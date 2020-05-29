Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus dominate the streaming world with their endless blockbuster charts, classic series, and stellar original content. But although they are a great choice if you are looking for a wide range of genres to watch, you may want to consider searching another platform if you have more specific tastes or just want to see something different.

From anime to horror, and hits to golden age classics, there are streaming subscriptions for almost every niche. We have put together a selection of some of the best alternative platforms to watch different series and movies.

If you are trying to decide on one of the best known streaming services, then take a look at the guide to the best streaming TV services.

Mubi

There are a couple of things that make Mubi unique. First, it offers a collection of high-quality films. Then, he emphasizes old movies, all critically acclaimed and accompanied by a brief explanation of why those movies are important.

However, Mubi forces you to act quickly as movies only stay in service for 30 days straight, with one movie removed and one added every day.

That means there is always something new to watch, while saving you the uncertainty of how long a movie you like will be on Netflix before. It also allows the Mubi team to run curator seasons, offering a few movies by the same director over the course of a few days, or exploring certain genres or periods.

A select few films make it a permanent line, called the Mubi Library, which does its best to preserve those curated lines with sections dedicated to specific genres or directors.

The list is not for everyone – if you don’t know your Fassbinder from your Fassbender you might not get the most out of it – but anyone looking to fill in the gaps in their film history or try something a little more challenging than Adam Sandler should find something. worth seeing.

Mubi is available on iOS, Android, and good old web browsers, along with Chromecast, FireTV, Apple TV, PS4, and a variety of smart TVs and Blu-ray players. It costs 9.99 euros a month (cheaper if you pay for a full year) and there is a free 7-day trial.

Try Mubi

Shudder



Although we would never recommend inviting anyone to have a bad time, this is a topic worth investigating for horror fans.

Shudder is dedicated to one thing, and one thing only: to scare you. Its comprehensive library encompasses films from around the world and from all decades, united only by their commitment to exploring the dark side of cinema.

You can browse the full list of movies, or sort them into collections. Most of them are themed or about terrifying creatures (haunted houses, vampires, aliens, etc.) although some are more specific, such as the Italian giallo collection, or the selection of the best of Hammer Horror.

Modern movies lean towards the low budget (though there are some real gems) but the classics here can’t be beat: Scanners, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Deep Red and many more make Shudder subscription a must for any fanatic of scares.

You can watch Shudder through a web browser, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast or Apple TV. It costs 4.99 a month (less if you commit to a year) and there is a free 7-day trial.

Shudder test

Crunchyroll



Crunchyroll is another streaming service that succeeds in targeting a specific niche: in this case, anime and manga (and some Japanese live-action television shows).

Anime is the main focus, though it’s strictly television rather than cinematic – but the library is absolutely vast, and is updated with episodes with English subtitles shortly after they are first broadcast in Japan.

You will also have access to a huge manga catalog, the latest anime news and an online store if you want to complement your habit with some merchandise.

The only downside to the Crunchyroll subscription is how good the free option is. Free users still have access to most of the anime catalog, but they have to wait a week for new episodes, and they have to support ads and a maximum resolution of 480p – but for more casual anime fans, those commitments are fine. They might be worth it.

If you prefer to commit to the Premium offer, it will cost you $ 7.99 per month, with a 14-day free trial, and there’s also a $ 11.95 Premium + option with some extras.

Crunchyroll is available through browsers, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and most major game consoles.

Try Crunchyroll

BFI Player Plus



Sure, the name may be inspired by the BBC iPlayer, but the British Film Institute’s streaming platform is a pretty impressive offering on its own. No wonder it’s only for the UK, but readers from elsewhere. They could access it with the help of a VPN.

In addition to the typical online rental service, with new and old movies, there is also BFI Player Plus, a subscription service that gives you unlimited access to 300 movies.

There’s a mix of old classics with modern independent hits and art and rehearsal, though don’t expect many box office hits. Films are presented in collections for easy navigation: by director, country, genre, and occasionally more specific topics such as “big premieres” or “Academy Award winners.”

You also get one movie a week chosen by film critic Mark Kermode, with a short introductory video highlighting why it’s worth watching – his recommendations have ranged from the original 1950s Godzilla to David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers.

