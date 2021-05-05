the best Star Wars products for the force to be with you

Are you a follower of the George Lucas saga? These products cannot be missing under your belt, from mobile phone cases to speakers.

May 4 is not just any day, and Star Wars fans can be sure of it. Since 1979 the Star Wars Day or Star Wars Day, a date in which all lovers of the George Lucas saga commemorate their existence with all kinds of events. But why does this originate May the 4th?

As they well tell in Very Interesting, it all started when the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom congratulated Margaret Thatcher for becoming Prime Minister with the following note in a newspaper: “May the 4th Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations ”. Star Wars fans took advantage of the pun with “May the Force be with you”, or in Spanish, “May the force be with you”, to turn May 4 of each year into Star Wars Day.

To join this celebration, we have made a selection with the best Star Wars products you can buy if you want the force to be with you. In addition, we take the opportunity to remind you that you can subscribe to Disney + to enjoy all audiovisual content from Star Wars.

Best Star Wars products to celebrate “May the 4th”

From speakers to mobile phone casesIn our selection of the best products to celebrate “May the 4th” there are gadgets that you cannot miss. Next, we will talk about its main characteristics.

Powerbank

You never know if your mobile battery is going to leave you stranded when you are away from home, so it is best to have a large capacity powerbank that sustains you with that extra energy. Is 6,000 mAh external battery, with a design featuring Kylo ren, it has two charging ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect two devices.

Know more: Powerbank

Car charger

This mobile car charger, with the design of a Stormtrooper, have a reduced size so it does not disturb when using it in the vehicle Furthermore, it is widely compatible with mobile phones, tablets and other devices from different manufacturers. You just have to connect your smartphone to the USB input to charge it while you travel.

Know more: Car charger

Pendrive 32 GB

If you are a Star Wars fan, the best pendrive to save your personal files is this. Apparently, it is a small figure of a Stormtropper, but you only have to extract the head to discover that it is a USB 2.0 memory stick with 32 GB storage. It is compatible with operating systems such as Windows, Linux and macOS, so you will not find problems using it on your computer.

Know more: Pendrive 32 GB

Samsung Galaxy A51 case

In addition to having the best Star Wars games for Android, your Samsung Galaxy A51 can carry the image of Star Wars as a flag with this beautiful cover with Baby Yoda on the bottom. Thus, in addition to being protected, your mobile will have a very particular design.

Know more: Case for Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A71 Case

If you use some of the best Star Wars wallpapers on your Samsung Galaxy A71, the ideal is that the back should keep the same design. For this we propose this cover designed with the helmets of the most emblematic characters of the saga by George Lucas. The case is transparent, so the striking color of the Galaxy A71 will remain.

Know more: Case for Samsung Galaxy A71

Redmi Note 9 case

In case the best cases for the Redmi Note 9 do not conquer you at all, you can opt for this wonderful flexible silicone case in which it appears Kylo Ren with his red lightsaber. It is a light and comfortable case to use, so you will hardly notice the change when you protect your Redmi Note 9 with it.

Know more: Redmi Note 9 case

Yoda case for AirPods

Apple AirPods are very susceptible to loss, so we recommend storing them in a larger case with a built-in hook. If you are a Star Wars fan, you cannot miss this Yoda case, which will protect your AirPods with all its wisdom against falls and blows, and with a hole in the lower part to allow charging of the headphoness.

Know more: Yoda case for AirPods

Huawei P30 Lite case

One of the most beautiful cases in our selection is this one for the Huawei P30 Lite, based on the movie Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. It is made with a durable material to cope with drops, bumps and scratches, in addition to having a thicker edge on the part of the screen and the camera module.

Know more: Huawei P30 Lite case

Apple Watch strap

Your love for Star Wars can be present even on your wrist if you buy this spectacular strap for Apple Watch. The model is based on Darth Vader, and the Sith Lord helmet, the Death Star and the imperial shield appear under the elastic band. We talk about a soft and resistant strap that you will hardly notice when you wear it with your Apple Watch.

Know more: Apple Watch strap

Wireless speaker

Without a doubt, one of the most curious products in this guide is this one. Under the Millennium Falcon hides a wireless speaker with Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC connectivity, hands-free to manage phone calls and battery that can last 4 to 5 hours on a single charge. If the dark side can you, you can also buy the model of the ship The Fighter.

Know more: Wireless speaker

All these products are worthy of a good Star Wars fan, ideal to celebrate this May 4 big time. As always, take into account the characteristics to specify if they adapt well to your needs and, of course, may the force be with you.

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all