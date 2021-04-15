The best techniques for obtaining pleasure and orgasms, according to science

The importance of being able to describe something adequately

The intention was to create a sexual vocabulary that everyone can recognize and apply. What gives you the most pleasure during sex? With this premise, the researchers identified several techniques to increase sexual pleasure during vaginal penetration.Either with a penis, a sex toy, or your fingers.

The 4 techniques of pleasure

They were baptized as “Fishing”, “Balancing”, “Descent” and “Pairing”.

The most popular technique, “fishing” or adjusting the hips, found that 87.5% of those surveyed said that this technique further increased their pleasure. A) Yes, rotating or elevating the pelvis to find a position where the toy, penis, or fingers touch correctly, was the most satisfactory. The rest of the selected methods obtained at least 69.7% support. During “swinging”, having the base of the penis or the toy continuously rub against the clitoris during penetration was the next most favorable technique for female pleasure. In the same way, in the “pairing”, slightly less than 70% of the participants stated that they enjoyed sex even more if the clitoris was stimulated with a toy or a finger while penetration occurred.

The document published in PloS One discusses these four techniques in detail, including more specific versions of each of them.

“Research on sexual pleasure can support person-centered perspectives by assessing the granularity of what makes sex enjoyable for each woman, rather than assuming that the same handful of approaches work equally well for all women.”, the authors explain.

Experts note that prior neglect of pleasure research has led many people to turn to non-scientific sources to find out more about how to achieve more sexual fulfillment, including magazines that focus on specific techniques considered suitable for everyone.