The market has been stretching so much in price, always in an increasing way, that it can no longer be understood only as a staircase with two or three steps. Now there are more small groups that go from the most basic mobiles on the market, that play in the league of 100 euros, to those that have ended up forming the category of Super Premium, or Superalta Range.

Here we are going to focus on them, on mobiles whose sale price is above 900 euros. Mobiles that have the obligation, both for their cost and for the public they are aimed at, to offer the best that the market has at the time of its launch. So we will try to make a selection, always in evolution, of the best super high-end phones launched in this year 2020. We start.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung threw the house out the window when it introduced its latest generation of high-end phones, and put more models than usual in circulation. One of them, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, stood at the top of its new family and arrived in stores at a starting price of 1,359 euros, although the normal operation of the market has been making it soften a little.

In the Ultra we find a phone with almost 7 inches of screen, with all the power that Samsung is capable of deploying in this year 2020 and with 12GB of RAM as a base model. Five cameras on the back, including a TOF sensor for depth readings, and a large 40-megapixel front camera record the commitment of the Korean manufacturer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Smartphone 6.9 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 108MP Wide Angle Camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 5000mAh Battery, Ultra Fast Charge) Cosmic Black [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung already tried its luck with folding phones last year by putting its Samsung Galaxy Fold into circulation, and for this 2020 it prepared a different phone format based on the same principle as Motorola’s Moto Razr. A phone with a screen that, when folded, was completely hidden inside. A flip phone, for all intents and purposes, but with a fully tactile interior and an exterior with a small screen to allow us to be aware of notifications and calls without having to open it.

As expected, the Galaxy Z Flip landed at a fairly high price. Specifically, the Z Flip went on sale for 1,500 euros but now it is significantly cheaper. We can find the Samsung folding below 1,200 euros, staying in the spectrum that we have selected for this compilation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (F700f) phone, Color Black (Black). 256 GB of Internal Memory, 8 GB of RAM, 6.7 “Screen, Dual SIM, Dual Camera of 12 + 12 MP. – New Completely Free Smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

No one was expecting Xiaomi to do with its Mi line what it did with this year’s new generation, raising the price disproportionately. So much so that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the phone that was presented as the most powerful of the two brothers, It came with a starting price of 999 euros. And precisely at that price we can get hold of it today, as its pre-launch pack is still open.

We are talking about a certainly powerful phone, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at the forefront of operations, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a quad rear camera made up of various sensors, including a 108 megapixel capacity Samsung sensor. A super-high-end phone, no doubt, that deserves to be among the best launches in its category for this 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 256GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4500mah with 50W charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Huawei P40 Pro

Again, the older brother of a series of releases, in this case of the Huawei P40 that the Chinese manufacturer revealed with the first break in April. This Huawei P40 Pro is a super high-end phone with all the law, plenty of power and a very high photographic level, but with a major drawback: it arrived without the proprietary services of Google. An inconvenience that can be solved with a little trickery, although it possibly hurts the company’s sales in the West.

Huawei was placed a couple of years ago among the manufacturers with the best cameras on the market and the Huawei P40 Pro has set the bar very high, being of the best mobiles to take photographs that we can buy today. In addition we have an excellent screen, a battery of great autonomy and 5G connectivity, almost everything that can be asked of a super-high range in this 2020.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G – 6.58 “OLED Smartphone (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Quad Leica 50MP Camera (50 + 40 + 12 + TOF), 50x zoom, Kirin 990 5G, 4200 mAh, fast charge, EMUI 10 HMS ) Silver + CM51 speaker

OPPO Find X2

OPPO is a very prestigious manufacturer in China that decided some time ago to make the leap to the international market, and the OPPO Find X2 has been one of his proposals for the present 2020. A phone that we can find above the 900 euros set for this compilation, and that undoubtedly becomes a phone to recommend.

The Find X2 shares the Snapdragon 865 processor with much of this year’s super-high ranges, and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera with a process very up to the great rivals of the market in this regard. At Amazon we can find it with free wireless headphones.

OPPO Find X2 5G – 6.7 “Smartphone (AMOLED, 12GB / 256GB, Octa-core, 48MP + 13MP + 12MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 4,200 mAh, Android 10, Snapdragon 865) Black + Bang & Olufsen H8i Headphones

OPPO Find X2 Pro

And since we have the OPPO Find X2 here, we can’t help but recommend its older brother, the OPPO Find X2 Pro, which landed the same day at a logically higher price. Specifically, 1,199 euros for a super-high-end smartphone with good construction, plenty of power and a very careful design that is almost a house brandOPPO takes great care of this aspect.

The phone starts from the 12GB of RAM of his younger brother and raise the photographic level of the firstIt mounts two 48-megapixel sensors instead of one on its triple rear camera. Undoubtedly, a model to recommend and one of the great surprises so far in 2020. In addition, we have 65W fast charge, one of the fastest we can find at the moment.

OnePlus 8 Pro

We remain on the ground of BBK Electronics but now jump to the OnePlus catalog, one of the best-known brands in its entire repertoire. The OnePlus team renewed its high ranges in this 2020 and presented the OnePlus 8 Pro, a super high-end telephone that began its journey in the market at a price of 909 euros, the tightest of those we have recommended in this compilation.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro we raised the bet on the resolution of its AMOLED screen until we reached QHD +, and we found a very high performance, with a very clean layer running on Android 10 and with a quad rear camera whose manufacturer has grown a lot in quality in recent years. We also have wireless charging, which is always useful.

OnePlus 8 Pro Black Onyx Phone | 6.78 “Fluid AMOLED 3D Screen at 120Hz | 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | Quad Camera | Wireless Fast Charging | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 Years Warranty

2019 mobiles that are still worth buying

