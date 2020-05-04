Over the years, cinema has shown us that it is more than good stories or great actors, there are different condiments that make a film an attractive product, for example: the music.

Although it always plays an important role, we must emphasize that the genre of the tape dictates the specific weight given to the soundtrack. In the case of superhero movies, the importance is superlative, since a song is capable of magnifying or making a hero small on the screen.

One of the most recent cases is the ‘Birds Of Prey’, since it has a soundtrack that perfectly describes the message of the story, “how to hit bad people.”

As well as the one starring Margot Robbie, we leave you the best soundtracks of non-Marvel superhero movies

Batman – Tim Burton

In one of the most successful versions of the Gotham hero, something very curious happened when it came to making music, since Tim Burton asked Dany Elfman to write the soundtrack for his film, which happened. Months before the premiere, Warner asked the legendary Prince to make an entire album called ‘Batman’ and to describe the film.

So what is the soundtrack for this tape? Although several Prince songs were used and the album was a success, the original soundtrack is by Dany Elfman, who incidentally refused on different occasions to collaborate with Prince. Now, all this problem the only thing that caused is that the fans were delighted, since we have two works of art that we can enjoy when listening to them.

The Crow – Alex Proyas

When we talk about a rock star coming back from death to avenge his murder, we can’t think of anything other than Rock & Roll! The same thought Alex Proyas, director of ‘The Crow’, who used this genre (the most commercial of the time) to sound his films.

Among the bands that appear we can find Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails and Rage Against The Machine. Proyas even winks at comic book fans including The Cure, a band that is referred to on different occasions within comics.

Steel – Kenneth Johnson

Although the film starring Shaquille O’Neal was a critical and box office failure, and although practically nobody remembers it, this film that talks about John Henry, a DC character, has some interesting things within its soundtrack.

In fact there are two interesting things, the first is that the basketball player still delighted us on a couple of occasions at the microphone with some rhymes of rap. The second, and much more important for the music industry and society in general, is that thanks to the recording of the soundtrack, two of the most important “gangs” of hip hop made the passes: West Coast and East Coast, which they had taken their rivalry to a subject beyond the musical.

Spawn – Mark A. Z. Dippé

One of the most risky but successful strategies was that of director Mark A. Z. Dippé for ‘Spawn’, a film based on the eponymous cartoon by Todd McFalane. He brought together different bands to make collaborations, the point is that they were between groups of different genres.

Among the weirdest are: Marilyn Manson & Sneaker Pimps, Korn & The Dust Brothers, Metallica & DJ Spooky, and Slayer & Atari Teenage Riot. Although it is difficult to imagine if you only read it, when you listen you are left with a feeling of satisfaction, since a perfect gear was achieved to musicalize the story.

Watchmen – Zack Snyder

Outside of the good or bad criticism that the adaptation of the iconic comic ‘Watchmen’ had to the cinema, it is worth noting the success that Zack Snyder had in selecting the songs that formed its soundtrack.

It is difficult to highlight a song, since each one is important in its time and space, it only remains to enjoy them. Among the best are: “All Alone The Watchover” by Jimmy Hendrix, “The Times They Are A-changin” by Bob Dylan, “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin and “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Birds Of Prey – Cathy Yan

Like the film, and everything around it, the soundtrack is a hymn to female empowerment. A combination of Pop and Hip Hop can be heard in the songs that are part of this universe, but it is the lyrics that transport us to a world where patriarchy is destroyed.

Among the songs with the most messages are: Lawrence Joke’s On You ’by Charlotte Lawrence,‘ Boss Bitch ’by Doja Cat or‘ Blood in the Cut ’by K.Flay.