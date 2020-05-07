Music is saving us these days from not going crazy, many prefer to listen to animated songs to overcome the anxiety of being locked up and for those moments it can be great to listen to Chvrches, the Scottish group that with their synthpop has made many people happy with their songs, winning the hearts of audiences all over the world – at least they have ours.

In the midst of the pandemic we are experiencing, We had a huge opportunity to chat with Lauren Mayberry, lead singer and frontgirl of the band about many things.. From the songs they have made with Matt Berninger of The National or the sporadic participations of Hayley williams in their concerts, until their participation in the video game Death stranding and the phenomenon that is one of his songs thanks to a popular Netflix series.

Since we cannot chat face to face, as we normally do with other people, this time the talk had to be through a video call by Zoom between Mexico and Los Angeles. Suddenly and without warning Lauren appears, who in the background has a huge wall where I can see some of the gold and even platinum records that he has obtained with the band and that decorate his home studio.

While having a cup of coffee the interview began, that more than that it was quite an intimate talk on days where this kind of communication is the most normal thing in the world. And if you were wondering if it was cool, Well, they are correct and we could say that even more, because during the time we were talking he was always very kind and even told us that he wanted his fans in Mexico to stay at home “So they had better listen to Lauren.”

The days before confinement

We know that right now, the vast majority of us are in our homes trying to kill time in any way, remembering a tan with nostalgia what we did just a few months ago.

The last few years have been very good for Chvrches, because they released their latest studio album, Love is deadThey promoted it all over the world and made the roll for a video game, but since then they have left us stung. Lauren summarizes for us what they have done during this time and tells us that they are somehow looking to the future, considering composing new music in this quarantine:

“I know, it’s been a long time since we released that album and to be honest after releasing it we decided to play a lot live, leaving the composition aside. We released an acoustic EP and last year we made a song for the video game ‘Death Stranding’, to be honest on a world tour we don’t have time to record as we want, but after seeing some bands at festivals I was inspired and started working on new songs in my house. Now we are locked up, but that does not mean that we are creatively, right?

Since Lauren touched the point of Death stranding –Where by the way, our dear makes a cameo Guillermo del Toro– The music in video games goes very well hand in hand, we have seen how a lot of bands and artists have taken time to create songs that will be present in these stories, and of course we wanted you to tell us How was the process of composing a song for a game of the great Hideo Kojima:

“It was very exciting, we had had experiences with other video games before, like in‘ FIFA ’,‘ Forza ’, I think even in‘ Grand Theft Auto ’came a remix of‘ Recover ’. We are not really gamers, but we were happy to know that we would work with Hideo Kojima because he is a legend in the industry. He always made quite strange, interesting and creative video games, and that was what motivated us to compose this song. ” “Many times when they ask you to make music for this kind of thing, they mark the line you should go and in some cases they even watch you from behind, hahaha. But (Hideo Kojima) told us that he wanted a Chvrches song in ‘Death Stranding’ and he gave us a lot of freedom, that never happens. I also feel that many of the elements of this video game go very well with the song, which was about the death of empathy and how human beings depend on each other, the end result we loved and Hideo loved it. ”

See on YouTube

To finish with the gamer theme and after your experience with this video game, Lauren Mayberry accepts that she is not such a fan of video games, so she prefers to spend these days digging into her home studio.

Despite that, he has realized that seeing his colleagues, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty hitting the joystick hard, it shows the differences that make Chvrches a unique bandalthough he also said that Animal Crossing, the game of the moment, catches your eye:

“I would like to have one in these moments of isolation, because the guys in the band like that are getting distracted. I know that Iain bought the last ‘Final Fantasy’, it is quite interesting because through video games you can realize the personality of each one. Iain likes sitting in front playing Zelda better, he sticks a lot into his world, and Martin is more about looking for strategy games, he’s with Fortnite and that sort of thing. It really is interesting because they play on the bus when we are on tour I can hear them talking when they take out their consoles and even in that you can tell the difference. Iain is quieter and Martin likes to scream when one of his friends is in danger while I am in the middle of everything. “What’s the name of this game? Something about Animal, I’m sure it has the word ‘animal’ in the name, this is where your friends invite you to their island. Ahhh yes, ‘Animal Crossing’, Ian invited me to the island he was building and I know that everyone can connect and chat. I did not know what he was talking about, but I got a good idea for these times, I also saw the character design and I find it very attractive, I would probably play it ”.

