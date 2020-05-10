Star Wars is a film saga that has managed to conquer millions of followers around the world. If you are one of them, and you have already seen all the movies and series based on the story, including The Mandalorian, you should know that you can follow enjoying your favorite characters with the best Star Wars games for Android.

We have thoroughly analyzed the Google Play Store until we find which are the best video games based on the George Lucas saga that you can download on your mobile or tablet. Fortnite is not among them, but you should know that Rey, Finn and Sith Tropper skins are available for the game. Without waiting any longer, we tell you what are the best Star Wars games for Android.

It may interest you: Celebrate Star Wars Day with the best wallpapers for your mobile phone

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes you can choose characters from all stages of the saga to form your ideal squad and fight with it in front of your enemies. You can belong to both the Dark Side and the Light Side of the Force in this RPG game where you will have to control a character from the squad in each fight with the rival team.

In addition to participating in battles with Star Wars characters, we also you will be able to pilot mythical ships like the Millennium Falcon in their battles in space in front of enemy ships. Fight to fight, you must create an unmatched squad that becomes the most powerful in the galaxy.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 1.09 to 109.99 euros per item.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

As LEGO and Star Wars prepare to launch LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new game for mobile devices, we focus on those titles co-produced by both companies that are now available for download. One of the most prominent is LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a game where you can control characters like Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, BB-8 and Kylo Ren, whose appearance mimics the mythical style of the LEGO figures.

In this game you can participate in intense battles to defeat and expel members of the First Order, Build with fun pieces to solve puzzles or just have fun, and fly through space as you pilot mythical Star Wars ships and engage in dangerous air combat.

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: from 1.09 to 7.49 euros per item.

Star Wars: KOTOR

In Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, also among the best Android games to play with your family, you’ll have to control the last hope of the Jedi Order, a character who is torn between the temptation of the Dark Side and the dominance of the Force to save the Republic.

Create your own lightsaber, travel through different worlds on your Ebon Hawk ship while matching other characters in the saga and learn to use force to become the hero of the Republic after defeating your enemies. Will you be able to do it?

Price: 10.99 euros.

X-Wing Flight

In X-Wing Flight you will not have to control a character, but drive an X-Wing fighter with which you will have to destroy all the enemy warships and planes. Select the weapon that you like the most among all the available ones and drive through the characteristic space of Star Wars taking care not to lose yourself in its vastness.

Price: Free.

Star Wars ™ Pinball 7

If you are one of the nostalgic people who loved to play Pinball and you are also a fan of Star Wars, this game has everything to fall in love with. Star Wars Pinball takes inspiration from a galaxy far, far away to allow you interact with your favorite characters while trying to prevent the ball from falling through one of the holes in the board.

The 3 tables available in the game are based on Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character Boba Fett. When playing, you should decide if you want to support the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance with your scores. Do you already know which side you belong to?

Price: Free. | In-app purchases: 1.09 euros per item.

Follow Andro4all