The company Electronic Arts revealed this week the first official trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, the new video game in the franchise that will focus on the intense space battles that fans love to watch in the movies. However, Squadrons it is far from the first video game to explore this particular aspect of the universe created by George Lucas. Beyond that there is a game mode focused on this type of combat in titles such as Star Wars: Battlefront IIThe truth is that for a long time there has been no delivery that has emulated the mechanics of old glories.

The advancement of Star Wars: Squadrons reveals that the players will play a special squad with an important mission and even take a brief look at Wedge Antilles, the pilot who is played by Denis Lawson in several movies of the saga. These elements are shared by one of the best video games in a galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The first was developed by LucasArts and Factor 5 for PC and Nintendo 64 in 1998 but it soon became a saga that continued with two sequels in Game Cube.

These games take a tour of the main locations of the original trilogy, presenting different types of objectives that must be carried out with different types of ships. Beyond the gaming experience transporting fans to the epic battles seen in the movies, a major factor in the Rogue Squadron saga was the secrets and even an update that added to one of the ships from the prequels.

Rogue Squadron is not the only series of games that diverged from those strictly based on movies. In 1993 it went on sale Star Wars: X-Wing, which was trying to simulate what it would be like to pilot the different ships in the franchise, trying to maintain some realism within what a franchise like Star Wars is. The second installment of this series, subtitled TIE Fighter, is one of the games most loved by fans of the saga for its history, progression system and the qualitative leap that it meant compared to the previous one at that time.

Later launched Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter, which was not so well received, and Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, which added much more content and continued with the idea of ​​telling an original story with events that occur in parallel with what fans already knew by heart.

After the premiere of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the franchise was again at the top and had presented many new features. The games just mentioned, despite setting the standards of the time, were already outdated due to the number of characters, vehicles and locations that the new tape showed. Even if Battle for Naboo It is not up to Rogue Squadron, it is a worthy successor to the saga.

The title is also developed by Factor 5 and follows a similar narrative style, but also raises missions with ground vehicles and objectives that refresh the formula already seen. Around those dates it was also launched Star Wars: Starfighter, which complements the story because it separates a bit from what was shown in Episode I and introduces original characters. Starfighter also went on to become its own saga, landing with a more complete version for arcades and with its sequel, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter.

In 1983 the first video game of the entire franchise was released and, despite being based on space battles, the technology of the moment failed to represent the essence of what fans had seen in theaters. Many years later it would come Star Wars Trilogy Arcade, one of the most precious elements of any arcade room.

It is a journey through the original trilogy and its most important moments brought to the field of rail shooters. Although there are first person battles, the main missions are in vehicles and the shape of the cabin tries to represent what it feels like to drive one of the iconic ships of the saga. Other similar titles would emerge later, such as Star Wars: Battle Pod, to continue the legacy.

With the premieres of the original films, video games based on them on consoles such as the Atari 2600. While they sought to capture the essence of space battles and the scale of air combat, technology made this possible much later. It remains to be seen what benefits Star Wars: Squadrons will have when it arrives in October and if it will manage to live up to the greatest exponents of the franchise.