In recent years, Chvrches has collaborated with very diverse artists, and that was clear on their latest album, as they have the special participation of Matt Berninger of The National on “My Enemy” and suddenly Hayley Williams joins them when she can to sing “Bury It”.

We might think that these musicians have nothing in common, but in reality there is a small thread that connects them and that thanks to it they worked hand in hand to create great tracks:

“To be honest they are the funniest people I have ever met, I could say that they are my all-time favorites. It was very exciting to work with them, we were also lucky that these collaborations were done organically. We met Matt because we played at some festivals with The National, we worked together on the For Planned Parenthood project in the United States, and then we wrote ‘My Enemy’. Martin and I focused a lot on Matt’s voice, because I think it’s the one that carries the melody and could bring him a melancholy tone that we didn’t have in our songs. We sent him the project by email to ask for his opinion and a few days later we saw each other to record it together and he did, he always looks very serious but in reality he is the most fun being of all. “With Hayley it was different. He went to one of our shows on the tour of the first album, I think it was in Los Angeles, after the show he went to greet us and we started talking, everything came naturally and when we least realized on the following dates he was up on stage with U.S. I feel that bands like Paramore, The National or Tegan and Sara started in a fairly local scene, and although they have grown and played all over the world they always maintain that essence, something very difficult to achieve in the music industry. So I think that’s why we connect with these musicians who, although they don’t play exactly the same as us, have the essence of continuing to connect with the public in a very personal way. ”

See on YouTube

The song that took them by surprise

If something is very clear to us, it is that Chvrches has excellent songs, they almost have one for every mood. But recently one of his songs returned to the popularity charts after two years of releasing it. We talk about “Forever”, that received a lot of attention thanks to appearing on the Netflix series Elite.

Loved by many, loved by others, we cannot deny that it is one of the most important stories of this generation and that it is breaking records among the youth audience. It is curious the phenomenon that happens with this song, because although live it caught the public, The band never considered it as a single, but it is now the most listened to song by Chvrches on digital platforms, all for the series:

“We were very surprised when we found out what was happening with that song, we still don’t believe what is happening. Everyone was at home resting, we did not play, much less we thought about recording an album and suddenly we received an email from our manager saying that the reproductions on digital platforms were going up like never before, something that seemed strange to us because as you mention, that song came out two years ago. ” We immediately ran to the internet to see what was going on and asked ourselves what ?! ” “But it was good to see that many people were discovering ‘Forever’ and probably the band thanks to that show, I think it is quite powerful, many times record companies try to sell a song in any way and people are not going to flat out like it if you do it that way, but we are grateful that all this was so natural, how it was that people found our song. They are rare times in the music industry, you can promote an album and give concerts, but if the public does not connect with your song, nothing of that avail, and we are lucky that people discover our music through a television program instead of imposing ourselves on the force. It was very crazy. ”

After all this strange phenomenon around “Forever”, the obligatory question was if the band had seen the popular Netflix series, and of course Chvrches threw it in full, at least Lauren approves it and thinks that it goes very well with the tone and theme that they present to us:

“Yes, I saw it, of course we saw it. I think it is good, although the fact that people from other countries that do not speak Spanish discover this kind of story makes it more interesting. When we wrote ‘Forever’ we were talking about the John Hughes movies, how the music fit the situation and we tried to put the essence of those teen movies on it, so I think it goes perfectly with ‘Elite’. The moment he comes out, with that kind of history and mindset, it feels like they connect pretty well. ”

Too bad this interview was before They released the version of the song with the lyrics in our language, in one of those we ventured to ask Lauren if we could sing a little bit in Spanish (jiar jiar).

See on YouTube

Create music in these times, women at festivals and Mexico as a source of inspiration

In these moments where the coronavirus pandemic is devastating a large number of the population, music is one of the maximum distractors we have. Whether it’s online concerts or songwriting, Both fans and artists are doing it to stay connected and busy.

