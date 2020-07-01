With summer, in addition to the heat, long hours of light and free time after being 98 days in alarm as a measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

During confinement, minors have had a lot of free time – after following their classes remotely – and now, after the end of online classes and the arrival of holidays, they will have even more.

There are various ‘gadgets’ with which children can enjoy technology in a controlled way and with which, in addition to entertaining themselves, they can learn. We offer yousome of the best options for children to enjoy during the summer months.

Audiobooks

The audiobooks They can be an educational alternative for children that strengthens their imagination from the stories they hear, in addition to allowing the development of skills such as literacy.

The interactive storyteller Sikii ‘My Story Factory’ It is a device without a screen and without waves with which children can enjoy a different way of stories.

Not having a screen, children can develop their imagination, since they do not see reference images that could condition it.

With Sikii ‘My Story Factory’, available for 69.90 euros, children can choose between different characters, settings and objects that create different stories, making the smallest participants in them.

Robots

For fans of robotics there is Edison robot, a car with which children can learn to program and which is also compatible with LEGO.

The Edison robot, which can be purchased for a price of 46.70 euros, has a wide variety of functions, from dodging objects, following the lines of a route and even seeing and hearing thanks to the sensors it has installed.

Thanks to these sensors, the Edison robot can move by hearing the sound of a clap and detecting light. It also has different levels of language for programming based on blocks, Python or hybrid language.

Another proposal is the Programmable robotics kit SPC Apitor Superbot (79.90 euros). It includes more than 400 pieces, a control unit with four multicolored led lights, two infrared sensors and two motors to build 18 pre-designed robots or create your own constructions.

Smart Watches

Many children want to have a ‘smartwatch‘and there is a wide variety of them designed so that the little ones can check the time, unlock medals while they play sports, organize their tasks or measure their steps.

Now for summer too there are kids smart watches They are waterproof, so you won’t have to take it off to swim in the pool or go to the beach.

One of them is Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 It has different designs inspired by the favorite characters of the little ones such as Star Wars, Disney princesses, Spiderman or Frozen.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2, available for 89.99 euros, includes a battery with an autonomy of more than a year, so no need to worry about charging it. This smart watch allows you to add reminders like brushing your teeth and tracks the 60 minutes of recommended daily activity, among other things.

In addition, this ‘smartwatch’ has an application with which parents can access the rewards task management tools.

Fitbit Ace 2 It is another smart watch aimed at children from six years and has a resistant design. This ‘smartwatch’ can also be used while children shower or bathe in the pool, as it can be submerged up to 50 meters deep.

As for the design, Fitbit Ace 2, is available for 69.95 euros in three different shades, it has a silicone strap that adjusts to the children’s wrist and a battery that lasts at least four days.

Also, this device monitors children’s activity minutes and steps and offers badges to children to motivate them to exercise. It can also be linked to a smartphone or through a Fitbit children’s account.

Tablets for children

One of the tablets designed for the little ones is SoyMomo Tablet Lite, which is available for 79.99 euros in two colors: pink and blue.

This model has a seven-inch screen, Android operating system, 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It also includes a protective silicone sleeve.

The SoyMomo Tablet Lite has an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that detects viral or adult content. When detecting this type of content, the screen locks and sends a notification to the parents through an application.

In addition, this model allows parents to unlock the applications they consider safe for the protected use by their children, as well as configure usage hours.

The tablet Laika from SPC (59.90 euros) is also designed for children, with its availability in bright colors and its manageable size of 7 inches. It is also a strong and light equipment, which integrates a front camera to make video calls.