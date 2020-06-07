From the first games in the eighties and nineties until today, there are more than one hundred titles that we have been able to play. From DreamCast to Nintendo Switch, from classic and mythical PC games like Star Wars: Rebel Assault until today, with spectacular graphics in battles, with futuristic races or with Jedi simulators.

One of the classic games that you can play for free is the STar Wars game of Atari from the late 1980s and which is available thanks to the Archive.org website among the hundreds of MS-DOS browser games. One of the best Star Wars video games for lovers of classic and retro. It was first launched on arcade machines and later we could pilot an X-Wing in vector graphics that will take us directly to the past. In addition you will not need to install anything and it will be enough to access the link and play from the browser.

One of the best Star Wars video games, most relevant and most popular of all you are looking for is the Battlefield saga. It is available for PC, for PlayStation 4 (included in PS Plus) and for Xbox One. Battlefront 2 is a first person shooter in which we will find Star Wars characters from all films and all times, from Darth Maul to Kylo Ren , from Yoda to Rey. Star Wats Battlefront II has multiplayer or single player options, you will have to overcome the combats, learn special skills … One of the best Star Wars games in which we can manage the main characters to get be stronger and more powerful than enemy troops, dodge the shots with our ships or complete missions like destroying the rival.

Lego Star Wars games are perfect for infecting the whole family with a love of droids, ships or lightsabers, but it is also an entertaining and endearing game. In Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, as its name suggests, all episodes are covered from the first to the sixth, Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

In the LEGO title we will see the mythical characters of the first two trilogies and there are over 120 playable characters to choose from. A game that will make us solve puzzles and constructions, that has a character creator to take “pieces” from others and that has a cooperative level to play as a family between parents and children. To overcome all the levels we will have to collect the bricks that appear. It is available on Steam for a price of around 15 euros but you can also find it still in physical format for some consoles like Nintend Wii U or PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

Beyond the classic, you can also buy more modern titles with LEGO and Star Wars as protagonists, such as LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens available for PS4 and which includes new characters in the saga such as BB-8, Rey, Kylo Ren or Finn, for example.

If you are over twenty years old you will remember that on Nintendo 64 and PC, In the late 90s we were able to play Star Wars EPisode I Racer, a wonderful Star Wars game that allowed us to do ship races on different circuits and different worlds. It is a racing game in which cars give way to the famous ships of the saga with 21 different circuits, eight worlds and scenarios that will conquer fans of Star Wars. Although it is difficult to have a Nintendo 64 at home now, nothing happens because you can buy the game on Steam for less than ten euros although with the drawback that it is not, at least for now, available in Spanish. If the language does not matter to you, one of the best Star Wars video games that you will be able to play.

That Knights of the Old Republic is more than fifteen years old does not stop it from being one of the best Star Wars video games. For many, the best. In addition, you can buy it on Steam or buy its adapted and modernized version in the App Store with a price that around 11 euros. A mythical role-playing game known as KOTOR in which the character must decide “the fate of the entire galaxy.” You can master the force With dozens of different shapes, you will experience combat with swords or lightsabers and we will have to make decisions and pass tests that will make us decide the future of the galaxy. In addition, you will have to train your team or travel between planets managing your own spaceship to save the Republic.

If you are fans of the saga and have always wanted to become a Jedi, this game available for Nintendo and PlayStation 4 seeks to transfer us fully to the experience of having a lightsaber. You can create your own full lightsaber, from what grip you want to what blade. And you can create a character with which you will enter the Jedi Academy, customizing everything you want about him and creating your own character: gender, costume, race, appearance, etc.

Once you start the game you will find well-known characters and protagonists in the saga and you will have to be the best Jedi, you will decide if you want to fight on the bright side of the force or opt for power and evil on the dark side e an affordable game (around 20 euros for Ninendo Switch) and with all kinds of multiplayer modes that will allow up to 16 players simultaneously on the Nintendo console.

Looking like Command & Conquer, this is one of the best Star Wars games you can have if you like strategy titles. Although it was released almost 15 years ago, in 2006, it is still available on Origin and you can enjoy a good game in a game set between episode III and episode IV in which we will have to control each other, the Rebellion or the Empire. You will have to conquer all kinds of locations not only terrestrial but space and follow a strategy that allows you to overcome the rival.

In addition, it has a multiplayer mode and you can direct the main characters from the first six movies of the saga. Not only will you be able to enjoy a complete and thematic strategy game, but you will also be able to lead fleets of ships, star destroyers, and live unforgettable galactic wars. One of the best Star Wars games with access with Origin Access or for less than 20 euros if you want to buy it individually to start playing on the computer.

In 1999 Rogue Squadron arrived for Nintendo 64 as one of the best Star Wars video games with space battles and multiplayer. The objectives were two: fly and shoot. You can have at your fingertips the different ships of the science fiction saga and you can carry out missions designed for each of the vehicles you choose. A title that carried us through the different planets of the classic saga and it also had a PC version. Now, more than twenty years later, you can buy it in digital version for PC on Steam for less than 10 euros.

A couple of years before the appearance of The Phantom Menace, which was the beginning of a new trilogy and the rebirth of Star Wars, this video game appeared in which we will get into the skin of Dash Rendar, a hero of the Alliance who He is charged with a very special task, to protect and serve Luke Skywalker from the threat of the evil Dark Prince Xizor, a villain who aspires to become the successor of Darth Vader alongside the Emperor. Xizor will try to kill Luke, something we must avoid fighting stormtroopers and also fighting against smugglers who will come after us. We can drive the ships of the saga and also visit some of its most mythical settings with this classic Nintendo 64 game qYou will now be able to play again as it is available on Steam.

This shooter takes place between Episode II and Episode III and It was released in 2005 for PC and Xbox. We will meet as leaders of an elite Republic command during the Clone Wars. This is a tactical shooter in which we must lead our team to victory in a highly successful Star Wars setting and with all the atmosphere of the saga, although it does not include the main characters. If you are a lover of shooters and the Star Wars saga, you will love this game that you can find on Steam and that will make you remember old times.

There is little to tell about Angry Birds that we don’t already know. A game in which we are birds that have to destroy pigs based on slingshots, destroying as much of the stage as possible as possible. But if we include the Star Wars saga, it becomes even more interesting. In this game, you recreate the Angry Birds way the three classic films of the saga, We will have elements such as laser swords or pistols to advance in the scenarios and be able to defeat the evil pigs that have gone to the dark side.

A very entertaining game for your smartphone with which you will have fun as always with the Angry Birds, in addition to unleash nostalgia with all the classic Star Wars elements. Although the game has disappeared from the Google Play Store, it can be downloaded in alternative markets such as Uptodown or the like.

This Electronic Arts game available on Google Play is an RPG that fans of the galactic saga will love, as you will be able to play with its characters and relive epic battles. We will have to collect characters to customize our squad. We will be able to choose characters from all the movies in the saga, since they are available, in addition to the original trilogy and prequels, the characters from the latest movies. The fighting mode is RPG take turns and we will face great monsters to become the owners of the galaxy, either helping the rebels or obtaining all the power for the Dark Side of the force.

It is far from being one of the best Star Wars games if you are looking for something elaborate but it is a good option if you want a classic but themed one. Satr Wars Pinball 7 has a price of 2.07 euros for Android phones and tablets and includes thematic tables from the galaxy saga. An addictive game with more than a million downloads on Android and that includes regularly updated content with new tables where we will see Jyn Erso, Rey and the others.