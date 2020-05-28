Many studios are already immersed in game development for the new generation. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arrive in stores at the end of the year, and devs are already positioning themselves in favor of certain characteristics of these consoles. Ed Boon, the director of Mortal Kombat 11, has recently revealed what catches his attention the most, and the component behind it is the next-gen SSD hard drive.

As part of the Summer Game Fest, Boon has had a talk with Geoff Keighley in which they have discussed the human and the divine, and also Aftermath, the new MK11 DLC. Thinking already of the new generation, the director wanted to emphasize that one of the most particular aspects during the development of fighting games was to devise fun loading screens between combat and combat. Now, since the new generation aspires to reduce those times to nothing, he believes that “It will open doors that were not even considered possible before”.

What can artists do with the new open worlds?

The of NetherRealm Studios believes that the public “is underestimating the almost zero load times” that put on the table the hard drives and transfer buses of the new game consoles. It is clear that, for now, the teams have not been able to delve into what the new hardware offers, and that they are only scratching the surface but, even so, the results that are being achieved are truly surprising.

Play instantly and end loads You can, among other things, finish the narrow corridors to hide the fact that data is being loaded during the game, in addition to other common tricks of video games. To what extent will next-gen specs allow developers more flexibility? Maybe on June 3 we have a first real advance.