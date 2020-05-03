movie series, the franchise continues to arouse the frenetic interest of the entire world, spreading to the world of television series and at merchandisingincluding the best Star Wars video games you can enjoy. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Star Wars has been a cultural phenomenon since the original movie was released in theaters over 40 years ago. Although it is led by a series of movies, the franchise continues to arouse frenzied interest from around the world, spreading to the world of TV series and merchandising, including the best Star Wars video games you can enjoy.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. & nbsp;While the fighting can sometimes be a little choppy and slow, the true value of the game lies in its gripping narrative and insanely detailed worlds. KOTOR, as fans call it, features an epic story spread across 10 locations, also featuring hundreds of unique characters, each with well-written dialogue and great background stories. No Star Wars adventure – outside of the movies – feels as expansive and detailed as this one. “Data-reactid =” 40 “> Bioware’s first foray into the vastness of space: before the hit Mass Effect series, there was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. While the fighting can sometimes be a little choppy and slow, the true value of the game lies in its gripping narrative and insanely detailed worlds. KOTOR, as fans call it, features an epic storyline. Spread over 10 locations, also featuring hundreds of unique characters, each with well-written dialogue and great background stories, no Star Wars adventure – outside of the movies – feels as expansive and detailed as this one.

Serie Super star wars Super Nintendo might be what you need. Most of the video game is side scrolling (style Against) and features some platforming elements and plenty of baddies to beat to get through, including multiple battles against “bosses” that test your skill and patience. During the course of the game, you take control of the series’ most iconic heroes, Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca, along with bonus options as you go. Even if Return of the Jedi It is probably the easiest of the three, they are all unforgiving. Super Return of the Jedi it’s also the best finish and offers a more varied “gameplay.” “data-reactid =” 55 “> If you’re a fan of Star Wars and Dark Souls (or just a masochist), the Super Star Wars series from Super Nintendo could be What You Need Most of the video game is side-scrolling (Contra style) and features some platforming elements and plenty of villains to beat to get through, including multiple battles against “bosses” that test your skill and patience. of the game, you take control of the series’ most iconic heroes, Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca, along with bonus options as you go. Although Return of the Jedi is probably the easiest of the three, they are all unforgiving Super Return of the Jedi is also the best finish and offers a more varied “gameplay”.

Star Wars: Dark Forces, which combined the “gameplay” of Doom with the myths of Star wars. Dark Forces Introduces us to Kyle Katarn, a rebel mercenary who stopped the Empire’s Dark Trooper project. Dark Forces added a few tricks to differentiate it, including the ability to jump, duck, and look up or down. “data-reactid =” 70 “> Today, if a developer were to buy a well-known intellectual property, rewrite a popular game and released, many would probably laugh at it. However, in the 1990s – years after the Return of the Jedi – fans were always happy to be able to play anything that had stormtroopers on the cover. Enter Star Wars: Dark Forces, which combined Doom’s “gameplay” with Star Wars myths. Dark Forces introduces us to Kyle Katarn, a rebel mercenary who stopped the Empire’s Dark Trooper project. Dark Forces added some tricks to differentiate it, including the ability to jump, stoop, and look up or down.

Jedi Academy, the players take control of Jaden Korr, a Jedi apprentice. As players complete their missions, they acquire a host of Jedi powers, which in turn can be used to develop impressive duels against Sith assassins. The developers of Raven Software made excellent use of Quake III’s Id Tech 3 engine to bring lightsaber fights to life, giving an epic and weighty feel. There is also a handful of action and it is used more effectively than in Jedi Outcast (Which is also worth playing as we are talking about it.) “data-reactid =” 81 “> At the Jedi Academy, players take control of Jaden Korr, a Jedi trainee. As players complete their missions, they acquire a host of Jedi powers, which in turn can be used to develop impressive duels against the Sith assassins.The developers of Raven Software made excellent use of Quake III’s Id Tech 3 engine to bring the fights of lightsabers, giving an epic and weighty feel.There is also a handful of action and it is used more effectively than in Jedi Outcast (which is also worth playing as we talked about it).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

Snowspeeder to try to repel the imperial invasion. The level may seem ridiculous and terrible now that we’ve already played around 20 different versions of that epic battle, but believe us if you were in 1996, you would go crazy. After disembarking, Dash goes through various walking missions, where you can choose from various camera views. Controlling Dash can be a difficult task in ShadowsEspecially when you accidentally drop out and have to start the whole level again. Still, and as with many older games, the difficulty is part of the charm, and the game features some really tough battles to win. “Data-reactid =” 151 “> In Shadows of the Empire, players take control of the Dash Rendar mercenary, acting for the benefit of the rebels. Whether you need a pilot, soldier, or runner, Dash is your man. The game starts during the Battle of Hoth, while Dash takes control of a Snowspeeder to try of repelling the imperial invasion. The level may seem ridiculous and terrible now that we have already played around 20 different versions of that epic battle, but believe us if you were in 1996, you would go crazy. After disembarking, Dash goes through several missions on foot , where you can choose between various camera points of view. Controlling Dash can be a difficult task in Shadows, especially when you accidentally exit and you have to start the whole level all over again. Or it happens with many old games, the difficulty is part of the charm, and the game presents some really difficult battles to win.

Star Wars Battlefront II& nbsp; It was a master class in third-person shooter game mode, placing players in the midst of huge battles with dozens of soldiers, making you feel like you are in the midst of the series’ legendary battles. “data-reactid = “162”> Despite the gorgeous graphics and the kind of large-scale first-person battles fans have come to expect from the developer of the Battlefield Dice series, the Star Wars Battlefront reboot in 2015 did not receive rave reviews, leaving one feeling generally unwell. To be fair, the game was forced to side with the original Battlefront series, which amassed a surprisingly devoted following. Launched in 2005, the first Star Wars Battlefront II was a master class in mode third-person shooter gameplay, putting players in the midst of huge battles with dozens of soldiers, making you feel like you’re in the middle of legendary battles dary of the series.

Most of the time, players fill the posts of a regular soldier, choosing from different classes like the Rebel Vanguard and the repair-focused Imperial Engineer, but they can also take control of powerful Jedi or Sith units, such as Han Solo and Darth Maul. The gameplay is not exactly smooth as silk, but there are many different maps to choose from, and the domination gameplay is extremely enjoyable.

