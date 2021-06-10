The best time to buy a semi-hybrid

The reform of the DGT labels is just around the corner, and with it looms important changes in the consideration of cars based on their engines and emissions. For this reason, If you are considering the purchase of a car with an ECO label, it is the best time to get a micro-hybrid, a technology that has been all the rage in recent years, but that in the future will not enjoy the privileges that you can still benefit from now.

What is a car with a micro-hybrid engine?

A micro-hybrid engine is a technology that came to market with the idea of reduce consumption and emissions, but without increasing costs just as it happens in complete hybrids (Full Hybrid) or plug-in hybrids (Plug-In Hybrid). In this way, starting from a diesel or gasoline engine, the micro-hybrid system consists of an additional 12 or 48 volt battery and an oversized alternator that acts as an electric generator, starter motor and support in times of high power demand.

These systems offer reduced electrical assistance, both in power and in durationAs a general rule, they are around 14 CV of maximum power and 250-300 Nm of maximum torque. Their support capacity varies depending on the capacity of the battery from which they are fed, but as a rule it is a few seconds. Its greatest advantage is the ability to make the Start / Stop work more continuously and at any speed, achieving reduce consumption and emissions of the heat engine by around 7-8%.

Why is now the best time to buy one?

The rise of microhybrid engines is given by the low cost for manufacturers to implement, the compatibility with any propellant already in production and the associated legislative benefits. A) Yes, in Spain, any car with a micro-hybrid engine benefits from the ECO label today, a fact widely criticized since this label also includes more efficient and less polluting technologies such as complete hybrids. In addition, taking into account the current DGT criteria, any microhybrid is worthy to obtain the ECO label today, which has led to a nonsensical situation where high-displacement engines sport the ECO label for the simple fact of making use of micro-hybrid technology.

Given the increasing criticism of this consideration, and the increasing presence of this type of micro-hybrid engines on the market, DGT has decided to move to redesign emission labels. This modification of the criteria will penalize micro-hybrids, however it will not be retroactive, so that before it comes into force we will be able to buy a car with a micro-hybrid engine and enjoy the benefits of the ECO label without any type of penalty in the future.

What micro-hybrid cars are on the market?

The offer of micro-hybrid cars on the market is wide and very varied, also finding that the vast majority of car manufacturers have options of this type in any segment. The Fiat 500 Hybrid from 10,173 euros is for example one of the options to consider among “mini” cars, a step above we find alternatives such as the Ford Fiesta from 12,442 euros among urban, the Volkswagen Golf from 23,915 euros between the compact ones or the Volvo S60 from 34,400 euros between the saloons.

But above all we must highlight the wide range of SUV models with microhybrid engines: Hyundai Tucson from 23,800 euros, Kia Sportage from 18,900 euros, Mazda CX-30 from 23,123 euros or Volvo XC40 from 25,000 euros.