When the situation started to get more tense, Chvrches decided to re-record his milestone to be ad hoc with the moment, resulting in a version they titled separate but together (or separated but together), with each one putting his part at a distance and from different points of the world, making us see that in some way this may be the way in which many artists will work until the situation returns to normal:

“The three of us were talking about what the song did with something, so that people know that we are clear about what is happening, that they chose it and vice versa. Normally someone knows us because he sees us at a festival or a friend of his recommends us, everything is done invisibly, but we wanted to do something that was fun for us, for the fans and know that we all fight together against this even if we are not in it. same place. Martin was in charge of planning everything technological, because honestly I do not give one with those things, we looked for a way for the audio to sound as if we were all in a studio and to have that quality. And yes, it was weird but fun, this may be the way to be able to compose together, even if everyone is at home, it could work for us in the future ”.

See on YouTube

In times where the coronavirus lets us do practically nothing, bands like Chvrches know this will forever change the way they compose music, because they have the advantage of technology, although the human touch that fills a song with life will always be necessary.

Despite not being so tech-savvy, It looks like he’s planning to start composing like this, at a distance:

“It is definitely very different from what we have done before, almost all the time – especially when we are on tour – I see these two boys every day, on the bus, we sleep two meters apart from each other. It is quite rare not to see them as always but I think we are very lucky that technology exists, that you can communicate with people around the world and it is something that artists get used to working in this way. Many things are constantly changing and this may be one of them, for us it could be time to record something new and work, in fact a few days ago I spoke on the phone with the boys and we composed something, but it was only to find out what it was like to do it that way, just that, but definitely the best we can do is create music. ”

Lauren Mayberry has had to face some challenges in the music industry – Just remember the incident with Tyga and Chris Brown fans last year. It has also been unknowingly part of a historical moment for women in the music industry, since from a time here the female presence feels stronger in the festivals of the world.

This is a great step for thousands of artists who will come in the future, But the Chvrches singer considers that the problem goes beyond the genre and that it is necessary to put more of our part so that everyone feels included in the same place:

“I think that is quite positive, they are changing the way things are done but there is still more to do. People are thinking about the decisions they make. In my experience in music I think I can say that I am very lucky compared to the women who were before me and that I admire a lot, and although festivals are more open to this kind of thing, to balance female and male talent, perhaps it would be time for the same thing to happen in other respects. I can go weeks on tour without meeting another woman in venues, with journalists, on radio stations and even with the staff, I really am surrounded by men for a long time, and when I meet a girl it feels strange. “It really is a big problem in the music industry, but there are many people who are trying to rectify this and I think it is powerful. It is not that women are not making music or good songs, but that many girls are not visible and they are not they succeed, that can make them discouraged. That this is happening is very good, we have never had a true representation in terms of gender, needs and ideals, because it is not just a gender problem, music festivals are fucking white, this discussion is very rare, I think that even It lacks to have a complete change but this is a great first step ”.

Last but not least, Chvrches has been one of those bands that has grown tremendously in a matter of years, in 2014 they came to our country for the first time as part of the Corona Capital 2014 lineup and since then they have visited us on many occasions – the most recent in 2019 when they played at the Festival Vaivén as headliners.

The Mexican public is characterized by being unique, dedicated and crazy, who truly does whatever it takes to be close to their favorite bands, And believe that Lauren has this in mind, but in addition to this they have discovered that coming here fills you with energy and always learn something new:

“Mexico is one of the only countries in the world where people wait for us at the airport, at the hotel or outside radio stations, that does not happen elsewhere. I think that the few Mexican bands that we know are very kind to us, very dedicated and in some way we have learned from them, to be warm to the public and continue to work hard. I can say that the shows in Mexico are our favorites and I’m not saying it because you are from there, but rather that people are fucking in love with music, and although we don’t play, if you take a tour of any festival in the country you will be able to see the public with the same energy and we love to see it. They lose themselves when they find something they love and I think that is very rare to see in other places, every time we go it is like recharging the battery and we see new things that surprise us ”.

See on YouTube

