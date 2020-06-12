Enjoy hundreds of discounts from June 15 to 21.

What do you have in mind for the summer? From the June 15 to 21 (including both) you can enjoy a wide variety of deals on AliExpress Plaza. The popular online store will be filled with arriving coupons up to 70% discount in all kinds of products.

Smartphones, smart watches, laptops, vacuum robots and other gadgets will be at minimal price. In addition, you can enjoy them with us at PLAZA, together with fast shipments from Spain and guarantee in our country. The selection of discounted products will be huge, but we have chosen some of them so you can get an idea.

How are coupons applied?

No need a promotional period, throughout the year you can get different discounts with AliExpress coupons. In this case, and thanks to the June Promotion In AliExpress Plaza, you will have at your disposal coupons up to 50%. We are talking about a code that you will have to apply just before choosing the payment method, when you already have your products in the basket. It is very simple and without headaches.

What products will be on sale?

Phones like the Redmi Note 9S, one of the ones we have recommended the most in the last few weeks, will have its discount. It arrives with a front fully occupied by its 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its design represents a step forward compared to its predecessors, with a glass body that is very attractive. On its back, a square module for cameras.

Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 720G. Designed for gaming, it will give you all the power you need to squeeze it with demanding games. You’ll find it alongside 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB versions of RAM. The Redmi terminal also has 4 cameras on its back and a large 5,020 mAh battery.

As we have pointed out, we will also find discounted wearables, and we can not talk about these devices without mentioning the Mi Band 4. The Xiaomi bracelet is still one of the best wearables you can buy. It does what many others do, but for considerably less money. It has a heart rate sensor, water resistance, a 0.95-inch AMOLED display and interchangeable straps.

Among the many discounted accessories will also be Redmi Airdots, who stopped by our analysis table a few weeks ago. They left us good feelings, they will easily connect to any iOS or Android device thanks to technology Bluetooth 5.0. They only weigh 4.1 grams and come with a small case in which you can load them.

When can I use the discount coupons?

You will only have to wait a few more days, until next monday 15, to enjoy these and many other discounts. You will have a whole week to start the summer with the occasional purchase. Until June 21 (inclusive) you can take advantage of exceptional offers and discounts AliExpress Plaza offers us this month.

Do not miss that gadget or any other product that you had days or months waiting for them to drop in price. Now you got it easier than ever. AliExpress Plaza makes it easier than ever with its summer coupons:

ALIVERANO7: 7 euros discount for purchases over 50 euros

ALIVERANO10: 10 euros discount for purchases over 90 euros.

ALIVERANO12: 12 euros discount for purchases over 110 euros.

ALIVERANO4: 4 euros discount for purchases over 5 euros. For new accounts

ALIVERANO3: 4 euros discount for purchases over 5 euros. For new accounts

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

