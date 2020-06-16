Enjoy the best prices on all kinds of products from June 15 to 21.

In AliExpress Plaza they have prepared hundreds of offers for this June that arrive up to 60% discount in all kinds of products. You deserve summer. You deserve all discounts on smartphones, smart watches, laptops, televisions and any other type of gadget you are looking for.

But there is even more, since you can buy with maximum peace of mind. Thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast shipments from Spain and guarantee in our country. Enjoy the sun with all the offers, but you must take it into account, the best prices They will only be available from June 15 to 21.

These are the best prices in AliExpress Plaza Summer Offers

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro arrives with a 6.53-inch LCD screen and Full HD + resolution, next to a small notch in the form of a drop. Inside, the Helium G90T from MediaTek, which you can find alongside 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Redmi’s smartphone also features four sensors on its back and a 20 megapixel front camera. Your battery is not far behind, reaches 4,500 mAh.

LITTLE F2 Pro

The POCO device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Its design is quite striking, we find a glass body and a front entirely occupied by the screen. The front camera, hidden in a pop-up mechanism. Your brain is one of the most powerful processors, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. You can find it together with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and demand the maximum, even the most powerful games move without any problem. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a quad rear camera and one 4,700 mAh battery.

realme X3 SuperZoom

East realme X3 SuperZoom arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. This high refresh rate gives it a pleasant speed and fluidity. The one in charge of giving it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a processor that has been on the market for a few months, but is still very solvent. You’ll find it in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB versions of RAM, 64GB, 128GB, and up to 256GB of internal memory. The Chinese device also has 4 sensors on its back and a 4,200 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51

East Samsung Galaxy A51 it has a panel 6.5-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. In his guts, the Exynos 9611 manufactured by Samsung, which you can find next to 4 GB of RAM. The Korean firm’s device enjoys 4 cameras on the back, also with a large 4,000 mAh battery that will give you a very good autonomy.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The « lite » version of the popular Nintendo console is only portable, but you can enjoy the same games for less money. Titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be within your reach. It is small, comfortable and you can buy it in various colors.

Samsung Smart TV 4K TV

The Samsung TV has a 43-inch screen and 4K resolution. It arrives with very thin frames, which leaves us with an impressive front in which everything is a huge QLED panel. In addition, it incorporates a artificial intelligence system who will take care of improve image and sound in real time. Although the content being played is not of adequate quality, the Samsung TV will take care of processing it for improvement.

LG Smart TV 43 ″ Full HD

We met with a 43-inch screen and Full HD resolution, compatible with HDR technology. The LG television enjoys its Smart TV WebOS, with which you can download apps like Netflix, HBO and Disney + to have the best content at your fingertips. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant integrated.

AirPods v2

Apple’s wireless headphones have long been a hitThey have even launched many other manufacturers to create their own headphones. We talk about the second version of the AirPods, which were presented last year. Its case will allow you to charge them without any effort and it has a USB-C input so you can recharge it.

And if that was not enough, AliExpress Plaza has more coupons waiting for you. Take advantage of the opportunity and discounts they offer us. And remember, with shipping from Spain and delivery in 3-5 days:

ALIVERANO7: 7 euros less on purchases over 50 euros

ALIVERANO10: 10 euros less on purchases over 90 euros.

ALIVERANO12: 12 euros less on purchases over 110 euros.

ALIVERANO4: 4 euros less in purchases over 5 euros. For new accounts

ALIVERANO3: 4 euros less in purchases over 5 euros. For new accounts

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

