat milk or whole milk is also sufficient.

Additional fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the liver and these levels can build up. For this reason, overdoses that can cause harmful side effects to health should be avoided.. As the vitamin A toxicity, also known as hypervitaminosis A. The liver, known as “nature’s multivitamin” is so rich in vitamin A and other nutrients that it should be consumed sparingly and infrequently.

Best time to take multivitamins

Multivitamins usually contain both fat and water soluble vitamins. Consuming with food, without overlooking the consumption of water helps that both types of vitamins can be absorbed. Although in this case, the body will not absorb water-soluble vitamins as well as fat-soluble vitamins.

Instead, when you take a multivitamin on an empty stomach with water, it will be the fat-soluble vitamins that cannot be better absorbed. For this reason, for a complete absorption it would be convenient to take the vitamins soluble in water and in fat separately.

While nutrition experts recommend people get most of the nutrients from food, the Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health notes that in some cases, taking supplements may provide nutrients that would not otherwise be consumed in the minimum recommended amounts.

Vitamin supplements can benefit your health, but consuming high doses can have the opposite effects. Before consuming any supplement you should ask about possible interactions with prescription drugs.

