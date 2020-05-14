(Bloomberg) – The debate over how long stay-at-home orders, widely known as quarantines, must be kept is stirring the United States. Epidemiology experts tend to believe that while some activities may resume, most closures should be maintained until the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control and containment regimes (testing, follow-up contacts, and other preventive measures) can be implemented. Based on current trajectories, that could take a month longer in many places, and even longer in a few. Meanwhile, most conservatives have begun to argue about the immediate reopening.

The question of when and what to open is a complicated one. The uncertainty surrounding the virus itself is one of the reasons. The second is that a balance is required between human security and economic costs. Proponents of maintaining confinement are often horrified that supporters of the reopening could sacrifice tens or hundreds of thousands of lives so that everyone can enjoy the usual comforts prior to the pandemic. And supporters of the reopening point out, rightly, that the country makes just as deadly decisions every day and without thinking twice, such as allowing cars, which kill tens of thousands of people a year, but which are critical to the functioning of the economy.

Economists enter. Economists are used to dealing with uncertainty and complex systems. They are also used to the idea of ​​compensation, one of the reasons why the profession is known as “gloomy science.” And your resource at stake is modeling the optimal course of action.

The first major theoretical foray into the subject comes from economists Daron Acemoglu, Victor Chernozhukov, Ivan Werning, and Michael Whinston. In their work, they modified a basic epidemiological model of disease spread to take into account the different risks among the different age groups. Then they valued the loss of a life and assumed that the closings eliminate all economic activity for that part of the population that was left without a job.

Naturally, the authors discovered that the Goldilocks policy falls somewhere between total closure and complete laissez-faire. They envisioned a tough initial period of restriction that gradually relaxes over the course of several months. Mainly, they found that selective confinements (keeping retirees at home and allowing youth to resume normal activities) were better than uniform policies.

Although it seems like a fairly obvious and harmless conclusion, this type of exercise is fraught with danger. On the one hand, all the authors of the article are economists. They chose a model of disease spread that does not allow for the possibility of recovered patients to lose their immunity before a vaccine arrives and that ignores the shape of human networks. A co-author epidemiologist could have provided more confidence that these modeling options were correct. Similarly, the authors considered death to be the only health cost of the virus, but many survivors appear to suffer lasting physical damage.

Second, the authors, like most economists, seemed not to consider the political difficulties of their recommendations. An age-specific quarantine could be much more difficult to enforce than a uniform. Retirees who find the policy unfair could simply violate quarantine orders, trusting that no one will verify their identifications. They could even file lawsuits for age discrimination.

But the biggest problem with this type of exercise is the uncertainty surrounding the economic assumptions. The authors assumed that blockages were the main cause of reduced economic activity and that the reason people do not buy and do not go to work is because they are not allowed to. But in reality, fear of the coronavirus is probably a much more important factor for people to stay home. All the evidence from surveys, mobility patterns, restaurant reservation data prior to closing, and the first results of reopens suggests that fear of the disease is far more important than government decrees.

Therefore, the tradeoff between economic loss and human loss is probably not what these economists think it is. Continuing quarantines could have little effect, while lifting them prematurely could cause real harm, allowing the coronavirus to spread and not providing most companies with enough customers or workers to survive. Any increase in infections could intensify fear, causing even more economic harm.

These shortcomings and difficulties illustrate why economic theory is such a limited tool for determining policy in situations like this. A stronger and simpler approach probably consists of simply comparing this epidemic with those of the past to get a rough idea of ​​the costs and benefits of various policies. This is what economists Sergio Correia, Stephan Luck and Emil Verner do in their study of the 1918-1919 Spanish influenza pandemic, in which they discovered that earlier and prolonged closings of public spaces increased future economic growth rather than to decrease it.

Economists can help guide optimal policy in this crisis. But complex quantitative theories that rely heavily on a network of questionable assumptions are likely not the best tools. Instead, economists should use their empirical data-driven tools to present policymakers with a general menu of options. That cautious and humble approach won’t always give perfect advice, but you’ll be less likely to make big mistakes.