It’s worth noting that joining BFI Player Plus doesn’t give you access to all the movies from the regular rental service – they have different catalogs – but the library you get is complete enough that you don’t mind.

BFI Player Plus is available through a web browser (via Flash) or an iOS application. Android users are encouraged to use a video app called Hook that we weren’t even able to load, so we wouldn’t recommend BFI Player Plus if that’s their primary platform.

Otherwise, it costs $ 4.99 a month, with a 14-day free trial.

Try BFI Player Plus

Hayu



This platform is dedicated to those who can name each member of the Kardashian family and detail their latest drama.

Hayu is a streaming subscription dedicated exclusively to reality shows for UK viewers, with over 3,000 hours of television junk (or guilty pleasures, depending on your perspective).

The Kardashians are here, naturally, along with the Royal Housewives of, well, everywhere, and the lesser-known Below Deck: Mediterranean, Southern Charm, and Sweet Home Oklahoma.

The site also collects exclusive clips and clippings from the shows, and links to all the stars’ social media profiles so you can stay on top of the action when each episode ends.

There are applications for iOS and Android, as well as the usual web browser and casting support. Hayu costs 4.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial.

Hayu test

Quibi



If your thing is to watch programs on your smartphone, then Quibi is the service to check it. The app is for mobile only, and cannot be viewed on TV or desktop without screen sharing.

But the really interesting thing about Quibi is that all of its content can be viewed in both landscape and portrait format on the phone, adjusting the image, frame and even captions seamlessly when you change the viewing angle. Also, all the videos are small – ten minutes maximum – making them perfect for watching on the go.

At Quibi you can find a range of genres, including news, reality shows, comedies, dramas, and horror series. Among the big names creating shows for the service are Sam Raimi, Christoph Waltz, and even Chance the Rapper, who is creating a Punk’d reboot.

The only problem with Quibi is the price. Despite being mobile-only, it costs $ 7.99 a month, which is a little expensive. However, you can get an ad account for $ 4.99. But the good news is that there is a massive 90-day free trial, to allow you plenty of time to see if it’s the right service for you.

Quibi test

Indieflix



If even the BFI Player and Mubi offer is too broad for your tastes, you might want to take a look at IndieFlix, which offers an exclusively independent cinema selection.

That means things are necessarily low-budget (and quality can be a mixed touch) but you’re usually guaranteed something interesting, and you know you’re supporting future talents, potentially including some of the big Hollywood names of the future.

The other side effect of the standalone approach is that many of the IndieFlix movies are short, so it’s perfect for filling a coffee break, but it’s not always ideal if you’re looking to settle into a longer movie. If you know you want a full-length feature, be sure to filter to ’60min +’ before you start browsing, to save yourself some frustration.

The films are not exclusively modern, and there are also some that are very old, including some that are not so obviously independent (Psychock’s Psycho seems like a strange, if welcome, inclusion).

There’s also a novel called QuickPick, which plays a series of 15-second clips to help you find something to watch, paired with some gender and duration filters.

You can access IndieFlix through a browser, iOS or Android, or a Roku or Apple TV. It costs $ 4.99 a month (or $ 39.99 for a year) and there is a free 14-day trial.

Try IndieFlix

Napflix



Okay, we admit this may be a bit silly, but we like it too much to lose it from our list.

Napflix is ​​a rival to Netflix in name only. It doesn’t include the latest blockbusters, it doesn’t have a custom video platform, there’s no app, and it doesn’t even charge a free subscription.

So what does he do? It serves a curated selection of the best sleeping video images. Essentially, it’s a portal to a range of YouTube videos that are boring and reassuring enough to help you fall asleep.

You can get bored with a Klingon grammar master class, old curling or cricket matches, a crossword tournament, or a documentary about tupperware.

Napflix has even started making its own Napflix Originals – there’s a half-hour lake in New York’s Central Park, or a leisurely 20-minute train ride.

Whatever you’re into, Napflix has something that bores you to make you fall asleep. It is completely free, and you can see it through any browser.

Try Napflix

Note: We may receive a small commission for each purchase made through the links on our page, but this has no extra cost for you. This does not affect our editorial independence either. More information.

.