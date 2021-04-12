The best spinning bikes for a complete exercise in our house

How to regulate the spinning bike

The two main references that you should take into account to adjust the bicycle to your contours are the saddle and the handlebar. The saddle must be in the most horizontal position possible, while you will have to adjust your height to yours.

Regarding the handlebar, its thing is that it is at a distance from the saddle equivalent to our forearm, including the hand. If you have adjusted the saddle and handlebars correctly, sitting on the bike you should feel the relaxed shoulders and in a comfortable posture. If not, you will need to check everything again.