The best superfoods to lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes and prevent dementia

The hottest topic today is food, it is fascinating to know how through diet we can improve health and prevent all kinds of chronic diseases. Based on this, all kinds of nutritional recommendations have come to light and of course superfoods are simply the best medicine. While naming them like that may raise some questions, they are simply the most nutrient-dense foods that stand out for their large number of phytochemicals with great medicinal potential. Also thanks to its balanced composition of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, are the best natural ally to minimize the risk of suffering from degenerative heart diseases, cancer, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes.

The truth is that it is no coincidence that the quality of food plays a fundamental role in a good diabetes controlFinally, what we eat directly influences the level of glucose in the blood. The same thing happens with brain function, every day more scientists discover new references about the groups of foods that contribute to better cognition and which ones seem to get in the way. Taking into account that Alzheimer’s disease is one of the diseases that most afflict today’s society, it is worth taking the necessary and above all preventive measures.

The good news is that there are some superfoods that are the best ally to prevent and improve symptoms related to diabetes and dementia. In such a way that including them in the daily diet is a win-win, they not only reduce the risk of suffering these two recurring chronic diseases They will improve your health on every level!

1. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, kale, and chard, They have a big impact when it comes to nutrient density. They are characterized by their high content of magnesium, potassium and vitamin K, they are also very low in calories and that is why they are a basic food group for diabetes. In fact, a study published in the British Medical Journal showed that higher daily consumption of leafy greens was associated with a 14% reduction in the risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, its nutrient content benefits possible deficiencies typical of diabetes, one of the most popular is magnesium. On the other hand, it has been shown that green leafy vegetables, have protective effects on the brain. In fact, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Health and Aging: “Increased intake of vegetables is associated with a lower risk of dementia and slower rates of cognitive decline in old age.”

Kale. / Photo: Unsplash

2. Walnuts

According to a recent study published in JAMA Neurology, among the Most Important Nutrients Associated With Alzheimer’s Prevention they are monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and vitamin E. Fortunately, there is a basic superfood that contains all three nutrients: the wonderful walnuts. Another of its great qualities is related to its high content of omega-3 fatty acids of vegetable origin, known as ALA fatty acids, which are precursors to the production of EPA and DHA that eliminate mental confusion. In addition, this content of healthy fats gives it great benefits for the heart and intervenes in the reduction of unhealthy LDL cholesterol and that is why in a specific way they are a great ally for people with diabetes, who have a higher risk of heart disease.

Walnuts./Photo: Pixabay

3. Fatty fish

In recent months, all the nutrition trends recommend a higher consumption of fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, herring and sardines. They are a source of proteins of high biological value that is related to great benefits for health and among the main Its content in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids stands out. And that is why they are a good nutritional ally to include in the diabetic diet. The reason? Inflammation contributes to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes, therefore eating foods high in omega-3 fats fights inflammation by neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress that can lead to chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. To this we must add its list of benefits to treat Alzheimer’s and prevent all kinds of dementias, this is due to its high content of omega-3, in particular the famous DHA and EPA that are essential fatty acids and of which it has been demonstrated, nourish the brain and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. According to a study published by the American Academy of Neurology, it found that eating just one extra gram of omega-3s per day (the equivalent of half a salmon fillet per week) can lead to levels of beta-amyloid in the blood (the protein that is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s) 20 to 30% lower.

Salmon. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the most valued spices for its immense medicinal properties and best of all, it is delicious and very aromatic. A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease has been shown to Ceylon cinnamon inhibits tau formation, a protein that accumulates and becomes entangled within neurons and blocks the transport system of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists have shown that the polyphenols of this unique spice: cinnamaldehyde and proanthocyanidins, can completely dissociate tau filaments, thus inhibiting the onset of Alzheimer’s and various types of dementia. It is also one of the most popular allies to combat diabetes, thanks to its benefits to promote blood sugar reduction and also improves cholesterol levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. According to a study recently published in the Annals of Family Medicine, patients with type 2 diabetes improved their blood glucose and cholesterol levels when they took cinnamon in pill form and as part of their daily diet.

Cinnamon. / Photo: Pexels

