Times have changed and the world of entertainment is already a totally different reality from that of a few years ago. Cinema and video clubs have been losing their audience in favor of one of the great appearances of the moment: on-demand television platforms. This phenomenon has brought about a true revolution in the industry, and its facilities have also changed the consumption habits of entertainment.

According to the Household Panel of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), published at the end of last year, one in three households with Internet access already has contracted online pay television platforms. In addition, these studies report very interesting data: the number of hours we spend in front of the television is equalized to the time we are in front of other devices. Tablets, mobiles and computers are already an everyday option when it comes to entertaining ourselves, and they make consumption habits vary as well.

Platforms like Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, HBO Spain and NBA Pass mark the pace of these new trends. The path seems clear: see your favorite content whenever you want, with new releases every month. In this text cWe will compare and explain the characteristics of each of these video on demand platforms. From the new series releases they offer Amazon Prime Video and HBO Spain even the best sports content they launch DAZN and NBA Pass.

Comparison of the best on-demand television platforms

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

HBO SPAIN

DAZN

NBA PASS

Trial period

1 month free

2 weeks free

1 month free

No

Devices where you can see

Smart TV, mobiles (iOS and Android), tablets, Apple TV, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Smart TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Vodafone TV, tablets, smartphones and computers

Smart TV, Fire TV, PS4 and tablets from Google Play and iOS

Smartphones, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast and all kinds of tablets.

Content

Series and films

Series and films

Sports events

NBA

Price

€ 36 / year

8.99€ / month

9.99€ / month

€ 9.99 / month

Amazon Prime Video

The Big Bang Theory, one of the great titles offered by Amazon Prime Video

One of the reference platforms in this sector. Amazon Prime Video landed in Spain in December 2016 and each month that passes it stretches its success. This streaming service already accumulates a large number of series owned and stores among its achievements some Golden Globes and Emmys, such as the one achieved with “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.”

Amazon Prime Video offers many facilities to its customers, and one of them is that can be viewed from multiple devices. Specifically, from Smart TV, mobiles (iOS and Android), tablets, Apple TV, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. In addition, Amazon Prime Video launches with a free trial service that lasts a month, and from there We can decide whether to hire it or not.

As for its content, this streaming platform specializes in series and movies. Titles like “The Big Bang Theory”, “Patriot” or “Jack Ryan” stand out among their biggest attractions. In turn, Amazon Prime Video is already lavish with exclusive releases like “The Purge” and “Homecoming”. Another of the strengths of this platform is identified with the documentary series, among which is some Spanish production, such as “Six dreams”. And soon they will incorporate other Spanish titles like “El Cid”. So, add a total of more than 170 series and 600 films in its catalog.

The Amazon Prime Video price is one of the most affordable of the sector. Its quota is at € 36 per year, and allows connection to its services from three different devices at once. A very complete alternative for your entertainment. The best series and movies for when and where you want!

HBO Spain

Game of Thrones, the main dish of HBO

We could not talk about video on demand platforms without mentioning HBO Spain. One of the most successful streaming houses, thanks to having a series that has revolutionized the world scene: “Game of Thrones”, one of the best-known series in all of history. HBO Spain is a safe bet when it comes to enjoying movies and series.

Depending on your availability, we can enjoy HBO Spain on multiple devices. Being such a famous video platform, we find it compatible with Apple TV, Chromecast, Smart TV, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Vodafone TV, tablets, smartphones and computers. A large number of options to be able to follow HBO Spain from wherever you want. In the same way as Amazon Prime Video, This streaming service is launched with a two-week free trial. And from that moment you will have to decide.

Its contents, as we have commented before, are deeply focused on covering movies and series with the highest quality. “Game of Thrones” It is the hallmark of HBO Spain, since you can only see all its deliveries in full on this platform. But it also has other titles like “Chernobyl” or “Friends”, well known internationally. Regarding its original contents, we must review “Open wounds” and “Big Little Lies”. HBO Spain is working on these months in adapting “Homeland” to the screen.

The more than 200 series and 600 films on demand from HBO Spain can be seen for a price of € 8.99 per month, without announcements or commitment of permanence, allowing the simultaneous reproduction of up to two devices. HBO is always a perfect alternative to enjoy your free time.

DAZN

DAZN, irreproachable with the Premier League exclusively

DAZN is in fashion and lovers of sporting events are in luck. This online television platform born in England has risen to fame this year taking over the rights to the Premier League, and is now one of the best known streaming houses. It belongs to the Perform group and offers a wide catalog of sporting events.

The DAZN application is available on Android as well as on tablet devices on Google Play and iOS. It is also available on Fire TV, Smart TV and PS4. This streaming platform, like Amazon Prime Video and HBO Spain, offers a free first month trial. Then it’s time to decide.

Regarding its contents, its programming focuses entirely on sports. The Premier League It is their star competition, since they cover it exclusively, launching a product as often in the world as English football. Further, highlights its great commitment to the engine. They offer complete coverage of the Moto GP. They are also lavish in other fields like basketball and boxing, with broadcasts of the Euroleague and Eurocup. As for soccer, Premier League, Copa América, FA Cup and Coppa Italia are his bets.

DAZN price is highly economical. For only € 9.99 a month you have the possibility to follow in detail an infinity of sporting events, without the need to stay. A safe bet if you are a sports fan. DAZN will not fail you!

NBA Pass League

The NBA is played with the NBA Pass

With this online television platform we find the most specific alternative. NBA Pass stands out as the service that covers the entire NBA at the highest quality. A world-renowned application that gives you access to the best content on the best basketball in the world.

NBA Pass is available on endless platforms, ranging from any Smartphone to Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast and all kinds of tablets.

Based on its contents, NBA Pass focuses exclusively on the NBA and covering this competition taking care of even the smallest detail. It gives you access to be able to see all the games of the season and with the addition of having a package of statistics on everything that the NBA involves.

Prices vary according to your subscription, and NBA Pass offers you a wide range of options. The annual package that includes seeing all the games of the season and their statistics is worth € 229.99 and € 200 if we do not want the statistics. NBA Pass also gives you the option to just follow a team’s games, for € 109 a year, or to contract the subscription with monthly payments. If you are an NBA fan, here you have found your place.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 10-24-2019.