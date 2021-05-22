The best straps for the Xiaomi Mi Band 6

With daily use it is possible that sooner or later the strap of your Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will die and you will have to buy another. There is also the possibility that you are simply tired of always carrying the same one. Well, luckily for being an activity bracelet so in demand there is a wide variety of straps for the Xiaomi activity bracelet.

Although you can buy the official strap, there are also models from other brands that are compatible. In addition, there is much more variety, not only when we talk about colors, but also design and materials. On the other hand, we must not forget that it is very easy to change the strap, so you can have several and change from time to time. All the models that you will see below are compatible with the Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

Milomdoi strap

Color your Xiaomi Mi Band 6 with this pack of 15 straps of different colors. On the other hand, it should be mentioned that includes 4 screen protectors. All straps have the same design, only the color changes. And speaking of design, it is ergonomic so that they adapt as best as possible to your wrist. They are perfect for exercising. Being made of silicone they are very comfortable and light.

BDIG strap

BDIG is a brand that has several very interesting models in its catalog. If you are looking for a waterproof strap that fits most wrists well, then you can’t miss this pack of 3 straps. Being silicone it is very flexible and resistant while breathable. By the way, this strap is also compatible with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

BDIG stainless steel strap

If you prefer a more elegant strap, but no less comfortable, this stainless steel model is made for you. It offers good support and is easy to put on. You can use it daily without any problem. Along with the strap comes a small screwdriver that is used to adjust it to the size of your wrist.

BDIG Compatible Strap for Mi Band 5 & Mi Band 6

Finally, we will see another steel strap that does not go unnoticed and that gives a unique touch to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. It is similar to the previous one, but thicker. Now the latter it is not an impediment to make it equally comfortable. Of course, it is not intended to be worn while you exercise as it is not breathable and weighs more than a silicone strap.

