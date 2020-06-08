Choose to the best gadgets that can be bought already this first semester of the 2020 course It has certainly not been an easy task, and that is that the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has caused the world to almost come to a complete stop an industry that tends to move at stratospheric speeds, and that despite the online presentations it has also suffered a certain logical slowdown.

In any case, we wanted to bring you the most interesting devices that have arrived in this mid-season 2020 and that you can buy with the best offers to equip you at the best prices, looking to throw a cable in this reactivation of the markets that everyone hopes will be effective as soon as possible and taking advantage of these mid-season sales that most retailers are applying.

We don’t want you to run out of the best technology, so we have dived among the hundreds of options available in the catalogs of countless online stores, and these are the five best gadgets we have chosen so you can cheer up before the start of the summer campaign and now that the lack of confidence has brought us a little more freedom.

The world almost stopped in 2020, but here we already have the best ‘gadgets’ and the best technological offers for the first semester of the course… Don’t miss out!

Roborock H6 Adapt: ​​the broom of the future is already a thing of the present

Already become one of the most important firms in the robotics sector applied to smart homes, the truth is that Roborock has taken advantage of this 2020 to introduce us not only the best LiDAR navigation among vacuum robots, taken a step further with the dual stereo camera and AI in the Roborock S6 MaxV, but also the first of its hand vacuum cleaners in the form of this Roborock H6 Adapt.

This is undoubtedly one of the best alternatives to Dyson’s popular V Series that the current market offers so much for possibilities with price, and it is that this broom of the future that we have even been able to analyze in Andro4all with more than positive opinion, It has come to champion the paradigm shift in daily household cleaning offering us much at a more than reasonable price.

It has everything, or almost everything because cables certainly do not carry or complications when using it, because in its bold design is the greatest of its advantages over the competition. It is easy to assemble and clean, it weighs only 1.4 kilograms and it contains a battery capable of providing it with up to 90 minutes of autonomy, together with a powerful 420 W motor that will take care of cleaning everything with maximum efficiency and a outstanding versatility:

RedMagic 5G: the most affordable mobile phone with 120Hz panel

If I have to choose an important novelty in smartphones in recent months, that is without a doubt improvement in refresh rates up to 90 or 120 hertz, because this type of panels have served to perfect experience and fluidity to the millimeter on mobile in an almost superlative way.

So, in this buying guide you could not miss one of these 120Hz screen mobiles that have come to stay, and for its quality / price ratio I have chosen the Red Magic 5G that raises the bar with maximum power and a gaming orientation leaving the price around 550 euros much more than reasonable. Could this be the true _flagship killer of 2020? _

FIIDO D1: the most comfortable, ecological and economic individualized personal transport

The need to avoid mass public transport and the need to pedestrianize many streets of large cities to allow walks with social distance, has shown that electrified individual transport has more future than ever both in the city and in smaller towns, even as a complement to the combustion car.

And if you want one folding electric bicycle at scooter price none better than this FIIDO D1 that can be purchased with shipping from Europe at a price of less than 400 euros, offering a maximum speed of 25 km / h with a 250 W motor, autonomy of up to 40 kilometers with a weight of 17.5 kilos and in a size of 130 x 110 centimeters that stays folded at 75 x 65 centimeters.

New iPad Pro (2020): as Apple says your next computer, it might not be a computer

I have no doubt that Android tablets do not work and they have become obsolete with respect to the Surface options of Microsoft and Apple iPad, but the Cupertino giant has taken a major step in 2020 with its new iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard.

Microsoft probably has more way thanks to Windows so that their Surface continue to succeed, but for those who like the Mac world There is no doubt that this iPad Pro 2020 seems insurmountable to me as a versatile and powerful device both for consuming content at home and for working if we get used to ultrabooks.

Sony WF-1000XM3: the best sound with active noise cancellation is already ‘true wireless’

The mobility technology industry has long shown its dislike for cables, and in this process of removing connectors we have seen technologies of all kinds that have involved the massive arrival of wireless charging and above all the loss of the audio-jack so that the headphones go all wireless in the short period of time.

In any case, we have always understood that the best audio required cables and large sizes until recently, because the Japanese giant Sony now brings us a WF-1000XM3 a Hi-Res audio with active noise cancellation in a true wireless design that will delight the most audiophiles, and also at a very contained price … Weren’t you looking for an alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro that would cost us an eye in the face?

